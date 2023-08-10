As part of our comprehensive coverage, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site with updates weekly during the season.

What to Know: With a 124-36 all-time record, the Tuscarora Huskies have one of the best winning percentages in all of VHSL football at almost 78% since the school's inception in 2010. In fact, they have finished below the .500 mark only once - a 5-6 mark in 2016 - as they have won 23 playoff games and reached the State Championship game on three occasions. While they are still seeking that elusive state title, this program has cemented itself as one of the more consistent contenders out of the Northern Virginia area year in and year out.

The 2022 campaign was a bit of an odd one for Tusky as Jared Toler got thrust into the role of Head Coach as the summer drew to a close and they opened 4-0, including a 20-14 overtime win over Colonial Forge, before suffering their first loss to Loudoun County by that same score. The Huskies finished 9-2 overall, getting upended in the opening round of the Region 4C playoffs by Millbrook, 14-13, in a game where both Tuscarora touchdowns came in the final seven minutes. The defense was stout throughout the season, giving up just 11.3 points per game, statistically passing for best in team history.

Nine players who were chosen 1st or 2nd Team All-Dulles District graduated. Perhaps none of those proved more valuable than two-way lineman Caleb Nitta, a 1st Team All-State selection. However, the Huskies still have a monster presence in the trenches with offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal (6-8, 330), set to take his 84" wingspan to the Florida Gators following his senior year in Leesburg. The 2nd Team All-State performer protects senior signal caller Tommy Peede (5-11, 187), a dual-threat that effectively hurts defenses with arm and legs.

Chosen 2nd Team All-Dulles District as a junior, Peede completed 110 of 166 (66.3%) of his passes for 1528 yards and 10 TD's to go with 637 yards and eight rushing scores. His big-play weapon on the outside is junior wideout Dawson Pough (6-0, 190), already on the radar of FBS colleges after receiving 1st Team All-Region honors a season ago. Even though the graduation of DE/TE James 'JC' Witchko is a substantial one considering he racked up 11 sacks and earned 1st Team All-Region honors, the defensive front won't be lacking for large, quality bodies.

To go with Westphal on the line, senior defensive end Jonah Ulloa (6-3, 240) and junior Lucas Love (6-4, 244) figure to be difficult to block. Ulloa, who holds an offer from Marist, is a name to circle as a candidate to really flourish. Other seniors that should be heard from include OLB Elijah Chapple (6-2, 195), TE/LB Mason Raborg (6-2, 200), WR/DE Alex Carroll (6-2, 205) and Joseph 'JB' Santos (6-3, 185).

As much as the seniors are counted on, don't discount what some of the juniors - like RB/LB Zakk Wolovich (5-1, 180) CB/WR Isaiah Lucas (5-9, 150), QB/ATH Bernardo Rivera (6-1, 175) and CB Ejikeme Onuorah (6-1, 186) - can bring to the table along with some underclassmen that are sprinkled in throughout their run to the postseason.

Even without a 2000-yard workhorse, such as Bryce Duke and Noah Reimers from years past, the Huskies can bring a steady diet of run and pass offensively to complement a defense that ought to keep them in every game that's on their regular season schedule. If Tuscarora gets through the early back-to-back matchups with Independence at home on August 31st and at Loudoun County on September 8th unscathed, don't rule out them achieving their fourth unbeaten regular season since 2014.



