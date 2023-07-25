Previously In 2022...

The Dinwiddie Generals were an indomitable force and that might be putting it mildly. In the first 5 games of the season the Generals held their opponents to a touchdown or less while exposing opposing defenses with 42 or more points. The only time the Generals were held to less than 41 points the entire season was that mud fest against Warwick for a trip to the state finals. An explosive offense coupled with a suffocating defense translated to blowout after blowout. The only team to truly threaten Dinwiddie was King George in that Region 4B overtime thriller. This team was legendary and won't soon be forgotten in Dinwiddie, region, class or state. The team set program records, the players etched their names in the Dinwiddie and region books.

Dinwiddie basking in the glow of a state title win over Kettle Run in December. (Byron Jones)

Dinwiddie Generals (1965 - present) Regular Season Playoff Record State Titles 327-285-7 34-21 2013 & 2022 Class 4

2023 will be Coach Billy Mills 19th season at Dinwiddie where he is 160-55 with 2 state titles (2013 & 2022).

Coach Mills is about to embark on his 19th season with the Dinwiddie Generals. (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))

Last 4 Seasons (2019 - 2022) Season Regular Season Playoffs 2019 5-5 2-1, Region Final Loss to Patrick Henry Spring 2021 4-2 DNQ 2021 8-0 1-1, Region Semifinal Loss to Patrick Henry 2022 10-0 5-0, Class 4 Champs

Dinwiddie Generals Gamers

Harry Dalton returns for his junior season following a state title and Offensive Player of the Year season in 2022.

We became familiar with Harry Dalton (6''0/205) his freshman season when he played at RB. There were questions going into last season when Coach Mills moved him to QB but those questions were answered emphatically. Harry had a season to remember leaving his mark on Dinwiddie and the state with a 15-0 mark, a state title, 4,000 yards of offense and 60 TD's; 2034 yards and 32 TD's came by way of the passing game. He torched defenses game after game and was All-Region and State Offensive POY along with being named Co-All-Metro POY. Can he do it again? Can lightening strike twice? We are a month from finding out but unlike last season, Dalton will be on defense starting at strong safety in addition to lighting up scoreboards on offense. Raphael Tucker (5'11/195) was a beast in the run game not just for Dinwiddie but in the entire region. Overshadowed to a certain extent by the phenomenal season his QB had, Tucker rushed for 1,463 yards and 27 TD's on 218 carries. All-Metro, Region & State honors last season, Tucker is back to do it again and you will also find him on defense where he will play corner. He currently holds three offers; UVA-Wise, Emory & Henry and UNC-Pembroke. Senior Zalen Wiggins (5'11/175) contributed in a myriad of ways for Dinwiddie be it in the return game, catching passes (29-400-4) or running the rock (36-330-7). This young man is one of those players you love to have as he is a sure fire weapon. This season he will bring that athleticism to the defensive backfield. With a young receiving group, his experience and leadership will be crucial to their development. Nose guard Kahlial Parham (5'10/210) is 1 of 3 starters back on the defensive line. The senior returns to action after an 86 tackle season. At 5'10, 210 lbs., he is the smallest on the line in size but he is a 2-time All-State defensive lineman and with two previous seasons as a starter, he is a warrior to say the least. Senior Se'Von McDowell (6'2/235) was exceptional last season for the Generals with 132 tackles, 15 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He will look to backup that outstanding performance but it won't come easy as he is just 1 of 5 returning starters on defense. This season he will also be on offense at tight end where Coach Mills believes he could be "one of the best blocking TE's in the state". He has previously committed to Coastal Carolina.

Who You Don't Know But Will

Every season no matter who the team is there is always a player we don't know at the start of the season but by seasons end that changes. That player for Dinwiddie might very well be Joshua Adams (5'8/170). A sophomore who will see his first action at the varsity level this fall at strong safety and in the flex at running back or receiver. This young man comes into the season at 5'8, 170 lbs. and is viewed as FCS/Ivy League level recruit by Coach Mills. With inexperience in the defensive backfield and at receiver Adams could make a splash early and often.

2023 Dinwiddie Generals Schedule Date Opponent Last Season Saturday, Aug. 19th at Glenville (OH) DNP Friday, Aug. 25th at George Washington (W) 55-3 Friday, Sept. 1st at North Stafford (W) 55-7 Friday, Sept. 15th Maury DNP Friday, Sept. 22nd Hopewell (W) 41-13 Friday, Sept. 29th Thomas Dale (W) 63-23 Friday, Oct. 13th Petersburg (W) 42-0 Friday, Oct. 20th at Prince George (W) 58-8 Friday, Oct. 27th at Meadowbrook (W) 50-12 Friday, Nov. 3rd at Matoaca (W) 42-0

Dinwiddie Generals Forecast