VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/12/23 Games
A lot of status quo in terms of the rankings with literally no changes in Class 4, Class 2 or Class 1 from a week ago.
In fact, only one team out of 60, which was Indian River at the Class 5 level, even dropped out of the rankings altogether as they fell to Class 6 perennial power Oscar Smith by a count of 27-21 on the final play of the game to fall to 3-3 overall.
With Liberty Christian's latest dominant Seminole District win, along with Magna Vista squeaking by Gretna, we make a subtle change at the top of the Class 3 pecking order.
Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule
See the Full Rankings below..
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 12, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
5-0
|
W 66-0 over Colgan
|
2 (2)
|
5-1
|
W 42-6 over Henrico
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
W 28-24 over Westfield
|
4 (4)
|
6-0
|
W 24-21 over Matoaca
|
5 (5)
|
5-1
|
W 42-20 over Huguenot
|
6 (6)
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
7 (8)
|
5-2
|
W 32-0 over Alexandria City
|
8 (9)
|
Mountain View
|
6-0
|
W 31-13 over Colonial Forge
|
9 (10)
|
South Lakes
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
10 (8)
|
Colonial Forge
|
6-1
|
L 13-31 to Mountain View
Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-1)
McLean (6-0)
West Springfield (5-1)
Oscar Smith (4-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
6-0
|
W 83-0 over Manor
|
2 (2)
|
6-0
|
W 28-14 over Bayside
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
W 51-0 over Denbigh
|
4 (4)
|
6-0
|
W 68-21 over Grassfield
|
5 (5)
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
6 (6)
|
5-1
|
W 42-13 over Riverside
|
7 (7)
|
L.C. Bird
|
5-1
|
W 17-10 over Powhatan
|
8 (8)
|
Nansemond River
|
5-1
|
W 49-14 over Hickory
|
9 (HM)
|
Hermitage
|
5-1
|
W 27-13 over Freeman
|
10 (10)
|
Matoaca
|
4-2
|
L 21-24 to Thomas Dale
Honorable Mention:
Louisa (5-1)
Granby (5-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
5-0
|
W 35-0 over Kecoughtan
|
2 (2)
|
4-1
|
W 21-13 over Glen Allen
|
3 (3)
|
6-1
|
W 49-13 over Pulaski
|
4 (4)
|
6-0
|
W 54-0 over Culpeper
|
5 (5)
|
5-1
|
W 48-14 over Brookville
|
6 (6)
|
6-0
|
W 27-20 over Lafayette
|
7 (7)
|
3-3
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
6-0
|
W 14-0 over Loudoun Valley
|
9 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
6-0
|
W 58-7 over James Monroe
|
10 (10)
|
John Champe
|
5-1
|
W 28-21 over Loudoun County
Honorable Mention:
Jefferson Forest (6-0)
Millbrook (5-1)
Huguenot (4-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (2)
|
5-0
|
W 41-0 over Rustburg
|
2 (1)
|
Magna Vista
|
6-0
|
W 35-34 over Gretna
|
3 (3)
|
5-1
|
W 62-6 over Staunton Rivr
|
4 (4)
|
6-0
|
W 61-6 over Meridian
|
5 (5)
|
Hopewell
|
5-1
|
W 55-26 over Petersburg
|
6 (7)
|
6-1
|
W 51-19 over Warren County
|
7 (8)
|
Turner Ashby
|
6-0
|
W 54-14 over Broadway
|
8 (9)
|
6-1
|
W 71-7 over Blacksburg
|
9 (7)
|
4-2
|
L 20-27 to Warhill
|
10 (10)
|
4-2
|
W 16-6 over Amherst
Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (6-1)
TJ-Richmond (5-0)
William Byrd (5-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 55-0 over James River-Buchanan
|
2 (2)
|
6-0
|
W 20-7 over Clarke County
|
3 (3)
|
6-1
|
W 20-14 over Ridgeview
|
4 (4)
|
Graham
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
Riverheads
|
5-1
|
W 14-12 over Staunton
|
6 (6)
|
5-1
|
L 7-20 to Central-Woodstock
|
7 (7)
|
Ridgeview
|
6-1
|
L 14-20 to Union
|
8 (8)
|
5-1
|
W 41-21 over Patrick County
|
9 (9)
|
Strasburg
|
4-1
|
W 56-14 over Page County
|
10 (10)
|
Gretna
|
5-1
|
L 34-35 to Magna Vista
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Central-Lunenburg (6-1)
Poquoson (4-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
6-0
|
W 25-7 over Fort Chiswell
|
3 (3)
|
6-0
|
W 52-7 over Rappahannock
|
4 (4)
|
6-1
|
W 56-6 over Windsor
|
5 (5)
|
5-1
|
W 56-21 over Parry McCluer
|
6 (6)
|
6-1
|
W 48-36 over Eastside
|
7 (7)
|
5-1
|
W 25-22 over Lancaster
|
8 (8)
|
Bath County
|
6-0
|
W 47-0 over Auburn
|
9 (9)
|
3-3
|
Idle
|
10 (10)
|
Altavista
|
5-1
|
W 40-22 over Dan River
Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (4-1)
Parry McCluer (4-1)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.