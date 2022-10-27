News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-27 23:55:14 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/27/22 Games (Week 10)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca has the Cox Falcons on the move, riding a six-game winning streak as they enter a key Region 5A and Beach District tilt with Kempsville
Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca has the Cox Falcons on the move, riding a six-game winning streak as they enter a key Region 5A and Beach District tilt with Kempsville (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's the final weekend of High School Football action in Virginia for the month of October here in 2022. This penultimate weekend has some compelling matchups that will not only impact the rankings as we move into November, but will certainly shake things up in terms of the power ratings.

Perhaps no three games have more significance than a couple in Tidewater and one in Central Virginia. Those involve the likes of reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith (7-0) visiting Chesapeake rival Western Branch (8-1), surging Albemarle (7-1) traveling to The Jungle to take on unbeaten Louisa (8-0) in a Jefferson District showdown, and a Beach District battle that could certainly determine the No. 2 seed in Region 5A as a pair of 7-1 squads collide with Cox taking on Kempsville at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Of course, there are other interesting matchups on the docket, but maybe the most remarkable statistic of all is that there are 22 undefeated teams left in VHSL football with two weeks left in the regular season. At this time a season ago, there were 18 undefeated schools.

Only two teams fell out of the Top Ten rankings altogether with Westfield dropping a close one to Concorde District rival Madison in Class 6, while Patrick Henry-Glade Spring lost a shoot-out to Honaker in Class 1 where a combined 101 points were scored. Junior Aidan Lowe stole the show with 8 TD's - four rushing and four receiving - with 302 yards from scrimmage on a night to remember for the Tigers.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 27, 2022


Makai Byerson and the Manchester Lancers are eying at least one home game in the playoffs in Region 6A
Makai Byerson and the Manchester Lancers are eying at least one home game in the playoffs in Region 6A
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

9-0

W 41-0 over Potomac

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

7-0

W 28-3 over Nansemond River

3 (3)

Battlefield

8-0

W 49-0 over Osbourn Park

4 (5)

Thomas Dale

8-0

W 31-8 over Petersburg

5 (9)

Fairfax

8-0

W 29-14 over Lake Braddock

6 (6)

Western Branch

8-1

W 45-20 over Deep Creek

7 (7)

South County

6-1

W 34-14 over West Potomac

8 (8)

Patriot

8-0

W 63-6 over Freedom-SR

9 (4)

Lake Braddock

7-1

L 14-29 to Fairfax

10 (HM)

Manchester

7-1

W 14-3 over Cosby
Dropped Out: #10 Westfield (6-2) fell to Madison 21-16

Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (7-1)
Madison (5-3)
Centreville (6-2)
Robinson (6-2)


Peyton Jones and the Maury Commodores haven't missed a beat since a season-opening loss to New Bern of North Carolina, outscoring their opponents 239-26 since that defeat
Peyton Jones and the Maury Commodores haven't missed a beat since a season-opening loss to New Bern of North Carolina, outscoring their opponents 239-26 since that defeat (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

8-0

Idle

2 (2)

Green Run

8-0

W 42-10 over Salem-VB

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

7-1

W 49-28 over Woodgrove

4 (4)

Maury

5-1

Idle

5 (5)

Kempsville

7-1

Idle

6 (6)

Riverbend

7-1

W 29-0 over Colonial Forge

7 (7)

Cox

7-1

W 42-0 over First Colonial

8 (8)

Mountain View

7-1

W 32-7 over Brooke Point

9 (9)

Midlothian

7-1

W 49-6 over George Wythe

10 (10)

Albemarle

7-1

W 48-3 over Goochland

Honorable Mention:
Woodside (6-2)
L.C. Bird (6-2)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-2)
Briar Woods (6-3)


Landon Wilson and the Louisa Lions face arguably their toughest regular season opponent in Albemarle before the Region 4D playoffs arrive, where Salem and E.C. Glass will be strong contenders for the State Playoffs as well
Landon Wilson and the Louisa Lions face arguably their toughest regular season opponent in Albemarle before the Region 4D playoffs arrive, where Salem and E.C. Glass will be strong contenders for the State Playoffs as well (Rivals.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

8-0

W 50-0 over Henrico

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

8-0

W 58-8 over Prince George

3 (3)

Salem

7-1

W 42-7 over Cave Spring

4 (4)

Louisa

8-0

Idle

5 (5)

King George

7-0

W 23-13 over Eastern View

6 (6)

King's Fork

7-1

W 53-20 over Hickory

7 (7)

Loudoun County

8-0

W 27-21 over Independence

8 (8)

Kettle Run

9-0

W 25-14 over Handley

9 (9)

E.C. Glass

7-1

W 42-17 over Rustburg

10 (10)

Warwick

8-1

W 48-0 over Gloucester

Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (7-1)
Eastern View (7-2)
Hanover (6-2)
Loudoun Valley (6-2)


Ty Taylor and the Phantoms take on Gloucester before a showdown with Oscar Smith at Darling Stadium on November 5th
Ty Taylor and the Phantoms take on Gloucester before a showdown with Oscar Smith at Darling Stadium on November 5th (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

8-0

W 41-7 over Woodside

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

8-0

W 48-0 over Liberty-Bedford

3 (3)

Lake Taylor

7-1

W 53-0 over Manor

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-2

W 34-0 over Jefferson Forest

5 (5)

Brookville

6-2

W 28-14 over Amherst

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

7-1

W 48-7 over Northside

7 (7)

Lafayette

7-1

W 64-10 over Jamestown

8 (8)

Brentsville District

8-1

W 28-14 over Riverside

9 (10)

Bassett

6-2

W 50-43 over GW-Danville (OT)

10 (9)

Staunton

7-1

L 17-22 to Buffalo Gap

Honorable Mention:
York (6-2)
Magna Vista (5-3)
Staunton River (5-3)


Walker Conrad and the Strasburg Rams sit in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 2B playoffs
Walker Conrad and the Strasburg Rams sit in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 2B playoffs (Ken Pullen Photography)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

8-0

W 41-14 over Pulaski County

2 (2)

Ridgeview

8-0

W 20-13 over Abingdon

3 (3)

Radford

8-0

W 28-27 over Floyd County

4 (5)

Central-Woodstock

7-1

Idle

5 (4)

TJ-Richmond

7-1

L 31-37 to Glen Allen (OT)

6 (6)

Strasburg

7-1

W 26-23 over Luray

7 (8)

Appomattox

6-3

W 35-19 over Chatham

8 (7)

Luray

6-2

L 23-26 to Strasburg

9 (9)

Floyd County

6-2

L 27-28 to Radford

10 (10)

Virginia High

6-2

W 49-7 over Chilhowie

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (7-1)
Gate City (6-2)
Martinsville (7-1)
Poquoson (6-2)
Clarke County (6-2)
Stuarts Draft (6-2)


The Narrows Green Wave have tripped up only once in 2022 and that was to Giles, who they may very well see in the opening round of the Region 1C playoffs
The Narrows Green Wave have tripped up only once in 2022 and that was to Giles, who they may very well see in the opening round of the Region 1C playoffs
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

8-0

W 68-18 over Lancaster

2 (2)

Riverheads

6-1

W 49-14 over Fort Defiance

3 (3)

Central-Lunenburg

8-0

Idle

4 (4)

Grayson County

8-0

W 31-8 over Fort Chiswell

5 (5)

King & Queen

7-1

W 30-0 over West Point

6 (6)

Narrows

6-1

W 48-7 over Eastern Montgomery

7 (8)

George Wythe

5-3

Idle

8 (9)

Northumberland

5-2

W 45-6 over Colonial Beach

9 (HM)

Grundy

5-3

W 42-18 over Hurley

10 (10)

Galax

4-3

Idle
Dropped Out: #7 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-3) fell to Honaker 52-49

Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (6-1)
Buffalo Gap (5-3)
Rappahannock (5-3)
Twin Springs (5-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}