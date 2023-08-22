Warwick Coach Corey Hairston chats after his team's 41-7 preseason scrimmage win at Cox in Virginia Beach on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Six different Raiders found the end zone, including Woodside transfer Ri'jon Hammond on an 80-yard run.

The first touchdown for Warwick came on a 34-yard scoring strike through the air from Eduardo Rios Jr. to senior wideout Mike Alleyne, a transfer from Tabb, with 5:34 to go in the opening period.

Class of 2025 prospect Messiah Delhomme, the Region 4B Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, dazzled throughout the scrimmage and snagged a leaping interception midway through the second period.

Junior tailback Nizjohn Humphrey and 6'5" junior wideout Dakota Brodus also found the end zone for Warwick.

A total of 15 starters are back for the Raiders, who went 12-2 a season ago and reached the State Semifinals for the first time in 32 years.

Warwick now moves up from Class 4, Region A to Class 5, Region B. Their season opener is on Friday, August 25th in Chesapeake at Grassfield.