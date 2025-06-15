2028 Virginia DB, legacy recruit Langston Pridgeon talks new Rutgers offer

With summer recruiting season in full swing, Rutgers Football has continued its momentum on the trail, not just in the upcoming 2026 class, but future classes as well.

After taking his first visit to campus in April, 2028 defensive back Langston Pridgeon participated in Sunday's CHOP Elite Camp and earned an offer from the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano, one of his nine Power Four offers, including from other programs such as Tennessee, Syracuse, Maryland, and Wisconsin.

Also a legacy recruit, Pridgeon's father, Mike, played linebacker at Rutgers under former head coach Terry Shea from 1996-99. He touched on his first impressions of the visit back in Apriil with The Knight Report, and expressed his plans to camp, doing just that.

Langston spoke again with TKR about his time at the camp and receiving an offer from the program.