2023 Dinwiddie Generals Preview!
Previously In 2022...
The Dinwiddie Generals were an indomitable force and that might be putting it mildly. In the first 5 games of the season the Generals held their opponents to a touchdown or less while exposing opposing defenses with 42 or more points. The only time the Generals were held to less than 41 points the entire season was that mud fest against Warwick for a trip to the state finals. An explosive offense coupled with a suffocating defense translated to blowout after blowout. The only team to truly threaten Dinwiddie was King George in that Region 4B overtime thriller.
This team was legendary and won't soon be forgotten in Dinwiddie, region, class or state. The team set program records, the players etched their names in the Dinwiddie and region books.
|Regular Season
|Playoff Record
|State Titles
|
327-285-7
|
34-21
|
2013 & 2022 Class 4
2023 will be Coach Billy Mills 19th season at Dinwiddie where he is 160-55 with 2 state titles (2013 & 2022).
|Season
|Regular Season
|Playoffs
|
2019
|
5-5
|
2-1, Region Final Loss to Patrick Henry
|
Spring 2021
|
4-2
|
DNQ
|
2021
|
8-0
|
1-1, Region Semifinal Loss to Patrick Henry
|
2022
|
10-0
|
5-0, Class 4 Champs
Dinwiddie Generals Gamers
We became familiar with Harry Dalton (6''0/205) his freshman season when he played at RB. There were questions going into last season when Coach Mills moved him to QB but those questions were answered emphatically. Harry had a season to remember leaving his mark on Dinwiddie and the state with a 15-0 mark, a state title, 4,000 yards of offense and 60 TD's; 2034 yards and 32 TD's came by way of the passing game. He torched defenses game after game and was All-Region and State Offensive POY along with being named Co-All-Metro POY. Can he do it again? Can lightening strike twice? We are a month from finding out but unlike last season, Dalton will be on defense starting at strong safety in addition to lighting up scoreboards on offense.
Raphael Tucker (5'11/195) was a beast in the run game not just for Dinwiddie but in the entire region. Overshadowed to a certain extent by the phenomenal season his QB had, Tucker rushed for 1,463 yards and 27 TD's on 218 carries. All-Metro, Region & State honors last season, Tucker is back to do it again and you will also find him on defense where he will play corner. He currently holds three offers; UVA-Wise, Emory & Henry and UNC-Pembroke.
Senior Zalen Wiggins (5'11/175) contributed in a myriad of ways for Dinwiddie be it in the return game, catching passes (29-400-4) or running the rock (36-330-7). This young man is one of those players you love to have as he is a sure fire weapon. This season he will bring that athleticism to the defensive backfield. With a young receiving group, his experience and leadership will be crucial to their development.
Nose guard Kahlial Parham (5'10/210) is 1 of 3 starters back on the defensive line. The senior returns to action after an 86 tackle season. At 5'10, 210 lbs., he is the smallest on the line in size but he is a 2-time All-State defensive lineman and with two previous seasons as a starter, he is a warrior to say the least.
Senior Se'Von McDowell (6'2/235) was exceptional last season for the Generals with 132 tackles, 15 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He will look to backup that outstanding performance but it won't come easy as he is just 1 of 5 returning starters on defense. This season he will also be on offense at tight end where Coach Mills believes he could be "one of the best blocking TE's in the state". He has previously committed to Coastal Carolina.
Who You Don't Know But Will
Every season no matter who the team is there is always a player we don't know at the start of the season but by seasons end that changes. That player for Dinwiddie might very well be Joshua Adams (5'8/170). A sophomore who will see his first action at the varsity level this fall at strong safety and in the flex at running back or receiver. This young man comes into the season at 5'8, 170 lbs. and is viewed as FCS/Ivy League level recruit by Coach Mills. With inexperience in the defensive backfield and at receiver Adams could make a splash early and often.
|Date
|Opponent
|Last Season
|
Saturday, Aug. 19th
|
at Glenville (OH)
|
DNP
|
Friday, Aug. 25th
|
at George Washington
|
(W) 55-3
|
Friday, Sept. 1st
|
at North Stafford
|
(W) 55-7
|
Friday, Sept. 15th
|
Maury
|
DNP
|
Friday, Sept. 22nd
|
Hopewell
|
(W) 41-13
|
Friday, Sept. 29th
|
Thomas Dale
|
(W) 63-23
|
Friday, Oct. 13th
|
Petersburg
|
(W) 42-0
|
Friday, Oct. 20th
|
at Prince George
|
(W) 58-8
|
Friday, Oct. 27th
|
at Meadowbrook
|
(W) 50-12
|
Friday, Nov. 3rd
|
at Matoaca
|
(W) 42-0
Dinwiddie Generals Forecast
Under Coach Billy Mills, the Dinwiddie Generals have been more than a team, they have become a program and perennial contender for region and state titles. They are sure to be one again this season but the Generals have some challenges to overcome.
As Coach Mills puts it, "this is the toughest schedule in my 17 years at Dinwiddie". The Generals are on the road for the first three games of the season including that epic opener in Ohio against Glenville. When they do finally play in front of their home crowd it comes against a team that played for a state title in Class 5, Maury. The following two weeks they have rivals Hopewell & Thomas Dale.
A brutal start to the season for the defending champs and they do so with inexperience on the offensive line and at receiver plus a depleted defense that saw seven seniors graduate. Depth issues also could play a role this season with studs such as Harry Dalton, Se'Von McDowell and Raphael Tucker going both ways. The Generals in 2022 were able to stay healthy but with these centerpieces going both ways, you lose a Dalton or Tucker and your offense takes a massive hit.
If the Generals can overcome these challenges and I have no doubt they will, there will be no team in Region 4B or Class 4 perhaps more battle tested for a run.
That inexperienced wide receiving corps is "young but talented" as Coach Mills puts it and this position is one on offense where there is a ton of depth. Early experience and development will pay dividends by the end of the season.
Development is a constant term used by Coach Mills when speaking of this group of Generals. The speed at which the newcomers develop will ultimately determine how far this team can go. In Coach Mills opinion, "this defensive has the potential to be more talented than last year's".
Can Dinwiddie go undefeated? They can yes but hard to imagine with the challenges ahead of them. Dropping a game or two early on is not out of the question but by the time these Generals hit the heart of their district schedule I believe the Generals will be clicking and again be a force to reckon with come seasons end. Don't count these Generals out, not with Harry Dalton under center and Coach Mills on the sidelines.