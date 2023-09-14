We have our newest VHSL Football Top Tens. One of the two highly anticipated showdowns is in the books as Maury toppled Highland Springs to halt the 17-game winning streak of the Springers and beat the team that defeated them a year ago for the Class 5 State Championship.

Of course, neither gets impacted in terms of the rankings as Highland Springs stays No. 2 in Class 6 behind Freedom-Woodbridge, while Maury remains in the top spot in Class 5.

The other monster game that it remains to be seen if they are able to make it up at some point in the schedule is Freedom-DeMatha, which got postponed because of weather and then suspended again on Saturday due to thunderstorms. DeMatha was leading close before the first weather delay, then Freedom nudged ahead.

So in terms of longest winning streaks now in Virginia with the 17-game win streak of Highland Springs being snapped, it belongs to Phoebus. The Phantoms have won 22 in a row. Right behind them with 18 consecutive victories is Graham, the reigning Class 2 State Champ. Then it is Freedom, the defending Class 6 State Champ, with 17 straight wins.

Honaker outlasted Rye Cove, 40-32, in A Class 1 thriller that certainly had its fair share of highlight-reel plays and big moments offensively.



Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule



The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo



