VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 9/14/23 Games
We have our newest VHSL Football Top Tens. One of the two highly anticipated showdowns is in the books as Maury toppled Highland Springs to halt the 17-game winning streak of the Springers and beat the team that defeated them a year ago for the Class 5 State Championship.
Of course, neither gets impacted in terms of the rankings as Highland Springs stays No. 2 in Class 6 behind Freedom-Woodbridge, while Maury remains in the top spot in Class 5.
The other monster game that it remains to be seen if they are able to make it up at some point in the schedule is Freedom-DeMatha, which got postponed because of weather and then suspended again on Saturday due to thunderstorms. DeMatha was leading close before the first weather delay, then Freedom nudged ahead.
So in terms of longest winning streaks now in Virginia with the 17-game win streak of Highland Springs being snapped, it belongs to Phoebus. The Phantoms have won 22 in a row. Right behind them with 18 consecutive victories is Graham, the reigning Class 2 State Champ. Then it is Freedom, the defending Class 6 State Champ, with 17 straight wins.
Honaker outlasted Rye Cove, 40-32, in A Class 1 thriller that certainly had its fair share of highlight-reel plays and big moments offensively.
The latest rankings can be seen in its entirety below...
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, September 14, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
Game vs. DeMatha Suspended
|
2 (2)
|
2-1
|
L 14-23 to Maury
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 26-10 over Robinson
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
1-1
|
W 54-28 over Powhatan
|
6 (6)
|
2-1
|
W 14-9 ovver West Springfield
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 39-14 over Gar-Field
|
8 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 40-14 over Centreville
|
9 (9)
|
2-1
|
W 48-6 over Great Bridge
|
10 (10)
|
Colonial Forge
|
3-0
|
W 35-14 over Potomac
Honorable Mention:
Gainesville (3-0)
Glen Allen (3-0)
South Lakes (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
2-0
|
W 23-14 over Highland Springs
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 56-0 over Kellam
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 52-0 over Kecoughtan
|
4 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 26-0 over Western Branch
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
W 28-13 over Broad Run
|
6 (6)
|
Stone Bridge
|
1-2
|
W 2-0 over Woodgrove (forfeit)
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 49-6 over Albemarle
|
8 (8)
|
Douglas Freeman
|
3-0
|
W 33-13 over Mechanicsville
|
9 (9)
|
Nansemond River
|
2-0
|
W 53-14 over Deep Creke
|
10 (NR)
|
L.C. Bird
|
2-1
|
W 20-6 over Monacan
Honorable Mention:
William Fleming (2-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
2-0
|
W 34-0 over Woodside
|
2 (2)
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
3 (3)
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
2-1
|
W 33-14 over William Fleming
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
W 37-13 over Riverbend
|
6 (6)
|
2-1
|
W 27-14 over GW-Danville
|
7 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over York
|
8 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 7-0 over Loudoun County
|
9 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
10 (10)
|
John Champe
|
2-1
|
W 52-20 over Loudoun Valley
Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Magna Vista
|
2-0
|
W 41-6 over Staunton River
|
2 (3)
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Franklin Co.
|
3 (4)
|
2-0
|
W 20-6 over Appomattox
|
4 (5)
|
2-0
|
W 48-20 over Pulaski
|
5 (10)
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
W 42-25 over Lake Taylor
|
6 (2)
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-0
|
L 25-42 to Hopewell
|
7 (7)
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
2-0
|
W 50-25 over Handley
|
9 (9)
|
3-0
|
W 14-10 over William Byrd
|
10 (6)
|
Brentsville District
|
2-1
|
L 14-21 to Millbrook in OT
Honorable Mention:
Rustburg (3-0)
Lafayette (2-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Graham
|
3-0
|
W 37-0 over George Wythe
|
2 (2)
|
3-0
|
W 43-3 over Virginia High
|
3 (3)
|
3-0
|
W 14-6 over Staunton
|
4 (4)
|
Riverheads
|
2-1
|
W 28-13 over Fort Defiance
|
5 (7)
|
3-0
|
W 7-3 over Cave Spring
|
6 (9)
|
3-0
|
W 40-7 over Buffalo Gap
|
7 (6)
|
2-1
|
L 6-27 to Science Hill, TN
|
8 (10)
|
Ridgeview
|
3-0
|
W 44-7 over Central-Wise
|
9 (5)
|
Poquoson
|
1-1
|
L 16-21 to Grafton
|
10 (8)
|
1-2
|
L 6-20 to Heritage-Lynchburg
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (3-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
3-0
|
W 40-32 over Rye Cove
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
2-0
|
W 24-14 over Rural Retreat
|
3 (3)
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
3-0
|
W 60-7 over J.I. Burton
|
5 (5)
|
3-0
|
W 34-15 over Chilhowie
|
6 (6)
|
2-1
|
W 52-16 over King & Queen
|
7 (7)
|
2-1
|
L 32-40 to Honaker
|
8 (8)
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Charles City
|
9 (9)
|
1-2
|
W 21-13 over Carroll Co.
|
10 (NR)
|
Holston
|
2-1
|
W 13-12 over John Battle in OT
Honorable Mention:
Bath County (3-0)
