2023 OneLife Spring Basketball League at Kellam - Schedule & Results

Every Monday and Wednesday during the month of May and into the start of June, the annual OneLife Fitness Spring Basketball League takes place at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, otherwise referred to by many of us as Hassell's Castle.

Below you can see the schedule with results as they roll in from the league + follow Twitter @VaPrepsRivals and @hatfieldsports for updates!


Monday, May 1, 2023:
6 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team Bigbie
6 PM - Team Hackley vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Mullen

Wednesday, May 3, 2023:
6 PM - Team Bigbie vs. Team Mullen
6 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team Hackley
7 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team Hassell

Monday, May 8, 2023:
6 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team Domanski
6 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team Mullen
7 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Bigbie
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Hackley

Monday, May 15, 2023:
6 PM - Team Hackley vs. Team Bigbie
6 PM - Team Mullen vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team Wolf
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team DeLoatch

Wednesday, May 17, 2023:
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Bigbie
6 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hackley vs. Team Mullen
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Johnson

Monday, May 22, 2023:
6 PM - Team Domanski vs. Team Johnson
6 PM - Team Mullen vs. Team Wolf
7 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Hackley
7 PM - Team Bigbie vs. Team Hassell

Wednesday, May 31, 2023:
6 PM - Team Hackley vs. Team Wolf
6 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team Bigbie
7 PM - Team Mullen vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Domanski

Monday, June 5, 2023:
6 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team Bigbie
6 PM - Team Hackley vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team DeLoatch
7 PM - Team Hassell vs. Team Mullen

Wednesday, June 7, 2023:
6 PM - Team Bigbie vs. Team Mullen
6 PM - Team Johnson vs. Team Hackley
7 PM - Team DeLoatch vs. Team Domanski
7 PM - Team Wolf vs. Team Hassell


PLAYOFFS

Monday, June 12, 2023:
6 PM - #1 vs. #8 Seed
6 PM - #2 vs. #7 Seed
7 PM - #4 vs. #5 Seed
7 PM - #3 vs. #6 Seed

Wednesday, June 14, 2023:
6 PM - Semifinals -
6 PM - Semifinals -
7 PM - Championship -


TEAM GLOSSARY

Team Johnson = Erik Johnson (Grassfield HC)
Team DeLoatch = Lloyd DeLoatch (Salem HC)
Team Hackley = Terrance Hackley (Tallwood HC)
Team Domanski = Jimmy Domanski (First Colonial HC)
Team Wolf = Bobby Wolfe (Cox HC)
Team Bigbie = Scott Bigbie (Great Bridge HC)
Team Hassell = Norman Hassell (Kellam HC)
Team Mullen = Mario Mullen (Ocean Lakes HC)


Past Spring League Results + Coverage:

2022 OneLife Fitness Spring League Schedule & Results Here

Video Interview with Great Bridge Hoops Coach Scott Bigbie after Wildcats defeat Salem (Virginia Beach) in Championship in 2 OT's of 2021 Kellam Spring League

2019 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here

2018 Kellam Spring League Schedule & Results Here


