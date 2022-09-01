News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-01 15:46:55 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2022

Richmond commit Cassius Harris had 14 rushes for 206 yards and 4 TD’s in a 46-21 win for Tazewell over Virginia High
Richmond commit Cassius Harris had 14 rushes for 206 yards and 4 TD’s in a 46-21 win for Tazewell over Virginia High (Twitter)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The 2022 High School Football season has commenced all across Virginia with some fascinating results already. In Class 6, every team ranked in our initial Top Ten prevailed with the closest being Western Branch escaping at Churchland, 33-27 in overtime on a winning touchdown from UNC commit Paul Billups finding fellow receiver C.J. Fraser.

In Class 2, almost every team ranked in the Top Ten prevailed. The tenth-ranked squad, Virginia High, fell to new entry Tazewell, 46-21 Richmond commit Cassius Harris scored a personal-best four touchdowns and racked up over 200 yards in the win. Eight of thsoe ranked teams in Class 2 prevailed by double-figures with the lone exception being Graham, who knocked off neighboring West Virginia rival Bluefield in a tussle, 29-25, before thousands of spectators.

Graham wasn't the only highly ranked team to go beat an out-of-state foe with a national reputation. Highland Springs rallied from an early 14-0 deficit behind the sterling play of junior QB Khristian Martin, holding off Julius Chambers of North Carolina by a count of 26-20 thanks to a late defensive stand.

Meanwhile, in Class 4, Salem couldn't make it a Virginia sweep as they fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 40-7. As a result, the Spartans dropped a couple spots in Class 4.

Class 1 saw all of the ranked teams win, except for Grundy, which fell to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, 28-20. Patrick Henry takes their spot in the Top Ten this week.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here


Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we've turned the calendar from August to September and the intriguing matchups will only increase from here on out...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 1, 2022


Tyler Ohlmeyer had 12 tackles, a pick-six and a fumble recovery in South County's 34-13 season-opening victory over Woodbridge
Tyler Ohlmeyer had 12 tackles, a pick-six and a fumble recovery in South County's 34-13 season-opening victory over Woodbridge (Aldo Razo, aldorazo.smugmug.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Oscar Smith

1-0

W 49-15 over Deep Creek

2 (2)

South County

1-0

W 34-13 over Woodbridge

3 (3)

Battlefield

1-0

W 35-0 over Potomac

4 (4)

Freedom-PW

1-0

W 62-3 over Brooke Point

5 (5)

Centreville

1-0

W 41-7 over Herndon

6 (6)

Western Branch

1-0

W 33-27 over Churchland (OT)

7 (7)

Thomas Dale

1-0

W 47-12 over Cosby

8 (8)

Lake Braddock

1-0

W 57-10 over Hayfield

9 (9)

Colonial Forge

0-0

Idle

10 (10)

Patriot

1-0

W 51-6 over C.D. Hylton

Honorable Mention:
Fairfax (1-0)
Madison (0-1)
Robinson (1-0)
Chantilly
West Potomac (1-0)
West Springfield (1-0)
Manchester
Franklin County (1-0)


Junior QB Khristian Martin steered Highland Springs to a 26-20 comeback win over Julius Chambers of North Carolina by passing for 167 yards and two scores to go with 135 yards rushing on 18 attempts
Junior QB Khristian Martin steered Highland Springs to a 26-20 comeback win over Julius Chambers of North Carolina by passing for 167 yards and two scores to go with 135 yards rushing on 18 attempts (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

1-0

W 26-20 over Chambers, NC

2 (2)

Stone Bridge

1-0

W 17-16 over Madison

3 (3)

Maury

0-0

Idle

4 (4)

Green Run

1-0

W 27-14 over Kempsville

5 (5)

Mountain View

1-0

W 33-13 over Forest Park

6 (7)

Riverbend

1-0

W 49-0 over Spotsylvania

7 (8)

Hermitage

1-0

W 53-0 over Meadowbrook

8 (6)

Kempsville

0-1

L 14-27 to Green Run

9 (10)

Independence

1-0

W 44-7 over Fauquier

10 (HM)

Indian River

1-0

W 36-0 over Hickory
Dropped Out: #9 Patrick Henry-Roanoke fell to Class 3 #2 Brookville 35-27

Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (1-0)
Midlothian
Woodgrove (1-0)
Massaponax (1-0)


Raphael Tucker and the Dinwiddie Generals rolled to a 55-3 win over GW-Danville in its 2022 opener
Raphael Tucker and the Dinwiddie Generals rolled to a 55-3 win over GW-Danville in its 2022 opener (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

1-0

W 35-0 over Hopewell

2 (3)

Dinwiddie

1-0

W 55-3 over GW-Danville

3 (4)

King's Fork

0-0

Idle

4 (2)

Salem

0-1

L 7-40 to Martinsburg (WV)

5 (5)

Louisa

1-0

W 61-6 over Huguenot

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

1-0

W 28-14 over Lord Botetourt

7 (7)

Tuscarora

1-0

W 27-7 over Riverside

8 (8)

King George

1-0

W 27-13 over Lafayette

9 (10)

Patrick Henry-Ashland

0-0

Idle

10 (HM)

Eastern View

1-0

W 41-14 over Culpeper
Dropped Out: #9 Broad Run fell to Briar Woods 42-13

Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (1-0)
Warwick (1-0)
Matoaca (1-0)


Drake McDaniel and the Bees took down Patrick Henry-Roanoke, previously in the Class 5 Top Ten at No. 9, by a count of 35-27
Drake McDaniel and the Bees took down Patrick Henry-Roanoke, previously in the Class 5 Top Ten at No. 9, by a count of 35-27
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

0-0

Idle

2 (2)

Brookville

1-0

W 35-27 over PH-Roanoke

3 (3)

Liberty Christian

1-0

W 40-0 over Magna Vista

4 (5)

Lake Taylor

1-0

W 41-0 over Norcom

5 (6)

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

W 32-28 over William Fleming

6 (4)

Hopewell

0-1

L 0-35 to Varina

7 (8)

York

0-0

Idle

8 (HM)

Abingdon

1-0

W 47-6 over John Battle

9 (7)

Lord Botetourt

0-1

L 14-28 to E.C. Glass

10 (8)

Lafayette

0-1

L 13-27 to King George
Dropped Out: #10 Bassett fell to Franklin County 21-17

Honorable Mention:
Brentsville District (1-0)
Christiansburg (1-0)
Cave Spring (1-0)
Broadway (1-0)


Jonathan Pennix is one of the most electric players in the state and showed it with five carries totaling 194 yards with three touchdowns, plus had four receptions for 47 yards in a 37-24 triumph over Buckingham County
Jonathan Pennix is one of the most electric players in the state and showed it with five carries totaling 194 yards with three touchdowns, plus had four receptions for 47 yards in a 37-24 triumph over Buckingham County (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Appomattox

1-0

W 37-24 over Buckingham

2 (2)

Ridgeview

1-0

W 42-8 over J.I. Burton

3 (3)

Graham

1-0

W 29-25 over Bluefield (WV)

4 (4)

Radford

1-0

W 29-15 over George Wythe

5 (5)

Stuarts Draft

1-0

W 41-0 over William Monroe

6 (6)

Central-Woodstock

1-0

W 38-0 over Page County

7 (7)

Clarke County

1-0

W 40-7 over Warren County

8 (8)

Union

1-0

W 48-7 over Lee High

9 (9)

King William

13-1

W 21-7 over Goochland

10 (HM)

Tazewell

1-0

W 46-21 over Virginia High
Dropped Out: #10 Virginia High fell to Tazewell 46-21

Honorable Mention:
Poquoson (1-0)
Randolph-Henry (1-0)
Dan River (1-0)


Dorian Harris and the Essex Trojans cruised to a 42-6 win over Sussex Central in the opener
Dorian Harris and the Essex Trojans cruised to a 42-6 win over Sussex Central in the opener (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Riverheads

1-0

W 61-14 over Waynesboro

2 (2)

Galax

1-0

W 27-20 over Glenvar

3 (3)

Essex

1-0

W 42-6 over Sussex Central

4 (4)

King & Queen

1-0

W 61-0 over Colonial Beach

5 (5)

Rural Retreat

1-0

W 27-9 over Fort Chiswell

6 (6)

Northumberland

1-0

W 21-2 over Lancaster

7 (7)

Narrows

1-0

W 51-7 over Auburn

8 (8)

Holston

1-0

W 21-0 over Eastern Montgomery

9 (9)

Twin Springs

1-0

W 28-8 over Northwood

10 (10)

Patrick Henry-GS

1-0

W 28-20 over Grundy
Dropped Out: #10 Grundy fell to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28-20

Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (1-0)
Westmoreland (1-0)
Central-Lunenburg (1-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}