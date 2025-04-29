Varina College Showcase Prospects

A key Big Ten official visit has been locked in for St. Christopher's 2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray.
Paul VI 5-Star guard Jordan Smith was among the standouts in the first leg of the NIke EYBL in Phoenix, Arizona.
Battlefield DB Brandon Murray ends his recruitment with a pledge to a program in the Big Ten.
Catch the April 26, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here.
North Cross is sizzling this spring on the diamond thanks to the combo of Hanchen Ou and VCU commit Tristan Lange.
