VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 11/3/22 Games (Week 11)

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The playoffs are almost here. 'Tis the final week of the 2022 regular season in Virginia High School Football.

My goodness, are there are some incredible games on the docket or what?

For starters on Thursday, it'll be Highland Springs (9-0) at Varina (9-0) in the battle of 'The East End,' in Richmond between two teams with aspirations of winning state titles, both presently ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective classes. This Capital District rivalry has long been one of the best in the state.

That's not the only matchup on Thursday night worth paying attention to, and we're not talking about the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Houston Texans in the NFL either. Reigning Class 2 State Champ King William (6-3) hosts Tidewater District foe King & Queen (8-1) in a pivotal matchup that will have some say on power ratings across multiple regions.

Another Richmond showdown on Friday pits unbeaten Central District rivals against one another as Thomas Dale (9-0) visits Dinwiddie (9-0), where the winner is thinking about a No. 1 seed. In Dale's case, that would be in 6A, but they need two-time defending Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith (8-0) to stub its toe on Saturday at Darling Stadium against reigning Class 3 State Champ Phoebus (9-0), which has yet to give up a touchdown with its starting defense all year remarkably.

Other matchups worth keeping an eye on include a Cedar Run District showdown with 9-0 teams squaring off as Patriot visits Battlefield; a Patriot District clash that has Fairfax (9-0) hosting West Springfield (8-1); a Bay Rivers District battle with Warhill (7-2) taking on Lafayette (8-1) at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg; a Seminole District tussle with Liberty Christian (9-0) at E.C. Glass (8-1); and a Commonwealth District tilt where Riverbend (8-1) travels to Mountain View (8-1).

There's no doubt that the number of unbeaten VHSL teams - 19 in the state with six each in Class 6 and Class 4 - will drop before the regular season finishes.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, November 3, 2022


Robbie Jones and the Tigers kept Western Branch out of the end zone, scoring the game's only points on a safety in the first half in an unusual 2-0 shutout of the Bruins that marked their 23rd straight victory in the head-to-head series
Robbie Jones and the Tigers kept Western Branch out of the end zone, scoring the game's only points on a safety in the first half in an unusual 2-0 shutout of the Bruins that marked their 23rd straight victory in the head-to-head series (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

10-0

W 65-0 over C.D. Hylton

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

8-0

W 2-0 over Western Branch

3 (3)

Battlefield

9-0

W 31-18 over Gar-Field

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

9-0

W 32-21 over L.C. Bird

5 (5)

Fairfax

9-0

W 20-10 over Robinson

6 (7)

South County

8-1

W 32-0 over Alexandria City

7 (8)

Patriot

9-0

W 76-59 over John Champe

8 (9)

Lake Braddock

8-1

W 51-0 over W.T. Woodson

9 (6)

Western Branch

8-2

L 0-2 to Oscar Smith

10 (10)

Manchester

7-2

W 56-0 over Huguenot

Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (8-1)
Madison (6-3)
Centreville (7-2)
Robinson (6-3)
Westfield (6-3)


Braylon Johnson have their sights set on not only finishing out the regular season 10-0, but capturing a regional title later this month and State Championship in December
Braylon Johnson have their sights set on not only finishing out the regular season 10-0, but capturing a regional title later this month and State Championship in December (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

9-0

W 67-7 over Atlee

2 (2)

Green Run

9-0

W 63-6 over Tallwood

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

8-1

W 50-7 over Potomac Falls

4 (4)

Maury

6-1

W 35-12 over Booker T.

5 (5)

Kempsville

8-1

W 14-10 over Cox

6 (6)

Riverbend

8-1

W 37-0 over Stafford

7 (8)

Mountain View

8-1

W 35-6 over North Stafford

8 (9)

Midlothian

8-1

W 23-6 over Powhatan

9 (HM)

PH-Roanoke

7-2

W 56-27 over Pulaski County

10 (7)

Cox

7-2

L 10-14 to Kempsville
Dropped Out: #10 Albemarle (7-2) fell to Class 4 #4 Louisa 69-34

Honorable Mention:
Woodside (7-2)
Indian River (6-3)
Briar Woods (7-3)
Salem-VB (6-3)
L.C. Bird (6-3)


The Varina Blue Devils not only close the regular season with the top-ranked team in Class 5 in Highland Springs, but play in a Region 4B playoff field that features two other unbeaten squads heading into the regular season finale in King George and Dinwiddie
The Varina Blue Devils not only close the regular season with the top-ranked team in Class 5 in Highland Springs, but play in a Region 4B playoff field that features two other unbeaten squads heading into the regular season finale in King George and Dinwiddie (Surge the Shooter)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

9-0

W 27-21 over PH-Ashland

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

9-0

W 50-12 over Meadowbrook

3 (3)

Salem

8-1

W 61-3 over Hidden Valley

4 (4)

Louisa

9-0

W 69-34 over Albemarle

5 (5)

King George

9-0

W 34-14 over Spotsylvania

6 (6)

King's Fork

8-1

W 58-0 over Lakeland

7 (7)

Loudoun County

9-0

W 28-0 over Broad Run

8 (8)

Kettle Run

9-0

Idle

9 (9)

E.C. Glass

8-1

W 23-21 over Brookville

10 (10)

Warwick

9-1

W 23-0 over Menchville

Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (8-1)
Warhill (7-2)
Eastern View (8-2)
Hanover (7-2)
Loudoun Valley (6-2)


Josh Hawks and the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers will open the Region 3D playoffs with the No. 1 seed as they begin their quest of reaching the State Playoffs and capturing the Class 3 crown
Josh Hawks and the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers will open the Region 3D playoffs with the No. 1 seed as they begin their quest of reaching the State Playoffs and capturing the Class 3 crown (Ray Cox)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

9-0

W 29-7 over Gloucester

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

9-0

W 34-0 over Amherst

3 (3)

Lake Taylor

8-1

W 39-0 over Granby

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

7-2

W 41-0 over Liberty-Bedford

5 (6)

Lord Botetourt

8-1

W 24-21 over Franklin County

6 (7)

Lafayette

8-1

W 42-15 over Poquoson

7 (8)

Brentsville District

9-1

W 35-20 over Skyline

8 (5)

Brookville

6-3

L 21-23 to E.C. Glass

9 (9)

Bassett

7-2

W 35-13 over Halifax County

10 (NR)

Turner Ashby

7-2

W 44-21 over Waynesboro
Dropped Out: #10 Staunton (7-2) fell to Class 1 #2 Riverheads 35-0

Honorable Mention:
Magna Vista (6-3)
Norcom (7-3)
Christiansburg (6-3)
York (6-3)
Spotswood (7-2)


Tavorian Copeland and the Raiders enter the Region 2C playoffs riding plenty of momentum
Tavorian Copeland and the Raiders enter the Region 2C playoffs riding plenty of momentum
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

9-0

W 56-7 over Blacksburg

2 (4)

Central-Woodstock

8-1

W 42-0 over William Monroe

3 (6)

Strasburg

8-1

W 35-0 over Page County

4 (3)

Radford

8-1

L 34-37 to Glenvar

5 (2)

Ridgeview

8-1

L 24-44 to Bluefield, WV

6 (7)

Appomattox

7-3

W 56-12 over William Campbell

7 (8)

Luray

7-2

W 28-14 over Clarke County

8 (5)

TJ-Richmond

7-2

L 13-28 to Colonial Heights

9 (10)

Virginia High

7-2

W 27-14 over Marion

10 (NR)

Glenvar

6-3

W 37-34 over Radford

Honorable Mention:
Martinsville (8-1)
Gate City (7-2)
Poquoson (6-3)
Stuarts Draft (7-2)
King William (6-3)
Buckingham (7-2)


Mason Cox and the Maroon Tide of Galax will be one of the favorites as the case generally is in Region 1C
Mason Cox and the Maroon Tide of Galax will be one of the favorites as the case generally is in Region 1C (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

9-0

W 47-8 over Westmoreland

2 (2)

Riverheads

7-1

W 35-0 over Staunton

3 (3)

Central-Lunenburg

9-0

W 14-0 over Buckingham

4 (4)

King & Queen

8-0

W 31-8 over Fort Chiswell

5 (5)

Narrows

7-1

W 30-0 over West Point

6 (6)

George Wythe

6-1

W 48-7 over Eastern Montgomery

7 (8)

Grayson County

5-3

Idle

8 (8)

Northumberland

6-2

W 21-18 over Rappahannock

9 (9)

Grundy

5-3

Idle

10 (10)

Galax

5-3

W 35-7 over West Stokes, NC

Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (7-1)
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (6-3)
Twin Springs (6-2)
Holston (6-3)
Rappahannock (5-4)



