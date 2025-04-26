Published Apr 26, 2025
Rutgers Football lands 2026 Virginia DB Brandon Murray
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as cornerback Brandon Murray from Haymarket, Virginia has made the decision to join the CHOP26 class today.

Murray plays for Battlefield High School and becomes the eighth commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, as they are now ranked within the Top 30 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

At 6-foot-1 and 177-pounds, Murray projects best as a cornerback at the next level, despite playing both wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team.

Last season as a high school junior, Murray finished with 21 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 20 PBUs, and one interception. He also been clocked running a 4.55, 40-yard dash and runs track for his high school, where he ran a personal best 10.89 in 100-meter dash.

With this addition, Murray becomes third defensive back commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining safety Sebastian Cruz from Florida and safety Chris Hewitt Jr. from Maryland.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
2026 RUTGERS FOOTBALL COMMITS
POS.NAMESTAR RATINGCOMMIT DATE

WR

Dyzier Carter

4

7/27/24

WR

Elias Coke

3

1/15/25

OLB

Wydeek Collier

4

1/19/25

NICKEL

Chris Hewitt Jr.

4

1/29/25

LB

Joey Kopec

3

3/7/25

IOL

Donovan Johnson

3

3/10/25

S

Sebastian Cruz

3

3/29/25

Stay tuned for more news on Murray and Rutgers Football recruiting here at The Knight Report!

