{{ timeAgo('2022-09-08 13:40:24 -0500') }} football

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/8/22 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The latest Top Tens feature fewer changes from Week 1 to Week 2 than from the preseason edition, believe it or not.

There were five new teams to the rankings a week ago with Indian River, Eastern View, Abingdon, Tazewell and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring. Two of those squads suffered defeats with Abingdon getting beaten by Christiansburg, while Tazewell fell to Graham, which ascends to the top spot in Class 2.

Graham vaults to the top by virtue of Rustburg - one of four new teams to the Top Ten rankings in Class 3 - knocking off Appomattox 27-20 in their first victory for the Battle of the Lantern since 2006. It secures a 2-0 start for the Red Devils for the first time in ten years as well.

Most everything went according to form outside of that surprise. That sets the stage for a couple of really intriguing matchups across the board statewide.

Perhaps the biggest regular season game all year, at least until Highland Springs and Varina square off in a potential finale of unbeatens before the playoffs, will take in Woodbridge on Thursday night when the high-powered Freedom Eagles play host to a Stone Bridge team riding a 26-game winning streak.

That 26-game winning streak for the Bulldogs is second longest in the state, behind reigning six-time State Champ Riverheads, which has won 52 in a row as they gear up to host Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt, a 70-0 winner over Blacksburg a week ago. Botetourt lost to Riverheads last year, 62-38. A win for Riverheads would give them the VHSL record all by themselves, which they currently share with Phoebus, for most consecutive victories at 53.

Two other games we'll be following closely involving ranked teams against one another feature Thomas Dale at Hermitage in the Richmond area, while Indian River plays host to reigning Region 4A Champ King's Fork in a Southeastern District clash. Also not to be forgotten about at the lower level is King William, the defending Class 2 State Champs, hosting Essex in a matchup of two squads looking to get back to the State Playoffs.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 8, 2022


Tristan Evans and the Freedom Eagles have scorched opponents for 136 points through their first two victories before a huge tilt with two-time defending Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Oscar Smith

1-0

Idle

2 (2)

South County

2-0

W 34-6 over Hayfield

3 (4)

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 74-0 over Riverbend

4 (3)

Battlefield

1-0

Idle

5 (6)

Western Branch

2-0

W 2-0 over Granby via forfeit

6 (8)

Lake Braddock

2-0

W 34-31 over Madison

7 (7)

Thomas Dale

1-0

Idle

8 (5)

Centreville

1-1

L 15-22 to Stone Bridge

9 (10)

Patriot

1-0

Idle

10 (HM)

Fairfax

2-0

W 38-7 over Langley

Honorable Mention:
Robinson (2-0)
West Potomac (2-0)
Chantilly (1-0)
West Springfield (2-0)
Landstown (2-0)
Franklin County (1-1)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

2-0

W 48-7 over Manchester

2 (2)

Stone Bridge

2-0

W 22-15 over Centreville

3 (3)

Maury

0-0

Idle

4 (4)

Green Run

2-0

W 36-7 over Cox

5 (5)

Mountain View

2-0

W 30-0 over Gar-Field

6 (7)

Hermitage

2-0

W 51-14 over Henrico

7 (8)

Kempsville

1-1

W 50-2 over Kellam

8 (9)

Independence

2-0

L 14-27 to Green Run

9 (10)

Indian River

2-0

W 35-12 over J.R. Tucker

10 (HM)

Midlothian

1-0

W 44-0 over Prince George
Dropped Out: #6 Riverbend (1-1) fell to Class 6 #4 Freedom-Woodbridge 75-0

Honorable Mention:
Salem-Virginia Beach (2-0)
Massaponax (1-0)
Woodside (1-0)


Kaletri Boyd found the end zone three different ways in King's Fork's 41-0 season-opening thumping of Smithfield
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

2-0

W 29-7 over Glen Allen

2 (3)

Dinwiddie

2-0

W 49-7 over Heritage-Lynchburg

3 (3)

King's Fork

1-0

W 41-0 over Smithfield

4 (4)

Salem

1-1

W 33-32 over Franklin Co.

5 (5)

Louisa

2-0

W 45-15 over Courtland

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

2-0

W 56-6 over Gretna

7 (7)

Tuscarora

2-0

W 20-14 over Colonial Forge (OT)

8 (8)

King George

1-0

W 27-13 over Lafayette

9 (9)

Patrick Henry-Ashland

1-0

W 32-7 over Mills Godwin

10 (10)

Eastern View

2-0

W 30-20 over Liberty-Beal.
Dropped Out: #9 Broad Run fell to Briar Woods 42-13

Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (2-0)
Warwick (2-0)
Matoaca (2-0)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

1-0

W 63-0 over Menchville

2 (2)

Brookville

2-0

W 35-6 over Turner Ashby

3 (3)

Liberty Christian

2-0

W 35-14 over Bassett

4 (4)

Lake Taylor

1-0

Idle

5 (7)

York

1-0

W 27-0 over Gloucester

6 (6)

Hopewell

0-1

Idle

7 (5)

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-1

L 7-49 to Dinwiddie

8 (9)

Lord Botetourt

1-1

W 70-0 over Blacksburg

9 (NR)

Rustburg

2-0

W 27-20 over Appomattox

10 (10)

Lafayette

0-1

Idle
Dropped Out: #8 Abingdon (1-1) fell to Christiansburg 22-13

Honorable Mention:
Brentsville District (2-0)
Christiansburg (2-0)
Cave Spring (2-0)


Brayden Meadows and the Graham G-Men ascend to the top spot in Class 2 following Rustburg's upset of Appomattox
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (3)

Graham

2-0

W 38-8 over Tazewell

2 (2)

Ridgeview

2-0

W 34-20 over Grundy

3 (1)

Graham

1-1

L 20-27 to Rustburg

4 (4)

Radford

2-0

W 62-12 over Gate City

5 (5)

Stuarts Draft

2-0

W 35-14 over Waynesboro

6 (6)

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 37-0 over Madison County

7 (7)

Clarke County

1-0

Idle

8 (8)

Union

2-0

W 42-0 over Richlands

9 (9)

King William

2-0

W 44-0 over Nandua

10 (10)

Tazewell

1-1

L 8-38 to Graham
Dropped Out: #10 Virginia High fell to Tazewell 46-21

Honorable Mention:
Poquoson (2-0)
Randolph-Henry (2-0)
Prince Edward (2-0)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Riverheads

2-0

W 55-14 over Parry McCluer

2 (2)

Galax

2-0

W 28-14 over Giles

3 (3)

Essex

2-0

W 40-0 over Jamestown

4 (4)

King & Queen

2-0

W 58-0 over Windsor

5 (5)

Rural Retreat

2-0

W 39-0 over Eastern Montgomery

6 (6)

Northumberland

1-0

Idle

7 (7)

Narrows

1-0

Game cancelled

8 (8)

Holston

2-0

W 42-12 over Twin Springs

9 (10)

Patrick Henry-GS

2-0

W 48-24 over Lebanon

10 (HM)

Central-Lunenburg

2-0

W 54-20 over Mecklenburg
Dropped Out: #9 Twin Springs (1-1) fell to #8 Holston 42-12

Honorable Mention:
Westmoreland (1-0)
Sussex Central (1-1)



