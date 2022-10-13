Remarkably, we are about midway through the month of October with four regular season weeks remaining and there are 32 undefeated teams left in VHSL Football.

Eight of them are at the Class 6 level with reigning two-time State Champ Oscar Smith along with Thomas Dale from Richmond as well as a host of Northern Virginia squads in Lake Braddock, Thomas Dale, Patriot, Fairfax and a Freedom bunch that piled up over 100 points on the board in a win a week ago.

At the Class 5 level, Highland Springs, Green Run, Mountain View, Independence, Midlothian and Douglas Freeman represent the unblemished teams. Only Highland Springs, which has won four state titles under Loren Johnson and is nationally ranked in a couple of polls, has recent State Championship history among that group.

In Class 4, defending State Champ Varina is unbeaten and so too are Dinwiddie, King's Fork, King George, Loudoun County and Kettle Run. Interestingly enough, there could be up to three teams with a goose-egg in the loss column out of Region 4B.

Reigning State Champ Phoebus in Class 3 remains undefeated and so to does the team they beat, Liberty Christian, as well as surprising 6-0 in Staunton.

Class 2 features Graham, Ridgeview, Radford, Luray, Thomas Jefferson of Richmond and Martinsville - known more for their basketball prowess - without a loss to date.

Over in Class 1, Essex, Central-Lunenburg and Grayson County are the three teams without a blemish.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.



Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 6, 2022



