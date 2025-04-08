Jordan Thomas talks Ohio State, Virginia cornerback hoping for offer

Stone Bridge 2026 DB Chase Geter has lined up an official visit to Penn St. after making a recent trip to Happy Valley.
Our final review of the top prospects from the VHSL State Champs feature the Oscar Smith Tigers coached by Chris Scott.
Thomas Dale LB Michael Davis from the Class of 2026 is ready to get a closer look at Army in West Point.
Yorktown 2026 TE Brady Owens has seen his offer sheet explode in recent months with an ACC program making a strong move.
Pittsburgh Associate Head Coach and Kecoughtan High alum Milan Brown was among the guests on the April 5, 2025 episode.
