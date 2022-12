The VirginiaPreps.com team - with Robert Anderson, Ray Cox, Robert Edmonds, Will Garlick, Matthew Hatfield, Byron Jones, Danny Lewis, Marsel T. Mason, Jim McGrath, Vincent Sidoti and Rodney Young - has you covered on this 2022 VHSL State Semifinal Football weekend.

ICYMI - Check out our Previews at the links below...





Class 6:

#4 Western Branch (11-2) at #1 Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) - Preview Here

#1 James Madison (10-3) at #1 Fairfax (13-0) - Preview Here





Class 5:

#1 Maury (9-1) at #1 Green Run (13-0) - Preview Here

#1 Stone Bridge (12-1) at #1 Highland Springs (13-0) - Preview Here





Class 4:

#1 Warwick (12-1) at #1 Dinwiddie (13-0) - Preview Here

#1 Kettle Run (13-0) at #1 E.C. Glass (12-1) - Preview Here





Class 3:

#1 Brentsville District (12-1) at #1 Phoebus (13-0) - Preview Here

#3 Christiansburg (10-3) at #2 Heritage-Lynchburg (11-2) - Preview Here





Class 2:

#3 Poquoson (9-4) at #3 Central-Woodstock (11-2) - Preview Here

#4 Appomattox (10-3) at #1 Graham (13-0) - Preview Here





Class 1:

#1 Essex (13-0) at #1 Riverheads (10-1) - Preview Here

#3 Grundy (8-4) at #2 George Wythe (9-3) - Preview Here