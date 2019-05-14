News More News
Kellam 2019 Spring Basketball League - Schedule & Results

Kellam High School in Virginia Beach hosts its Spring League with seven teams participating twice a week on Mondays and Wednesday through June 19th. Games are 6 and 7 PM each night at the Kellam Spring League. Tournament play begins on June 17th.

Below, you can see the schedule and updated results...


Wednesday, May 1st:
6 PM - First Colonial 46, Wilson 42
6 PM - Great Bridge 44, Cox 43
7 PM - Bayside 54, Ocean Lakes 21

Monday, May 6th:
6 PM - First Colonial 62, Ocean Lakes 36
6 PM - Bayside 48, Cox 45
7 PM - Great Bridge 51, Kellam 48

Wednesday, May 8th:
6 PM - Cox 60, First Colonial 39
6 PM - Great Bridge 43, Bayside 36
7 PM - Wilson 46, Kellam 32

Monday, May 13th:
6 PM - Great Bridge 71, First Colonial 49
6 PM - Wilson 57, Ocean Lakes 32
7 PM - Bayside 49, Kellam 44

Wednesday, May 15th:
6 PM - First Colonial 45, Bayside 40
6 PM - Wilson 46, Cox 45 (2OT's)
7 PM - Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 32

Monday, May 20th:
6 PM - Cox vs. Ocean Lakes
6 PM - Great Bridge vs. Wilson
7 PM - First Colonial vs. Kellam

Wednesday, May 22nd:
6 PM - Great Bridge vs. Ocean Lakes
6 PM - Bayside vs. Wilson
7 PM - Cox vs. Kellam


*** No Games on Memorial Day Monday, May 27th ***


Wednesday, May 29th:
6 PM - First Colonial vs. Wilson
6 PM - Cox vs. Great Bridge
7 PM - Bayside vs. Ocean Lakes

Monday, June 3rd:
6 PM - First Colonial vs. Ocean Lakes
6 PM - Bayside vs. Cox
7 PM - Great Bridge vs. Kellam

Wednesday, June 5th:
6 PM - Bayside vs. Great Bridge
6 PM - Cox vs. First Colonial
7 PM - Kellam vs. Wilson

Monday, June 10th:
6 PM - Ocean Lakes vs. Wilson
6 PM - First Colonial vs. Great Bridge
7 PM - Bayside vs. Kellam

Wednesday, June 12th:
6 PM - Cox vs. Wilson
7 PM - Kellam vs. Ocean Lakes


TOURNAMENT:

Monday, June 17th:
7th Place vs. 2nd Place
6th Place vs. 3rd Place
5th Place vs. 4th Place
#1 Seed gets a Bye

Wednesday, June 19th:
#1 Seed vs. Lowest Remaining Seed
Semifinals
Championship


STANDINGS THRU 5/15/19:

Great Bridge - 4-0
Wilson - 3-1
Bayside - 3-2
First Colonial - 3-2
Cox - 1-3
Kellam - 1-3
Ocean Lakes - 0-4


