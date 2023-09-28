VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/28/23 Games
September is drawing to a close soon, which is hard to believe since it feels like the 2023 High School Football season in Virginia just started.
Even wilder is the fact that many teams are hitting the midway point, plus next week the VHSL plans to release its first official power ratings across all six classifications and the 24 regions. That means the playoff watch is officially on statewide.
There were literally no changes to the Top Tens in both Class 6 and Class 4 as all of those 20 schools either prevailed or were idle this past week.
Among ranked teams, two of the more interesting results saw Salem, behind a couple of defenisve touchdowns, beat Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24-7, while King's Fork edged Nansemond River in a Suffolk showdown in double-overtime, thanks to Jean Pierre-Bile's game-winning field goal.
Two perennial powers that have recent state titles in their history, and three apiece all-time in fact, have stumbled out of the rankings as Stone Bridge dropped to 1-4 and Lake Taylor fell to 1-3. Can both make a resurgence before the regular season ends to become dangerous under-the-radar threats come playoff time? Maybe so because it's not wise to count out successful, veteran coaches like Mickey Thompson at Stone Bridge and Hank Sawyer at Lake Taylor, both of whom have forgotten more football than most will ever know.
Another powerhouse that is under the .500 mark is Appomattox, now 1-4 after their game with Lord Botetourt was officially ruled a forfeit and following its first Dogwood District loss in nine years. Gretna took down the Raiders 31-23 to halt the 48-game Dogwood win strek, doing so in dramatic fashion when Melvin Wooden completed a tie-breaking touchdown pass to Amare Gunn from 25 yards out with 31 seconds to go. Doug Smith's Raiders could certainly still make noise out of Region 2C, especially once they heal up some key injuries.
Narrows in Class 1 had a string of close, exciting wins - two by exactly a point in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter in fact - but their fortunes took a turn by falling to West Virginia contender James Monroe, which is now 16-0 all-time in that series that dates back to 1994.
In terms of games to watch this week, there are six that will make Matt's 'Must-See Matchups' and we will predict later on our V.I.P. Board...
South County (4-1) at Madison (5-0)
Thomas Dale (4-0) at Dinwiddie (3-2)
Millbrook (4-0) vs. Kettle Run (4-0) at Liberty-Bealeton
Briar Woods (4-0) at Fort Hill, MD (4-0)
Christiansburg (4-1) at Riverheads (3-1)
Radford (5-0) at Glenvar (4-0)
The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 28, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
3-0
|
W 60-0 over Gar-Field
|
2 (2)
|
4-1
|
W 45-7 over Riverbend
|
3 (3)
|
5-0
|
W 55-14 over Chantilly
|
4 (4)
|
4-0
|
W 41-14 over Prince George
|
5 (5)
|
4-1
|
W 53-9 over Hayfield
|
6 (6)
|
3-1
|
W 55-14 over James River
|
7 (7)
|
4-0
|
W 40-0 over Freedom-SR
|
8 (8)
|
Colonial Forge
|
5-0
|
W 41-7 over Stafford
|
9 (9)
|
Mountain View
|
4-0
|
W 43-21 over Massaponax
|
10 (10)
|
South Lakes
|
5-0
|
W 35-7 over Herndon
Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (5-0)
Lake Braddock (4-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
4-0
|
W 74-19 over Lake Taylor
|
2 (2)
|
5-0
|
W 68-7 over Princess Anne
|
3 (3)
|
5-0
|
W 63-0 over Gloucester
|
4 (4)
|
4-0
|
W 24-21 over Nansemond River in 2OT
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
6 (7)
|
Douglas Freeman
|
5-0
|
W 42-7 over Deep Run
|
7 (6)
|
4-1
|
L 7-24 to Salem
|
8 (10)
|
L.C. Bird
|
4-1
|
W 30-0 over Richmond City School of the Arts
|
9 (HM)
|
Indian River
|
3-1
|
W 10-0 over Deep Creek
|
10 (8)
|
Nansemond River
|
3-1
|
L 21-24 to King's Fork in 2OT
Honorable Mention:
Cox (4-1)
Matoaca (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
2-1
|
W 28-0 over Henrico
|
3 (3)
|
3-2
|
W 50-22 over Hopewell
|
4 (4)
|
4-1
|
W 24-7 over PH-Roanoke
|
5 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over James Monroe
|
6 (6)
|
4-1
|
W 61-9 over Amherst
|
7 (7)
|
5-0
|
W 44-0 over New Kent
|
8 (8)
|
5-0
|
W 30-7 over Potomac Falls
|
9 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
4-0
|
W 45-29 over Caroline
|
10 (10)
|
John Champe
|
4-1
|
W 43-14 over Heritage-Leesburg
Honorable Mention:
Jefferson Forest (5-0)
Millbrook (4-0)
Huguenot (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Magna Vista
|
4-0
|
W 64-13 over Tunstall
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Heritage-Lynch.
|
3 (3)
|
4-1
|
W 57-21 over Olympic, NC
|
4 (5)
|
4-0
|
W 56-6 over Skyline
|
5 (4)
|
Hopewell
|
3-1
|
L 22-50 to Dinwiddie
|
6 (7)
|
5-0
|
W 44-20 over Pulaski
|
7 (9)
|
4-1
|
W 34-13 over Meridian
|
8 (HM)
|
3-1
|
W 42-7 over Smithfield
|
9 (HM)
|
Turner Ashby
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
10 (6)
|
2-2
|
L 0-42 to Liberty Christian
Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (4-1)
Colonial Heights (3-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
5-0
|
W 49-22 over Alleghany
|
2 (2)
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
3 (3)
|
4-1
|
W 35-0 over Gate City
|
4 (4)
|
Graham
|
4-1
|
W 21-14 over VA High
|
5 (5)
|
Riverheads
|
3-1
|
W 37-0 over Wilson Memorial
|
6 (6)
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
7 (7)
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
W 48-7 over Lee High
|
9 (HM)
|
Strasburg
|
3-1
|
W 28-21 over King William
|
10 (NR)
|
Gretna
|
3-1
|
W 31-23 over Appomattox
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (4-1)
Poquoson (2-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
5-0
|
W 58-6 over Grundy
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
5-0
|
W 42-7 over Giles
|
3 (3)
|
4-0
|
W 46-0 over King & Queen
|
4 (5)
|
4-1
|
W 46-14 over Greensville
|
5 (4)
|
4-1
|
L 6-21 to James Monroe, WV
|
6 (6)
|
4-1
|
W 70-0 over Castlewood
|
7 (7)
|
4-1
|
W 49-19 over John Battle
|
8 (8)
|
Twin Springs
|
4-0
|
W 55-16 over Cumberland Gap, TN
|
9 (9)
|
4-1
|
W 72-46 over Prince Edward
|
10 (10)
|
Bath County
|
5-0
|
W 56-28 over Roanoke Catholic
Honorable Mention:
George Wythe (2-2)
