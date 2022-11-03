The playoffs are almost here. 'Tis the final week of the 2022 regular season in Virginia High School Football.

My goodness, are there are some incredible games on the docket or what?

For starters on Thursday, it'll be Highland Springs (9-0) at Varina (9-0) in the battle of 'The East End,' in Richmond between two teams with aspirations of winning state titles, both presently ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective classes. This Capital District rivalry has long been one of the best in the state.

That's not the only matchup on Thursday night worth paying attention to, and we're not talking about the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Houston Texans in the NFL either. Reigning Class 2 State Champ King William (6-3) hosts Tidewater District foe King & Queen (8-1) in a pivotal matchup that will have some say on power ratings across multiple regions.

Another Richmond showdown on Friday pits unbeaten Central District rivals against one another as Thomas Dale (9-0) visits Dinwiddie (9-0), where the winner is thinking about a No. 1 seed. In Dale's case, that would be in 6A, but they need two-time defending Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith (8-0) to stub its toe on Saturday at Darling Stadium against reigning Class 3 State Champ Phoebus (9-0), which has yet to give up a touchdown with its starting defense all year remarkably.

Other matchups worth keeping an eye on include a Cedar Run District showdown with 9-0 teams squaring off as Patriot visits Battlefield; a Patriot District clash that has Fairfax (9-0) hosting West Springfield (8-1); a Bay Rivers District battle with Warhill (7-2) taking on Lafayette (8-1) at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg; a Seminole District tussle with Liberty Christian (9-0) at E.C. Glass (8-1); and a Commonwealth District tilt where Riverbend (8-1) travels to Mountain View (8-1).

There's no doubt that the number of unbeaten VHSL teams - 19 in the state with six each in Class 6 and Class 4 - will drop before the regular season finishes.

