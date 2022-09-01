VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering September 2022
The 2022 High School Football season has commenced all across Virginia with some fascinating results already. In Class 6, every team ranked in our initial Top Ten prevailed with the closest being Western Branch escaping at Churchland, 33-27 in overtime on a winning touchdown from UNC commit Paul Billups finding fellow receiver C.J. Fraser.
In Class 2, almost every team ranked in the Top Ten prevailed. The tenth-ranked squad, Virginia High, fell to new entry Tazewell, 46-21 Richmond commit Cassius Harris scored a personal-best four touchdowns and racked up over 200 yards in the win. Eight of thsoe ranked teams in Class 2 prevailed by double-figures with the lone exception being Graham, who knocked off neighboring West Virginia rival Bluefield in a tussle, 29-25, before thousands of spectators.
Graham wasn't the only highly ranked team to go beat an out-of-state foe with a national reputation. Highland Springs rallied from an early 14-0 deficit behind the sterling play of junior QB Khristian Martin, holding off Julius Chambers of North Carolina by a count of 26-20 thanks to a late defensive stand.
Meanwhile, in Class 4, Salem couldn't make it a Virginia sweep as they fell to West Virginia power Martinsburg, 40-7. As a result, the Spartans dropped a couple spots in Class 4.
Class 1 saw all of the ranked teams win, except for Grundy, which fell to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, 28-20. Patrick Henry takes their spot in the Top Ten this week.
Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we've turned the calendar from August to September and the intriguing matchups will only increase from here on out...
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 1, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 49-15 over Deep Creek
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 34-13 over Woodbridge
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 35-0 over Potomac
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 62-3 over Brooke Point
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 41-7 over Herndon
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 33-27 over Churchland (OT)
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 47-12 over Cosby
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 57-10 over Hayfield
|
9 (9)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
10 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 51-6 over C.D. Hylton
Honorable Mention:
Fairfax (1-0)
Madison (0-1)
Robinson (1-0)
Chantilly
West Potomac (1-0)
West Springfield (1-0)
Manchester
Franklin County (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 26-20 over Chambers, NC
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 17-16 over Madison
|
3 (3)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 27-14 over Kempsville
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 33-13 over Forest Park
|
6 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 49-0 over Spotsylvania
|
7 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 53-0 over Meadowbrook
|
8 (6)
|
0-1
|
L 14-27 to Green Run
|
9 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 44-7 over Fauquier
|
10 (HM)
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
W 36-0 over Hickory
Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (1-0)
Midlothian
Woodgrove (1-0)
Massaponax (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 35-0 over Hopewell
|
2 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 55-3 over GW-Danville
|
3 (4)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4 (2)
|
0-1
|
L 7-40 to Martinsburg (WV)
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 61-6 over Huguenot
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 28-14 over Lord Botetourt
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 27-7 over Riverside
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 27-13 over Lafayette
|
9 (10)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
10 (HM)
|
Eastern View
|
1-0
|
W 41-14 over Culpeper
Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (1-0)
Warwick (1-0)
Matoaca (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 35-27 over PH-Roanoke
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 40-0 over Magna Vista
|
4 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 41-0 over Norcom
|
5 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 32-28 over William Fleming
|
6 (4)
|
0-1
|
L 0-35 to Varina
|
7 (8)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
8 (HM)
|
Abingdon
|
1-0
|
W 47-6 over John Battle
|
9 (7)
|
0-1
|
L 14-28 to E.C. Glass
|
10 (8)
|
0-1
|
L 13-27 to King George
Honorable Mention:
Brentsville District (1-0)
Christiansburg (1-0)
Cave Spring (1-0)
Broadway (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 37-24 over Buckingham
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 42-8 over J.I. Burton
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 29-25 over Bluefield (WV)
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 29-15 over George Wythe
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 41-0 over William Monroe
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 38-0 over Page County
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 40-7 over Warren County
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 48-7 over Lee High
|
9 (9)
|
13-1
|
W 21-7 over Goochland
|
10 (HM)
|
Tazewell
|
1-0
|
W 46-21 over Virginia High
Honorable Mention:
Poquoson (1-0)
Randolph-Henry (1-0)
Dan River (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 61-14 over Waynesboro
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 27-20 over Glenvar
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 42-6 over Sussex Central
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 61-0 over Colonial Beach
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 27-9 over Fort Chiswell
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 21-2 over Lancaster
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 51-7 over Auburn
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 21-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
9 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 28-8 over Northwood
|
10 (10)
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
1-0
|
W 28-20 over Grundy
Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (1-0)
Westmoreland (1-0)
Central-Lunenburg (1-0)
