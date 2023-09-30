Watch a Game Replay courtesy of the Hampton Media Network of the Phoebus Phantoms defeating the Hampton Crabbers by a count of 28-6 at Darling Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

These two programs are two of the most storied in Virginia High School Football history, combining for 26 State Championships with Hampton capturing 17 and Phoebus winning nine, including each of the last two at the Class 3 level.

Paul Stephen Davis had a pair of touchdown receptions - measuring 37 and 28 yards - from QB Adonis Stowers for the Phantoms in the victory. Davion Roberts also scored twice for the Phantoms on run plays.

With the victory, Phoebus extends its winning streak to 24 dating back to the 2021 campaign. That is the longest active win streak in the state. At 4-0 this season, the Phantoms have won 17 of the past 20 meetings against the Crabbers dating back to 2007.