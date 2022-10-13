News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/13/22 Games (Week 8)

Brody Jones has thrown for 11 touchdowns and more than 1000 yards as the Bearcats of Virginia High bring a five-game winning streak into a showdown with reigning Region 2D Champ Graham
Brody Jones has thrown for 11 touchdowns and more than 1000 yards as the Bearcats of Virginia High bring a five-game winning streak into a showdown with reigning Region 2D Champ Graham
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Remarkably, we are about midway through the month of October with four regular season weeks remaining and there are 32 undefeated teams left in VHSL Football.

Eight of them are at the Class 6 level with reigning two-time State Champ Oscar Smith along with Thomas Dale from Richmond as well as a host of Northern Virginia squads in Lake Braddock, Thomas Dale, Patriot, Fairfax and a Freedom bunch that piled up over 100 points on the board in a win a week ago.

At the Class 5 level, Highland Springs, Green Run, Mountain View, Independence, Midlothian and Douglas Freeman represent the unblemished teams. Only Highland Springs, which has won four state titles under Loren Johnson and is nationally ranked in a couple of polls, has recent State Championship history among that group.

In Class 4, defending State Champ Varina is unbeaten and so too are Dinwiddie, King's Fork, King George, Loudoun County and Kettle Run. Interestingly enough, there could be up to three teams with a goose-egg in the loss column out of Region 4B.

Reigning State Champ Phoebus in Class 3 remains undefeated and so to does the team they beat, Liberty Christian, as well as surprising 6-0 in Staunton.

Class 2 features Graham, Ridgeview, Radford, Luray, Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Martinsville - known more for their basketball prowess - without a loss to date.

Over in Class 1, Essex, Central-Lunenburg and Grayson County are the three teams without a blemish.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 6, 2022


Gabe Bigbee and the Patriot Pioneers have been humming to a 6-0 start at this point in the season
Gabe Bigbee and the Patriot Pioneers have been humming to a 6-0 start at this point in the season
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

7-0

W 112-16 over Colgan

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

5-0

W 47-6 over Great Bridge

3 (3)

Battlefield

6-0

W 28-27 over Champe (OT)

4 (4)

Lake Braddock

6-0

W 50-28 over Alexandria City

5 (5)

Thomas Dale

6-0

W 45-14 over Henrico

6 (6)

Centreville

5-1

W 45-6 over Chantilly

7 (7)

Western Branch

6-1

W 45-24 over Indian River

8 (8)

South County

5-1

W 41-6 over W.T. Woodson

9 (9)

Patriot

6-0

W 40-21 over Unity Reed

10 (10)

Fairfax

6-0

W 42-21 over West Potomac

Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (6-0)
Westfield (5-1)
Manchester (5-1)
Robinson (5-1)
John Champe (4-2)

Ryley McIntosh has 245 yards receiving and three touchdowns to go with a team-high six interceptions on defense for a Kempsville squad that plays host to Salem (5-1) in a key matchup of Region 5A title hopefuls
Ryley McIntosh has 245 yards receiving and three touchdowns to go with a team-high six interceptions on defense for a Kempsville squad that plays host to Salem (5-1) in a key matchup of Region 5A title hopefuls
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

7-0

W 56-0 over Colonial Forge

2 (2)

Green Run

6-0

W 35-7 over Bayside

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

6-1

W 35-0 over Briar Woods

4 (4)

Maury

4-1

W 56-0 over Churchland

5 (5)

Mountain View

6-0

Idle

6 (6)

Kempsville

6-1

W 20-6 over Landstown

7 (7)

Independence

6-0

W 33-21 over Potomac Falls

8 (8)

Midlothian

6-0

W 49-0 over Huguenot

9 (10)

Douglas Freeman

6-0

W 49-0 over Deep Run

10 (HM)

PH-Roanoke

5-1

Idle
Dropped Out: #9 Woodside (5-1) fell to Class 4 #10 Warwick 20-17 in 3OT's

Honorable Mention:
Cox (5-1)
Riverbend (6-1)
Salem-VB (5-1)
Albemarle (4-1)

Chanz Wiggins is part of a dynamic King George receiving core that has enabled the Foxes to get off to an impressive 5-0 start
Chanz Wiggins is part of a dynamic King George receiving core that has enabled the Foxes to get off to an impressive 5-0 start
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

6-0

W 60-12 over Armstrong

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

6-0

W 41-13 over Hopewell

3 (3)

King's Fork

6-0

W 35-14 over Deep Creek

4 (4)

Salem

6-1

W 49-14 over Pulaski County

5 (5)

Louisa

7-0

W 49-7 over Orange County

6 (6)

King George

5-0

W 55-10 over Massaponax

7 (7)

Loudoun County

6-0

W 63-6 over Dominion

8 (8)

Kettle Run

7-0

W 44-14 over Fauquier

9 (9)

E.C. Glass

5-1

W 24-7 over Amherst

10 (10)

Warwick

6-1

W 20-17 over Woodside (3OT)
Dropped Out: #6 Tuscarora (4-1) fell to #9 Loudoun County 20-14

Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (5-1)
Hanover (5-1)
Amherst (5-1)
Eastern View (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (4-2)
Handley (5-1)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

6-0

W 21-0 over Hampton

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

6-0

W 42-0 over Jefferson Forest

3 (4)

Lake Taylor

5-1

W 28-27 over Hermitage

4 (5)

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 10-7 over Brookville

5 (3)

Brookville

4-2

L 7-10 to Heritage-Lynchburg

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

5-1

W 28-21 over William Byrd

7 (7)

Lafayette

5-1

W 48-6 over Smithfield

8 (8)

Brentsville District

6-1

W 30-24 over Maret (DC)

9 (10)

Staunton

6-0

W 35-21 over Stuarts Draft

10 (HM)

Bassett

4-2

W 50-14 over Patrick County
Dropped Out: #9 York (4-2) fell to New Kent 14-7

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (5-1)
Wilson Memorial (5-1)
Norcom (5-2)
Christiansburg (4-2)
Cave Spring (4-2)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

6-0

Idle

2 (2)

Ridgeview

6-0

W 20-11 over Union

3 (3)

Radford

7-0

W 41-12 over Carroll County

4 (5)

Luray

6-0

W 41-25 over Central-W

5 (4)

Central-Woodstock

6-1

L 25-41 to Luray

6 (7)

TJ-Richmond

6-0

Idle

7 (8)

Strasburg

5-1

Idle

8 (10)

Martinsville

6-0

W 19-9 over Chatham

9 (6)

King William

4-2

L 7-28 to Norcom

10 (HM)

Virginia High

5-1

W 49-13 over Honaker
Dropped Out: #9 Union (4-3) fell to #2 Ridgeview 20-11

Honorable Mention:
Appomattox (4-3)
Gate City (4-2)
Buckingham (5-1)
Poquoson (5-1)
Floyd County (5-1)
Clarke County (4-2)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

7-0

W 61-6 over Northumberland

2 (2)

Riverheads

4-1

W 27-7 over Buffalo Gap

3 (3)

Central-Lunenburg

7-0

W 69-7 over Cumberland

4 (4)

Galax

4-2

W 21-13 over Fort Chiswell

5 (5)

King & Queen

5-1

Idle

6 (6)

Grayson County

6-0

W 52-7 over Auburn

7 (7)

Narrows

4-1

W 32-0 over Parry McCluer

8 (HM)

Patrick Henry-GS

5-2

W 30-17 over Holston

9 (9)

Buffalo Gap

4-2

L 7-27 to Riverheads

10 (7)

Northumberland

3-2

L 6-61 to Essex
Dropped Out: #10 George Wythe (4-3) fell to Grundy 42-28

Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (6-1)
Grundy (3-3)
Westmoreland (3-2)
Franklin (4-2)



