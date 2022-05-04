 VirginiaPreps - 2022 OneLife Spring Basketball League at Kellam - Schedule & Results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 15:17:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 OneLife Spring Basketball League at Kellam - Schedule & Results

Through the 2021-22 campaign, the Kellam Knights have gone 211-150 overall under Head Coach Norman Hassell with a stretch of 11 winning records over the past 13 seasons
Through the 2021-22 campaign, the Kellam Knights have gone 211-150 overall under Head Coach Norman Hassell with a stretch of 11 winning records over the past 13 seasons (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Every Monday and Wednesday during the month of May and into the start of June, the annual OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League takes place at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, otherwise referred to by many of us as Hassell's Castle.

Below you can see the schedule with results as they roll in from the league + follow Twitter @VaPrepsRivals and @hatfieldsports for updates!


Monday, May 2, 2022:
6 PM - First Colonial 46, Ocean Lakes 45
6 PM - Manor 41, Tallwood 29
7 PM - Great Bridge 53, Kellam 38
7 PM - Cox 38, Team Fog 30

Wednesday, May 4, 2022:
6 PM - Cox 39, Ocean Lakes 38 (OT)
6 PM - Team Fog 54, First Colonial 49
7 PM - Manor 40, Kellam 31
7 PM - Great Bridge 42, Tallwood 32

Monday, May 9, 2022:
6 PM - First Colonial vs. Manor
6 PM - Great Bridge vs. Cox
7 PM - Kellam vs. Ocean Lakes
7 PM - Team Fog vs. Tallwood

Wednesday, May 11, 2022:
6 PM - Cox vs. Manor
6 PM - Great Bridge vs. First Colonial
7 PM - Team Fog vs. Kellam
7 PM - Tallwood vs. Ocean Lakes

Monday, May 16, 2022:
6 PM - Team Fog vs. Great Bridge
6 PM - Tallwood vs. Cox
7 PM - First Colonial vs. Kellam
7 PM - Manor vs. Ocean Lakes

Wednesday, May 18, 2022:
6 PM - Manor vs. Great Bridge
6 PM - Cox vs. First Colonial
7 PM - Kellam vs. Tallwood
7 PM - Ocean Lakes vs. Team Fog

Monday, May 23, 2022:
6 PM - Manor vs. Team Fog
6 PM - Ocean Lakes vs. Great Bridge
7 PM - Cox vs. Kellam
7 PM - Tallwood vs. First Colonial

Wednesday, May 25, 2022:
6 PM - First Colonial vs. Ocean Lakes
6 PM - Team Fog vs. Cox
7 PM - Great Bridge vs. Kellam
7 PM - Tallwood vs. Manor

Wednesday, June 1, 2022:
6 PM - Ocean Lakes vs. Cox
6 PM - Great Bridge vs. Tallwood
7 PM - Kellam vs. Manor
7 PM - First Colonial vs. Team Fog

PLAYOFFS

Monday, June 6, 2022:
6 PM - #1 Seed vs. #8 Seed
6 PM - #2 Seed vs. #7 Seed
7 PM - #3 Seed vs. #6 Seed
7 PM - #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed

Wednesday, June 8, 2022:
6 PM - Semifinals
6 PM - Semifinals
7 PM - Championship


Past Spring League Results + Coverage:

Video Interview with Great Bridge Hoops Coach Scott Bigbie after Wildcats defeat Salem (Virginia Beach) in Championship in 2 OT's of 2021 Kellam Spring League

2019 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here

2018 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}