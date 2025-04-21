Elite OL Darius Gray schedules official visit to Ohio State

Catch the April 26, 2025 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young here.
North Cross is sizzling this spring on the diamond thanks to the combo of Hanchen Ou and VCU commit Tristan Lange.
Atlee grad and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was selected 14th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft.
Patriot High Class of 2019 alum Jakai Moore is departing South Carolina and on the look for a new destination.
Former King's Fork standout Jayden Epps is in the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons at Georgetown.
