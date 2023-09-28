News More News
ago football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/28/23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

September is drawing to a close soon, which is hard to believe since it feels like the 2023 High School Football season in Virginia just started.

Even wilder is the fact that many teams are hitting the midway point, plus next week the VHSL plans to release its first official power ratings across all six classifications and the 24 regions. That means the playoff watch is officially on statewide.

There were literally no changes to the Top Tens in both Class 6 and Class 4 as all of those 20 schools either prevailed or were idle this past week.

Among ranked teams, two of the more interesting results saw Salem, behind a couple of defenisve touchdowns, beat Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24-7, while King's Fork edged Nansemond River in a Suffolk showdown in double-overtime, thanks to Jean Pierre-Bile's game-winning field goal.

Two perennial powers that have recent state titles in their history, and three apiece all-time in fact, have stumbled out of the rankings as Stone Bridge dropped to 1-4 and Lake Taylor fell to 1-3. Can both make a resurgence before the regular season ends to become dangerous under-the-radar threats come playoff time? Maybe so because it's not wise to count out successful, veteran coaches like Mickey Thompson at Stone Bridge and Hank Sawyer at Lake Taylor, both of whom have forgotten more football than most will ever know.

Another powerhouse that is under the .500 mark is Appomattox, now 1-4 after their game with Lord Botetourt was officially ruled a forfeit and following its first Dogwood District loss in nine years. Gretna took down the Raiders 31-23 to halt the 48-game Dogwood win strek, doing so in dramatic fashion when Melvin Wooden completed a tie-breaking touchdown pass to Amare Gunn from 25 yards out with 31 seconds to go. Doug Smith's Raiders could certainly still make noise out of Region 2C, especially once they heal up some key injuries.

Narrows in Class 1 had a string of close, exciting wins - two by exactly a point in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter in fact - but their fortunes took a turn by falling to West Virginia contender James Monroe, which is now 16-0 all-time in that series that dates back to 1994.

In terms of games to watch this week, there are six that will make Matt's 'Must-See Matchups' and we will predict later on our V.I.P. Board...

South County (4-1) at Madison (5-0)
Thomas Dale (4-0) at Dinwiddie (3-2)
Millbrook (4-0) vs. Kettle Run (4-0) at Liberty-Bealeton
Briar Woods (4-0) at Fort Hill, MD (4-0)
Christiansburg (4-1) at Riverheads (3-1)
Radford (5-0) at Glenvar (4-0)


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 28, 2023


Jeff Overton Jr. and the Freedom Eagles aren't slowing down, cruising past Gar-Field 60-0
Jeff Overton Jr. and the Freedom Eagles aren't slowing down, cruising past Gar-Field 60-0 (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

3-0

W 60-0 over Gar-Field

2 (2)

Highland Springs

4-1

W 45-7 over Riverbend

3 (3)

Madison

5-0

W 55-14 over Chantilly

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

4-0

W 41-14 over Prince George

5 (5)

South County

4-1

W 53-9 over Hayfield

6 (6)

Manchester

3-1

W 55-14 over James River

7 (7)

Battlefield

4-0

W 40-0 over Freedom-SR

8 (8)

Colonial Forge

5-0

W 41-7 over Stafford

9 (9)

Mountain View

4-0

W 43-21 over Massaponax

10 (10)

South Lakes

5-0

W 35-7 over Herndon

Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (5-0)
Lake Braddock (4-1)


Messiah Delhomme starred for Warwick with three interceptions - including a pick-six - and a 77-yard touchdown catch as the Raiders blanked Gloucester 63-0 to achieve their first 5-0 start in 23 years
Messiah Delhomme starred for Warwick with three interceptions - including a pick-six - and a 77-yard touchdown catch as the Raiders blanked Gloucester 63-0 to achieve their first 5-0 start in 23 years (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

4-0

W 74-19 over Lake Taylor

2 (2)

Green Run

5-0

W 68-7 over Princess Anne

3 (3)

Warwick

5-0

W 63-0 over Gloucester

4 (4)

King's Fork

4-0

W 24-21 over Nansemond River in 2OT

5 (5)

Briar Woods

4-0

Idle

6 (7)

Douglas Freeman

5-0

W 42-7 over Deep Run

7 (6)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

4-1

L 7-24 to Salem

8 (10)

L.C. Bird

4-1

W 30-0 over Richmond City School of the Arts

9 (HM)

Indian River

3-1

W 10-0 over Deep Creek

10 (8)

Nansemond River

3-1

L 21-24 to King's Fork in 2OT
Dropped Out: #9 Stone Bridge (1-4) fell to Good Counsel, MD 41-3

Honorable Mention:
Cox (4-1)
Matoaca (3-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

3-0

Idle

2 (2)

Varina

2-1

W 28-0 over Henrico

3 (3)

Dinwiddie

3-2

W 50-22 over Hopewell

4 (4)

Salem

4-1

W 24-7 over PH-Roanoke

5 (5)

King George

4-0

W 63-0 over James Monroe

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

4-1

W 61-9 over Amherst

7 (7)

Warhill

5-0

W 44-0 over New Kent

8 (8)

Tuscarora

5-0

W 30-7 over Potomac Falls

9 (9)

Eastern View

4-0

W 45-29 over Caroline

10 (10)

John Champe

4-1

W 43-14 over Heritage-Leesburg

Honorable Mention:
Jefferson Forest (5-0)
Millbrook (4-0)
Huguenot (3-0)


James Spencer had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 77 yards on the ground as Lafayette beat Smithfield 42-7
James Spencer had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 77 yards on the ground as Lafayette beat Smithfield 42-7 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

4-0

W 64-13 over Tunstall

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

4-0

W 42-0 over Heritage-Lynch.

3 (3)

Lord Botetourt

4-1

W 57-21 over Olympic, NC

4 (5)

Kettle Run

4-0

W 56-6 over Skyline

5 (4)

Hopewell

3-1

L 22-50 to Dinwiddie

6 (7)

Christiansburg

5-0

W 44-20 over Pulaski

7 (9)

Brentsville District

4-1

W 34-13 over Meridian

8 (HM)

Lafayette

3-1

W 42-7 over Smithfield

9 (HM)

Turner Ashby

4-0

Idle

10 (6)

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-2

L 0-42 to Liberty Christian
Dropped Out: #8 Rustburg (4-1) fell to Jefferson Forest 45-24; #10 Lake Taylor (1-3) fell to Class 5 #1 Maury 74-19

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (4-1)
Colonial Heights (3-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

5-0

W 49-22 over Alleghany

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

4-0

Idle

3 (3)

Union

4-1

W 35-0 over Gate City

4 (4)

Graham

4-1

W 21-14 over VA High

5 (5)

Riverheads

3-1

W 37-0 over Wilson Memorial

6 (6)

Glenvar

4-0

Idle

7 (7)

Clarke County

4-0

Idle

8 (8)

Ridgeview

5-0

W 48-7 over Lee High

9 (HM)

Strasburg

3-1

W 28-21 over King William

10 (NR)

Gretna

3-1

W 31-23 over Appomattox
Dropped Out: #9 Appomattox (1-4) fell to Gretna 31-23; #10 Central-Lunenburg (4-1) fell to Buckingham 13-10

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (4-1)
Poquoson (2-2)



Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

5-0

W 58-6 over Grundy

2 (2)

Grayson County

5-0

W 42-7 over Giles

3 (3)

Essex

4-0

W 46-0 over King & Queen

4 (5)

Sussex Central

4-1

W 46-14 over Greensville

5 (4)

Narrows

4-1

L 6-21 to James Monroe, WV

6 (6)

Rye Cove

4-1

W 70-0 over Castlewood

7 (7)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

4-1

W 49-19 over John Battle

8 (8)

Twin Springs

4-0

W 55-16 over Cumberland Gap, TN

9 (9)

Northumberland

4-1

W 72-46 over Prince Edward

10 (10)

Bath County

5-0

W 56-28 over Roanoke Catholic

Honorable Mention:
George Wythe (2-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}