As part of our comprehensive coverage, we count down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification. It's found exclusively on this web site with updates weekly during the season.

Are you ready for some football? Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com gets you set for the 2023 High School Football season with content you can't find anywhere else.

What to Know: What a turnaround Alex Wilkens has orchestrated at Christiansburg, which suffered through a winless campaign in 2017 and now heads into this year coming off back-to-back double-digit victory seasons. They followed up the 10-4 finish in 2021 by avenging a 28-27 loss to Lord Botetourt in the regional semifinals with a convincing 34-7 win over the Cavaliers in the Region 3D Championship last November. It marked the first time they played into the month of December since 2011. Not only did it halt an 11-game winning streak for Botetourt, but put Christiansburg in the State Semis, where Heritage-Lynchburg was not too kind to them, pitching a 43-0 shutout.

For Wilkens, his offense operates through the playmaking of reigning River Ridge District Offensive Player of the Year Tanner Evans (5-8, 200), who earned 2nd Team All-State honors on both sides of the football as a junior. From the QB spot, his ability to run and throw with accuracy and a quick release makes him a major weapon, as seen in that landmark win over Botetourt where he accounted for a total of four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to go with 117 yards on the ground. Three starters must be replaced on the offensive line, including two-way 2nd Team All-State performer Ayden Conley, but they have quality pieces in the trenches.

One of the main cogs up front is mammoth junior tackle Carter Stallard (6-8, 305), who in addition to possessing an 83-inch wingspan holds upwards of ten scholarship offers with such schools as Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among the collection. Stallard was chosen 2nd Team All-Region 3D last season and the other bookend tackle will be another prospect with D-1 characteristics in sophomore Jaiden Edwards (6-5, 300).

The loss of RB Curtis Altizer, who was also a 2nd Team All-State selection at linebacker, is a mighty significant one. Nonetheless, Wilkens sees promise in junior Matt Annis (5-10, 200) to carry the rock after leading their junior varsity team to an undefeated season last year and would've started on most varsity squads as a tenth grader. Another junior, Josiah Ratley (5-9, 170), will occupy the h-back position.

With 2nd Team All-State performer Jayron Thompson gone at wideout, the Blue Demons turn to a couple of seniors in Jeremiah 'JT' Thompson (6-0, 185) and Brody Blount (5-9, 175) to spearhead the receiving corps. JT Thompson is a huge factor on defense as well, earning 1st Team All-State honors. He leads the linebacker unit. To go with him at linebacker will be Ratley and senior Noah Davis (5-10, 180).

Others that saw starting action on defense who return include Blount and Evans at DB, Stallard at d-tackle and junior defensive end Donovan Richards (6-0, 175). Senior KJ Jones (5-10, 200) steps into an increased role at d-tackle. Even though the defense won't be as big up front, Wilkens expects the group to be very quick, explosive and hard to sustain drives on, especially via the ground game. They do need to break in some new faces in the secondary and at linebacker, so there's room for growth at both spots.

As long as Evans is on the field, the Blue Demons will pose challenges for opposing defenses. Throw out the State Semifinal loss and the defense gave up just 11.7 points per game. So can they get back to the Region 3D Final? The schedule should give them an opportunity to secure a top seed for the playoffs. A trip to Riverheads on September 29th is a fascinating test, plus closing out the regular season with Patrick Henry-Roanoke at home on October 20th and visiting Salem on October 27th will be tough battles that tell us a lot about them before the postseason.



