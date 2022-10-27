It's the final weekend of High School Football action in Virginia for the month of October here in 2022. This penultimate weekend has some compelling matchups that will not only impact the rankings as we move into November, but will certainly shake things up in terms of the power ratings.

Perhaps no three games have more significance than a couple in Tidewater and one in Central Virginia. Those involve the likes of reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith (7-0) visiting Chesapeake rival Western Branch (8-1), surging Albemarle (7-1) traveling to The Jungle to take on unbeaten Louisa (8-0) in a Jefferson District showdown, and a Beach District battle that could certainly determine the No. 2 seed in Region 5A as a pair of 7-1 squads collide with Cox taking on Kempsville at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Of course, there are other interesting matchups on the docket, but maybe the most remarkable statistic of all is that there are 22 undefeated teams left in VHSL football with two weeks left in the regular season. At this time a season ago, there were 18 undefeated schools.

Only two teams fell out of the Top Ten rankings altogether with Westfield dropping a close one to Concorde District rival Madison in Class 6, while Patrick Henry-Glade Spring lost a shoot-out to Honaker in Class 1 where a combined 101 points were scored. Junior Aidan Lowe stole the show with 8 TD's - four rushing and four receiving - with 302 yards from scrimmage on a night to remember for the Tigers.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 27, 2022



