VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/5/23 Games


Don't look now, but Aiden Jones and the Thomas Dale Knights are making a push for the top seed in Region 6A after its 31-28 hard-fought win over Central District rival Dinwiddie to close out September unblemished (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
There were some interesting results as we closed out the month of September and usher in October for 2023.

It's rare to see traditional powers that have won state titles within the past five years like Appomattox, Dinwiddie, Lake Taylor and Stone Bridge all at or below the .500 mark, but that is the case. Yet, writing them off at this point would not necessarily be wise either. Plenty of others notched some important wins to head into October.

Over in Richmond, the Thomas Dale Knights with a backup quarterback edged reigning Class 4 State Champ Dinwiddie by a count of 31-28 to drop the Generals to 3-3 on the year [more from Danny Lewis here] .

Phoebus extended its 24-game winning streak that is the longest active one in Virginia by beating archrival Hampton 28-6 last weekend at Darling Stadium. The Phantoms have now beaten the Crabbers in 17 of the past 20 meetings, doing so behind their stifling defense that limited Hampton to 124 total yards on the day in this latest encounter [watch that game here].

Speaking of strong defense, that was what shined through for Radford in a 36-3 breakthrough against Three Rivers District rival Glenvar, who had won the previous three drama-filled meetings all by a touchdown or less [more on that from Rodney Young & Robert Anderson here].

Another game that featured ranked teams saw Riverheads rally from a deficit to edge Christiansburg 24-21 on a late field goal as the Gladiators are starting to show their mettle in the storied program's first seven at the Class 2 level after dominating Class 1 for many years.

Of the 60 ranked teams, there are 28 that remain undefeated. But that number will obviously dwindle with some key matchups on deck. Two that are worth watching closely in the state on the first Friday of October 2023 feature Mountain View against Colonial Forge in a matchup of Commonwealth District teams from the Fredericksburg area in our Class 6 Top Ten, and out in Class 2 a Mountain 7 District matchup with Union hosting Ridgeview figures to be a dandy.

Tidewater clashes with Warhill taking on Lafayette in a Bay Rivers District battle at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg as well as Chesapeake rivals Indian River and Oscar Smith tangling in a Southeastern District matchup with power ratings ramifications may be quite a barn-burner as well.

Without further ado, check out the latest rankings, with links to the scores, schedules, power ratings and more, below...


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule

VHSL Power Ratings Released Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 5, 2023



John Brown's Colonial Forge Eagles are off to a 6-0 start, the progrma's best since 2018, as they gear up for a huge showdown with Commonwealth District rival Mountain View (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

4-0

W 64-6 over Forest Park

2 (2)

Highland Springs

4-1

Idle

3 (3)

Madison

6-0

W 21-14 over South County

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

5-0

W 31-28 over Dinwiddie

5 (6)

Manchester

4-1

W 47-20 over Monacan

6 (7)

Battlefield

6-0

W 45-0 over Unity Reed

7 (8)

Colonial Forge

6-0

W 14-7 over Massaponax

8 (5)

South County

4-2

L 14-21 to Madison

9 (9)

Mountain View

5-0

W 27-21 over Riverbend

10 (10)

South Lakes

6-0

W 49-14 over Chantilly

Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (5-0)
Lake Braddock (5-1)
McLean (5-0)



Dillon Newton-Short and the Matoaca Warriors re-enter the Top Ten after a convincing 49-6 rout of Central District foe Meadowbrook (Submitted Photo)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

5-0

W 68-8 over Norcom

2 (2)

Green Run

5-0

Idle

3 (3)

Warwick

6-0

W 42-0 over Heritage-NN

4 (4)

King's Fork

5-0

W 20-14 over Indian River in 2OT

5 (7)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

5-1

W 48-22 over Pulaski

6 (5)

Briar Woods

4-1

L 0-28 to Fort Hill, MD

7 (8)

L.C. Bird

5-1

W 17-10 over Powhatan

8 (10)

Nansemond River

4-1

W 28-21 over Western Branch

9 (9)

Indian River

3-2

L 14-20 to King's Fork in 2OT

10 (HM)

Matoaca

4-1

W 49-6 over Meadowbrook
Dropped Out: #6 Douglas Freeman (5-1) fell to Glen Allen 35-7

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage (4-1)




Phoebus took care of business against archrival Hampton, 28-6, to extend their winning streak to 24 games, the longest active in all of Virginia (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

4-0

W 28-6 over Hampton

2 (2)

Varina

3-1

W 60-0 over Mechanicsville

3 (4)

Salem

5-1

W 51-0 over Hidden Valley

4 (5)

King George

5-0

W 21-14 over Courtland

5 (6)

E.C. Glass

4-1

Idle

6 (7)

Warhill

5-0

Idle

7 (3)

Dinwiddie

3-3

L 28-31 to Thomas Dale

8 (8)

Tuscarora

5-0

Idle

9 (9)

Eastern View

5-0

W 27-8 over North Stafford

10 (10)

John Champe

4-1

Idle

Honorable Mention:
Jefferson Forest (5-0)
Millbrook (4-0)
Huguenot (3-0)



Colton Quaker and the Cougars outlasted Millbrook in a thriller, 28-24, to extend their regular season winning streak to 24 games (Kettle Run Team Photographer Erik Erwin)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

5-0

W 46-14 over GW-Danville

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

4-0

Idle

3 (3)

Lord Botetourt

4-1

Idle

4 (4)

Kettle Run

5-0

W 28-24 over Millbrook

5 (5)

Hopewell

4-1

W 28-0 over Colonial Heights

6 (7)

Brentsville District

5-1

W 22-11 over Liberty-Bealeton

7 (8)

Lafayette

4-1

W 29-0 over Grafton

8 (9)

Turner Ashby

5-0

W 61-14 over William Monroe

9 (6)

Christiansburg

5-1

L 21-24 to Riverheads

10 (10)

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-2

W 40-7 over Northside

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (5-1)
Rutsburg (4-1)
TJ-Richmond (4-0)
William Byrd (4-1)


The Radford Bobcats flexed their muscles in a decisive 36-3 victory over Glenvar, which had won the previous three meetings before they squared off on September 29th (Bryant Altizer Photography)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

6-0

W 36-3 over Glenvar

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

5-0

W 28-14 over King William

3 (3)

Union

5-1

W 40-7 over Twin Springs

4 (4)

Graham

5-1

W 21-14 over VA High

5 (5)

Riverheads

4-1

W 24-21 over Christiansburg

6 (7)

Clarke County

5-0

W 21-14 over Catoctin, MD

7 (8)

Ridgeview

6-0

W 34-12 over Richlands

8 (6)

Glenvar

4-1

L 3-36 to Radford

9 (9)

Strasburg

3-1

Idle

10 (10)

Gretna

4-1

W 34-0 over Dan River

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (5-1)
Central-Lunenburg 5-1
Poquoson (3-2)




The Essex Trojans continue to roll along, having outscored opponents 185-12 through the first five games of the 2023 campaign with what is mostly a brand new cast of characters (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

6-0

W 36-8 over Chilhowie

2 (2)

Grayson County

5-0

Idle

3 (3)

Essex

5-0

W 51-0 over Charles City

4 (4)

Sussex Central

5-1

W 42-6 over Southampton

5 (5)

Narrows

4-1

Idle

6 (6)

Rye Cove

5-1

W 31-26 over Lee High

7 (9)

Northumberland

4-1

Idle

8 (10)

Bath County

5-0

Idle

9 (NR)

Galax

3-3

W 34-19 over George Wythe

10 (10)

Altavista

4-1

W 56-16 over Appomattox
Dropped Out: #7 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (4-2) fell to Rural Retreat 24-14; #8 Twin Springs (4-1) fell to Class 2 #3 Union 40-7

Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (4-1)
Parry McCluer (4-1)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


