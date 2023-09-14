News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/14/23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
We have our newest VHSL Football Top Tens. One of the two highly anticipated showdowns is in the books as Maury toppled Highland Springs to halt the 17-game winning streak of the Springers and beat the team that defeated them a year ago for the Class 5 State Championship.

Of course, neither gets impacted in terms of the rankings as Highland Springs stays No. 2 in Class 6 behind Freedom-Woodbridge, while Maury remains in the top spot in Class 5.

The other monster game that it remains to be seen if they are able to make it up at some point in the schedule is Freedom-DeMatha, which got postponed because of weather and then suspended again on Saturday due to thunderstorms. DeMatha was leading close before the first weather delay, then Freedom nudged ahead.

So in terms of longest winning streaks now in Virginia with the 17-game win streak of Highland Springs being snapped, it belongs to Phoebus. The Phantoms have won 22 in a row. Right behind them with 18 consecutive victories is Graham, the reigning Class 2 State Champ. Then it is Freedom, the defending Class 6 State Champ, with 17 straight wins.

Honaker outlasted Rye Cove, 40-32, in A Class 1 thriller that certainly had its fair share of highlight-reel plays and big moments offensively.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

2-0

Game vs. DeMatha Suspended

2 (2)

Highland Springs

2-1

L 14-23 to Maury

3 (3)

Madison

3-0

W 26-10 over Robinson

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

2-0

Idle

5 (5)

Manchester

1-1

W 54-28 over Powhatan

6 (6)

South County

2-1

W 14-9 ovver West Springfield

7 (7)

Battlefield

3-0

W 39-14 over Gar-Field

8 (8)

Fairfax

3-0

W 40-14 over Centreville

9 (9)

Oscar Smith

2-1

W 48-6 over Great Bridge

10 (10)

Colonial Forge

3-0

W 35-14 over Potomac

Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (3-0)
Glen Allen (3-0)
South Lakes (3-0)


Melvin Lowe and the Commodores took care of business against Highland Springs, 23-14, to move to 2-0 overall and halt an 11-game winning streak for the Springers against Tidewater teams since 2015
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

2-0

W 23-14 over Highland Springs

2 (2)

Green Run

3-0

W 56-0 over Kellam

3 (3)

Warwick

3-0

W 52-0 over Kecoughtan

4 (4)

King's Fork

2-0

W 26-0 over Western Branch

5 (5)

Briar Woods

3-0

W 28-13 over Broad Run

6 (6)

Stone Bridge

1-2

W 2-0 over Woodgrove (forfeit)

7 (7)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

3-0

W 49-6 over Albemarle

8 (8)

Douglas Freeman

3-0

W 33-13 over Mechanicsville

9 (9)

Nansemond River

2-0

W 53-14 over Deep Creke

10 (NR)

L.C. Bird

2-1

W 20-6 over Monacan
Dropped Out: #10 Riverbend (2-1) fell to Class 4 #5 King George 37-13

Honorable Mention:
William Fleming (2-1)



Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

2-0

W 34-0 over Woodside

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

2-1

Idle

3 (3)

Varina

1-1

Idle

4 (4)

Salem

2-1

W 33-14 over William Fleming

5 (5)

King George

3-0

W 37-13 over Riverbend

6 (6)

E.C. Glass

2-1

W 27-14 over GW-Danville

7 (7)

Warhill

3-0

W 48-0 over York

8 (8)

Tuscarora

3-0

W 7-0 over Loudoun County

9 (9)

Eastern View

2-0

Idle

10 (10)

John Champe

2-1

W 52-20 over Loudoun Valley

Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (3-0)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

2-0

W 41-6 over Staunton River

2 (3)

Liberty Christian

2-0

W 49-6 over Franklin Co.

3 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-0

W 20-6 over Appomattox

4 (5)

Lord Botetourt

2-0

W 48-20 over Pulaski

5 (10)

Hopewell

2-0

W 42-25 over Lake Taylor

6 (2)

Lake Taylor

2-0

L 25-42 to Hopewell

7 (7)

Brookville

1-1

Idle

8 (8)

Kettle Run

2-0

W 50-25 over Handley

9 (9)

Christiansburg

3-0

W 14-10 over William Byrd

10 (6)

Brentsville District

2-1

L 14-21 to Millbrook in OT

Honorable Mention:
Rustburg (3-0)
Lafayette (2-1)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

3-0

W 37-0 over George Wythe

2 (2)

Radford

3-0

W 43-3 over Virginia High

3 (3)

Central-Woodstock

3-0

W 14-6 over Staunton

4 (4)

Riverheads

2-1

W 28-13 over Fort Defiance

5 (7)

Glenvar

3-0

W 7-3 over Cave Spring

6 (9)

Clarke County

3-0

W 40-7 over Buffalo Gap

7 (6)

Union

2-1

L 6-27 to Science Hill, TN

8 (10)

Ridgeview

3-0

W 44-7 over Central-Wise

9 (5)

Poquoson

1-1

L 16-21 to Grafton

10 (8)

Appomattox

1-2

L 6-20 to Heritage-Lynchburg

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (3-0)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

3-0

W 40-32 over Rye Cove

2 (2)

Grayson County

2-0

W 24-14 over Rural Retreat

3 (3)

Essex

2-0

Idle

4 (4)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

3-0

W 60-7 over J.I. Burton

5 (5)

Narrows

3-0

W 34-15 over Chilhowie

6 (6)

Sussex Central

2-1

W 52-16 over King & Queen

7 (7)

Rye Cove

2-1

L 32-40 to Honaker

8 (8)

Northumberland

3-0

W 35-0 over Charles City

9 (9)

Galax

1-2

W 21-13 over Carroll Co.

10 (NR)

Holston

2-1

W 13-12 over John Battle in OT
Dropped Out: #10 Brunswick fell to Central-Lunenburg 42-41 in OT

Honorable Mention:
Bath County (3-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


