VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/8/22 Games
The latest Top Tens feature fewer changes from Week 1 to Week 2 than from the preseason edition, believe it or not.
There were five new teams to the rankings a week ago with Indian River, Eastern View, Abingdon, Tazewell and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring. Two of those squads suffered defeats with Abingdon getting beaten by Christiansburg, while Tazewell fell to Graham, which ascends to the top spot in Class 2.
Graham vaults to the top by virtue of Rustburg - one of four new teams to the Top Ten rankings in Class 3 - knocking off Appomattox 27-20 in their first victory for the Battle of the Lantern since 2006. It secures a 2-0 start for the Red Devils for the first time in ten years as well.
Most everything went according to form outside of that surprise. That sets the stage for a couple of really intriguing matchups across the board statewide.
Perhaps the biggest regular season game all year, at least until Highland Springs and Varina square off in a potential finale of unbeatens before the playoffs, will take in Woodbridge on Thursday night when the high-powered Freedom Eagles play host to a Stone Bridge team riding a 26-game winning streak.
That 26-game winning streak for the Bulldogs is second longest in the state, behind reigning six-time State Champ Riverheads, which has won 52 in a row as they gear up to host Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt, a 70-0 winner over Blacksburg a week ago. Botetourt lost to Riverheads last year, 62-38. A win for Riverheads would give them the VHSL record all by themselves, which they currently share with Phoebus, for most consecutive victories at 53.
Two other games we'll be following closely involving ranked teams against one another feature Thomas Dale at Hermitage in the Richmond area, while Indian River plays host to reigning Region 4A Champ King's Fork in a Southeastern District clash. Also not to be forgotten about at the lower level is King William, the defending Class 2 State Champs, hosting Essex in a matchup of two squads looking to get back to the State Playoffs.
Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 8, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over Hayfield
|
3 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 74-0 over Riverbend
|
4 (3)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5 (6)
|
2-0
|
W 2-0 over Granby via forfeit
|
6 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 34-31 over Madison
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8 (5)
|
1-1
|
L 15-22 to Stone Bridge
|
9 (10)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10 (HM)
|
Fairfax
|
2-0
|
W 38-7 over Langley
Honorable Mention:
Robinson (2-0)
West Potomac (2-0)
Chantilly (1-0)
West Springfield (2-0)
Landstown (2-0)
Franklin County (1-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 48-7 over Manchester
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 22-15 over Centreville
|
3 (3)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 36-7 over Cox
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 30-0 over Gar-Field
|
6 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 51-14 over Henrico
|
7 (8)
|
1-1
|
W 50-2 over Kellam
|
8 (9)
|
2-0
|
L 14-27 to Green Run
|
9 (10)
|
Indian River
|
2-0
|
W 35-12 over J.R. Tucker
|
10 (HM)
|
Midlothian
|
1-0
|
W 44-0 over Prince George
Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (2-0)
Massaponax (1-0)
Woodside (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 29-7 over Glen Allen
|
2 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 49-7 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 41-0 over Smithfield
|
4 (4)
|
1-1
|
W 33-32 over Franklin Co.
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 45-15 over Courtland
|
6 (6)
|
2-0
|
W 56-6 over Gretna
|
7 (7)
|
2-0
|
W 20-14 over Colonial Forge (OT)
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 27-13 over Lafayette
|
9 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 32-7 over Mills Godwin
|
10 (10)
|
Eastern View
|
2-0
|
W 30-20 over Liberty-Beal.
Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (2-0)
Warwick (2-0)
Matoaca (2-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
1-0
|
W 63-0 over Menchville
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 35-6 over Turner Ashby
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 35-14 over Bassett
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 27-0 over Gloucester
|
6 (6)
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
7 (5)
|
1-1
|
L 7-49 to Dinwiddie
|
8 (9)
|
1-1
|
W 70-0 over Blacksburg
|
9 (NR)
|
Rustburg
|
2-0
|
W 27-20 over Appomattox
|
10 (10)
|
0-1
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Brentsville District (2-0)
Christiansburg (2-0)
Cave Spring (2-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 38-8 over Tazewell
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 34-20 over Grundy
|
3 (1)
|
1-1
|
L 20-27 to Rustburg
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 62-12 over Gate City
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 35-14 over Waynesboro
|
6 (6)
|
2-0
|
W 37-0 over Madison County
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Richlands
|
9 (9)
|
2-0
|
W 44-0 over Nandua
|
10 (10)
|
Tazewell
|
1-1
|
L 8-38 to Graham
Honorable Mention:
Poquoson (2-0)
Randolph-Henry (2-0)
Prince Edward (2-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
2-0
|
W 55-14 over Parry McCluer
|
2 (2)
|
2-0
|
W 28-14 over Giles
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 40-0 over Jamestown
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 58-0 over Windsor
|
5 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 39-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
Game cancelled
|
8 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 42-12 over Twin Springs
|
9 (10)
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
2-0
|
W 48-24 over Lebanon
|
10 (HM)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
2-0
|
W 54-20 over Mecklenburg
Honorable Mention:
Westmoreland (1-0)
Sussex Central (1-1)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.