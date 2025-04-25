Tandem of Lange & Ou Making Noise for North Cross Baseball

Green Run alum George Wilson Jr. is headed to the SEC to continue his College Football career at South Carolina.
Benedictine lineman Maddox Cochrane has committed to play his College Foobtall in the Big 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Highland 5-Star forward Nate Ament has ended his long recruitment with pledge to Tennessee of the SEC on Easter Sunday.
I saw several Virginia prospects take top honors at the UAA Camp. Check inside for insights on 25+ DMV prospects
Patriot LB Mathieu Kanu is a priority for Big Ten title contenderPenn State, a place he recently checked out on a visit.
