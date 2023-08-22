News More News
Video Interview - Warwick's Corey Hairston on 2023 Raiders

Matthew Hatfield
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Warwick Coach Corey Hairston chats after his team's 41-7 preseason scrimmage win at Cox in Virginia Beach on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Six different Raiders found the end zone, including Woodside transfer Ri'jon Hammond on an 80-yard run.

The first touchdown for Warwick came on a 34-yard scoring strike through the air from Eduardo Rios Jr. to senior wideout Mike Alleyne, a transfer from Tabb, with 5:34 to go in the opening period.

Class of 2025 prospect Messiah Delhomme, the Region 4B Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, dazzled throughout the scrimmage and snagged a leaping interception midway through the second period.

Junior tailback Nizjohn Humphrey and 6'5" junior wideout Dakota Brodus also found the end zone for Warwick.

A total of 15 starters are back for the Raiders, who went 12-2 a season ago and reached the State Semifinals for the first time in 32 years.

Warwick now moves up from Class 4, Region A to Class 5, Region B. Their season opener is on Friday, August 25th in Chesapeake at Grassfield.

