Thomas Jefferson College Showcase Prospects

Thomas Dale has12 straight winning seasons under Coach Kevin Tucker and they have more D1 prospects for the 2025 season
Dinwiddie will miss a senior group that help win a State championship in 2022 but they return several college prospects
Hermitage prospects include Rivals.Com 4-star Andre Clarke Jr, Timothy Jean-Pierre
Varina reached the Class 4 State title game last year, and they return a talented group of D1 prospects
A key Big Ten official visit has been locked in for St. Christopher's 2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray.
