On Saturday afternoon Warwick comes to Dinwiddie for the first time since the 1985 season. In six previous meetings (1980-1985) the Generals were 5-1 with Warwick taking the last meeting.

A year later, 1986 the Raiders would reach the state finals with a loss to Thomas Edison by one point. Four years later the Raiders & Generals had the potential to meet in the state semifinals but it never materialized.

Dinwiddie lost to Varina in the region semifinals. Varina would go on to lose to Potomac in the state semifinals who would in turn fall to West Potomac. West Potomac ousted Warwick in the state semifinals. In an altered reality, perhaps 32 years ago Dinwiddie and Warwick if all goes right meet up in the Division 5 State Final in 1990 instead of 32 years later in the state semifinals.

That is all theory, what is reality is that these two meet on Saturday with a trip to Lynchburg on the line. When you play at Liberty, that means you are playing for a state title. Warwick has only done this once whereas Dinwiddie is a bit more experienced as they look to make their fifth appearance in the biggest game of the season. The Generals last reached the state finals in 2016 when they lost a heartbreaker to Salem.



