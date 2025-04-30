Hermitage College Showcase Prospects

Hermitage prospects include Rivals.Com 4-star Andre Clarke Jr, Timothy Jean-Pierre
Varina reached the Class 4 State title game last year, and they return a talented group of D1 prospects
A key Big Ten official visit has been locked in for St. Christopher's 2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray.
Paul VI 5-Star guard Jordan Smith was among the standouts in the first leg of the NIke EYBL in Phoenix, Arizona.
Battlefield DB Brandon Murray ends his recruitment with a pledge to a program in the Big Ten.
