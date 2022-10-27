VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/27/22 Games (Week 10)
It's the final weekend of High School Football action in Virginia for the month of October here in 2022. This penultimate weekend has some compelling matchups that will not only impact the rankings as we move into November, but will certainly shake things up in terms of the power ratings.
Perhaps no three games have more significance than a couple in Tidewater and one in Central Virginia. Those involve the likes of reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith (7-0) visiting Chesapeake rival Western Branch (8-1), surging Albemarle (7-1) traveling to The Jungle to take on unbeaten Louisa (8-0) in a Jefferson District showdown, and a Beach District battle that could certainly determine the No. 2 seed in Region 5A as a pair of 7-1 squads collide with Cox taking on Kempsville at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
Of course, there are other interesting matchups on the docket, but maybe the most remarkable statistic of all is that there are 22 undefeated teams left in VHSL football with two weeks left in the regular season. At this time a season ago, there were 18 undefeated schools.
Only two teams fell out of the Top Ten rankings altogether with Westfield dropping a close one to Concorde District rival Madison in Class 6, while Patrick Henry-Glade Spring lost a shoot-out to Honaker in Class 1 where a combined 101 points were scored. Junior Aidan Lowe stole the show with 8 TD's - four rushing and four receiving - with 302 yards from scrimmage on a night to remember for the Tigers.
Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 27, 2022
1 (1)
|
9-0
|
W 41-0 over Potomac
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 28-3 over Nansemond River
|
3 (3)
|
8-0
|
W 49-0 over Osbourn Park
|
4 (5)
|
8-0
|
W 31-8 over Petersburg
|
5 (9)
|
Fairfax
|
8-0
|
W 29-14 over Lake Braddock
|
6 (6)
|
8-1
|
W 45-20 over Deep Creek
|
7 (7)
|
6-1
|
W 34-14 over West Potomac
|
8 (8)
|
8-0
|
W 63-6 over Freedom-SR
|
9 (4)
|
7-1
|
L 14-29 to Fairfax
|
10 (HM)
|
Manchester
|
7-1
|
W 14-3 over Cosby
Honorable Mention:
West Springfield (7-1)
Madison (5-3)
Centreville (6-2)
Robinson (6-2)
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 42-10 over Salem-VB
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
W 49-28 over Woodgrove
|
4 (4)
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
6 (6)
|
7-1
|
W 29-0 over Colonial Forge
|
7 (7)
|
Cox
|
7-1
|
W 42-0 over First Colonial
|
8 (8)
|
7-1
|
W 32-7 over Brooke Point
|
9 (9)
|
Midlothian
|
7-1
|
W 49-6 over George Wythe
|
10 (10)
|
Albemarle
|
7-1
|
W 48-3 over Goochland
Honorable Mention:
Woodside (6-2)
L.C. Bird (6-2)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-2)
Briar Woods (6-3)
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 50-0 over Henrico
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 58-8 over Prince George
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
W 42-7 over Cave Spring
|
4 (4)
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
5 (5)
|
7-0
|
W 23-13 over Eastern View
|
6 (6)
|
7-1
|
W 53-20 over Hickory
|
7 (7)
|
Loudoun County
|
8-0
|
W 27-21 over Independence
|
8 (8)
|
Kettle Run
|
9-0
|
W 25-14 over Handley
|
9 (9)
|
7-1
|
W 42-17 over Rustburg
|
10 (10)
|
Warwick
|
8-1
|
W 48-0 over Gloucester
Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (7-1)
Eastern View (7-2)
Hanover (6-2)
Loudoun Valley (6-2)
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 41-7 over Woodside
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 48-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
W 53-0 over Manor
|
4 (4)
|
6-2
|
W 34-0 over Jefferson Forest
|
5 (5)
|
6-2
|
W 28-14 over Amherst
|
6 (6)
|
7-1
|
W 48-7 over Northside
|
7 (7)
|
7-1
|
W 64-10 over Jamestown
|
8 (8)
|
Brentsville District
|
8-1
|
W 28-14 over Riverside
|
9 (10)
|
6-2
|
W 50-43 over GW-Danville (OT)
|
10 (9)
|
Staunton
|
7-1
|
L 17-22 to Buffalo Gap
Honorable Mention:
York (6-2)
Magna Vista (5-3)
Staunton River (5-3)
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 41-14 over Pulaski County
|
2 (2)
|
8-0
|
W 20-13 over Abingdon
|
3 (3)
|
8-0
|
W 28-27 over Floyd County
|
4 (5)
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
5 (4)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-1
|
L 31-37 to Glen Allen (OT)
|
6 (6)
|
Strasburg
|
7-1
|
W 26-23 over Luray
|
7 (8)
|
6-3
|
W 35-19 over Chatham
|
8 (7)
|
Luray
|
6-2
|
L 23-26 to Strasburg
|
9 (9)
|
Floyd County
|
6-2
|
L 27-28 to Radford
|
10 (10)
|
6-2
|
W 49-7 over Chilhowie
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (7-1)
Gate City (6-2)
Martinsville (7-1)
Poquoson (6-2)
Clarke County (6-2)
Stuarts Draft (6-2)
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 68-18 over Lancaster
|
2 (2)
|
6-1
|
W 49-14 over Fort Defiance
|
3 (3)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
Grayson County
|
8-0
|
W 31-8 over Fort Chiswell
|
5 (5)
|
7-1
|
W 30-0 over West Point
|
6 (6)
|
6-1
|
W 48-7 over Eastern Montgomery
|
7 (8)
|
George Wythe
|
5-3
|
Idle
|
8 (9)
|
5-2
|
W 45-6 over Colonial Beach
|
9 (HM)
|
5-3
|
W 42-18 over Hurley
|
10 (10)
|
4-3
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (6-1)
Buffalo Gap (5-3)
Rappahannock (5-3)
Twin Springs (5-2)
