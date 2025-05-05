Published May 5, 2025
2025 OneLife Spring Basketball League at Kellam - Schedule & Results
circle avatar
Matthew Hatfield  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@hatfieldsports

Every Monday and Wednesday during the month of May and into the start of June, the annual OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League takes place at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, otherwise referred to by many of us as Hassell's Castle.

Below you can see the schedule with results as they roll in from the league + follow Twitter @VaPrepsRivals and @hatfieldsports for updates!


Advertisement

Monday, May 5, 2025:
6 PM - Team Wolfe 61, Team Spellman 41
6 PM - Team DeLoatch 61, Team Fog 40
7 PM - Team Hassell 58, Team Pearman 29
7 PM - Team Griffin 64, Team Domanski 46

Wednesday, May 7, 2025:
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Fog
6 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Griffin
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Wolfe
7 PM - Team Spellman vs. Team Pearman

Monday, May 12, 2025:
6 PM - Team Fog vs. Team Pearman
6 PM - Team Spellman vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Wolfe vs. Team Griffin

Wednesday, May 14, 2025:
6 PM - Team Spellman vs. Team Domanski
6 PM - Team Griffin vs. Team Pearman
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Wolfe vs. Team Fog

Monday, May 19, 2025:
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Wolfe
6 PM - Team Fog vs. Team Spellman
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Griffin
7 PM - Team Spellman vs. Team DeLoatch

Wednesday, May 21, 2025:
6 PM - Team Griffin vs. Team Fog
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Spellman
7 PM - Team Wolfe vs. Team Pearman

Wednesday, May 28, 2025:
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Pearman
6 PM - Team Griffin vs. Team Spellman
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Fog
7 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Wolfe

Monday, June 2, 2025:
6 PM - Team Fog vs. Team DeLoatch
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Griffin
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Pearman
7 PM - Team Wolfe vs. Team Spellman


TEAM GLOSSARY

Team Wolfe / Neon Green = Bobby Wolfe (Cox HC)

Team Fog / Neon Yellow = Erik Johnson (Grassfield HC)

Team Hassell / Yellow = Norman Hassell (Kellam HC)

Team DeLoatch / Red - Lloyd DeLoatch (Salem HC)

Team Domanski / Blue = Jimmy Domanski (First Colonial HC)

Team Griffin / Gray = LaVar Griffin (Oscar Smith HC)

Team Pearman / Orange = Brett Pearman (Hickory HC)

Team Spellman / White = Clyde Spellman (Indian River HC)


Past Spring League Results + Coverage:  

2023 OneLife Fitness Spring League Schedule & Results Here

2022 OneLife Fitness Spring League Schedule & Results Here

Video Interview with Great Bridge Hoops Coach Scott Bigbie after Wildcats defeat Salem (Virginia Beach) in Championship in 2 OT's of 2021 Kellam Spring League

2019 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here

2018 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here