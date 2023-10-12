News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/12/23 Games

A lot of status quo in terms of the rankings with literally no changes in Class 4, Class 2 or Class 1 from a week ago.

In fact, only one team out of 60, which was Indian River at the Class 5 level, even dropped out of the rankings altogether as they fell to Class 6 perennial power Oscar Smith by a count of 27-21 on the final play of the game to fall to 3-3 overall.

With Liberty Christian's latest dominant Seminole District win, along with Magna Vista squeaking by Gretna, we make a subtle change at the top of the Class 3 pecking order.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


See the Full Rankings below..


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 12, 2023


Jordan Dennis and the South County Stallions can still get the top seed in Occoquan Region 6C if they're able to finish 8-2 overall (Aldo Razo, AldoRazo.smugmug.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

5-0

W 66-0 over Colgan

2 (2)

Highland Springs

5-1

W 42-6 over Henrico

3 (3)

Madison

7-0

W 28-24 over Westfield

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

6-0

W 24-21 over Matoaca

5 (5)

Manchester

5-1

W 42-20 over Huguenot

6 (6)

Battlefield

6-0

Idle

7 (8)

South County

5-2

W 32-0 over Alexandria City

8 (9)

Mountain View

6-0

W 31-13 over Colonial Forge

9 (10)

South Lakes

6-0

Idle

10 (8)

Colonial Forge

6-1

L 13-31 to Mountain View

Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-1)
McLean (6-0)
West Springfield (5-1)
Oscar Smith (4-2)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

6-0

W 83-0 over Manor

2 (2)

Green Run

6-0

W 28-14 over Bayside

3 (3)

Warwick

7-0

W 51-0 over Denbigh

4 (4)

King's Fork

6-0

W 68-21 over Grassfield

5 (5)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

5-1

Idle

6 (6)

Briar Woods

5-1

W 42-13 over Riverside

7 (7)

L.C. Bird

5-1

W 17-10 over Powhatan

8 (8)

Nansemond River

5-1

W 49-14 over Hickory

9 (HM)

Hermitage

5-1

W 27-13 over Freeman

10 (10)

Matoaca

4-2

L 21-24 to Thomas Dale
Dropped Out: #9 Indian River (3-3) fell to Oscar Smith 27-21

Honorable Mention:
Louisa (5-1)
Granby (5-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

5-0

W 35-0 over Kecoughtan

2 (2)

Varina

4-1

W 21-13 over Glen Allen

3 (3)

Salem

6-1

W 49-13 over Pulaski

4 (4)

King George

6-0

W 54-0 over Culpeper

5 (5)

E.C. Glass

5-1

W 48-14 over Brookville

6 (6)

Warhill

6-0

W 27-20 over Lafayette

7 (7)

Dinwiddie

3-3

Idle

8 (8)

Tuscarora

6-0

W 14-0 over Loudoun Valley

9 (9)

Eastern View

6-0

W 58-7 over James Monroe

10 (10)

John Champe

5-1

W 28-21 over Loudoun County

Honorable Mention:
Jefferson Forest (6-0)
Millbrook (5-1)
Huguenot (4-1)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (2)

Liberty Christian

5-0

W 41-0 over Rustburg

2 (1)

Magna Vista

6-0

W 35-34 over Gretna

3 (3)

Lord Botetourt

5-1

W 62-6 over Staunton Rivr

4 (4)

Kettle Run

6-0

W 61-6 over Meridian

5 (5)

Hopewell

5-1

W 55-26 over Petersburg

6 (7)

Brentsville District

6-1

W 51-19 over Warren County

7 (8)

Turner Ashby

6-0

W 54-14 over Broadway

8 (9)

Christiansburg

6-1

W 71-7 over Blacksburg

9 (7)

Lafayette

4-2

L 20-27 to Warhill

10 (10)

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-2

W 16-6 over Amherst

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (6-1)
TJ-Richmond (5-0)
William Byrd (5-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

7-0

W 55-0 over James River-Buchanan

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

6-0

W 20-7 over Clarke County

3 (3)

Union

6-1

W 20-14 over Ridgeview

4 (4)

Graham

5-1

Idle

5 (5)

Riverheads

5-1

W 14-12 over Staunton

6 (6)

Clarke County

5-1

L 7-20 to Central-Woodstock

7 (7)

Ridgeview

6-1

L 14-20 to Union

8 (8)

Glenvar

5-1

W 41-21 over Patrick County

9 (9)

Strasburg

4-1

W 56-14 over Page County

10 (10)

Gretna

5-1

L 34-35 to Magna Vista

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Central-Lunenburg (6-1)
Poquoson (4-2)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

6-0

Idle

2 (2)

Grayson County

6-0

W 25-7 over Fort Chiswell

3 (3)

Essex

6-0

W 52-7 over Rappahannock

4 (4)

Sussex Central

6-1

W 56-6 over Windsor

5 (5)

Narrows

5-1

W 56-21 over Parry McCluer

6 (6)

Rye Cove

6-1

W 48-36 over Eastside

7 (7)

Northumberland

5-1

W 25-22 over Lancaster

8 (8)

Bath County

6-0

W 47-0 over Auburn

9 (9)

Galax

3-3

Idle

10 (10)

Altavista

5-1

W 40-22 over Dan River

Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (4-1)
Parry McCluer (4-1)



