The 2022 High School Football season has commenced all across Virginia with some fascinating results already. In Class 6, every team ranked in our initial Top Ten prevailed with the closest being Western Branch escaping at Churchland, 33-27 in overtime on a winning touchdown from UNC commit Paul Billups finding fellow receiver C.J. Fraser.

In Class 2, almost every team ranked in the Top Ten prevailed. The tenth-ranked squad, Virginia High, fell to new entry Tazewell, 46-21 Richmond commit Cassius Harris scored a personal-best four touchdowns and racked up over 200 yards in the win. Eight of thsoe ranked teams in Class 2 prevailed by double-figures with the lone exception being Graham, who knocked off neighboring West Virginia rival Bluefield in a tussle, 29-25, before thousands of spectators.

Graham wasn't the only highly ranked team to go beat an out-of-state foe with a national reputation. Highland Springs rallied from an early 14-0 deficit behind the sterling play of junior QB Khristian Martin, holding off Julius Chambers of North Carolina by a count of 26-20 thanks to a late defensive stand.

Meanwhile, in Class 4, Salem couldn't make it a Virginia sweep as they fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 40-7. As a result, the Spartans dropped a couple spots in Class 4.



Class 1 saw all of the ranked teams win, except for Grundy, which fell to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, 28-20. Patrick Henry takes their spot in the Top Ten this week.



Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we've turned the calendar from August to September and the intriguing matchups will only increase from here on out...



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 1, 2022



