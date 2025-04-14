West Virginia's JJ Quinerly selected in third round of the WNBA Draft

West Virginia's JJ Quinerly is going pro as she was selected by the Dallas Wings with the second pick in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday.

Quinerly finished her Mountaineer career as one of the best to ever put on a WVU women's basketball uniform.

Quinerly was only the seventh player in West Virginia history, either men's or women's to surpass 2,000 career points, while she also a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while at WVU.

Quinerly finished her West Virginia career playing in 126 games, starting 108 of them. She finished with 328 steals, 341 assists, 410 rebounds, and 2,016 points in her four-year career. Quinerly also made three NCAA Tournament trips, winning a game in two of those tournaments. Quinerly scored 20 or more points 16 times this season and eclipsed the 30-point mark three times this year.

Quinerly endured three coaches in her four seasons at WVU, a Norfolk, Va., native, who is now headed to join Dallas.

The Wings finished the 2024 WNBA season with a 9-31 record.