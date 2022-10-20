VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/20/22 Games (Week 9)
Coming off a week where there were quite a few surprises 14 ranked teams going down, including ten to schools outside our Top Tens, we have a few showdowns looming across the Commonwealth. Most all of them involve teams in the same region as potential playoff previews if you will.
The big one to circle up in Northern Virginia comes as Occoquan Region 6C and Patriot District rivals collide with Fairfax, led by four-star prospect and Penn State recruit Tony Rojas, visiting fellow 7-0 Lake Braddock, which has a running back of their own putting up monster numbers in Elliot Meine. Both teams put up over 40 points per game.
Worth checking out in Region 4B is King George, with a perfect 6-0 mark and featuring highly recruited 2024 wide receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, playing host to a 7-1 Eastern View team, headlined by 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. The winner helps itself immensely when it comes to power points in Region 4B, where the likes of reigning State Champ Varina and Dinwiddie have their sights set on claiming the top seed.
Bull Run District rivals square off when Luray hosts Strasburg in a battle of 6-1 teams that may very well run into each other again in the Region 2B postseason. Technically, Strasburg hasn't lost on the field as their lone blemish came via forfeit to Skyline. Luray's seniors have not beaten the Rams before, so they will be plenty amped for this opportunity in front of the home fans.
Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 68-6 over Woodbridge
|
2 (2)
|
6-0
|
W 52-21 over King's Fork
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
W 23-7 over Unity Reed
|
4 (4)
|
7-0
|
W 35-20 over Robinson
|
5 (5)
|
7-0
|
W 41-12 over Hopewell
|
6 (7)
|
7-1
|
W 56-3 over Hickory
|
7 (8)
|
6-1
|
W 35-28 over West Springfield
|
8 (9)
|
7-0
|
W 35-14 over Osbourn
|
9 (10)
|
Fairfax
|
7-0
|
W 78-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
10 (HM)
|
Westfield
|
6-1
|
W 48-14 over Oakton
Honorable Mention:
Manchester (6-1)
West Springfield (6-1)
Madison (4-3)
Robinson (5-2)
Franklin County (5-2)
West Potomac (5-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 55-7 over Hanover
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 63-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
3 (3)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
5-1
|
W 56-0 over Churchland
|
5 (6)
|
7-1
|
W 14-10 over Salem-VB
|
6 (HM)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
7 (HM)
|
Cox
|
6-1
|
W 24-6 over Landstown
|
8 (5)
|
6-1
|
L 8-12 to Colonial Forge
|
9 (8)
|
Midlothian
|
6-1
|
L 30-31 to Manchester (2OT)
|
10 (HM)
|
Albemarle
|
6-1
|
W 55-14 over Orange
Honorable Mention:
Woodside (6-1)
Salem-VB (5-2)
Hermitage (5-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 46-14 over Atlee
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Petersburg
|
3 (4)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
4 (5)
|
8-0
|
W 49-7 over Orange
|
5 (6)
|
6-0
|
W 56-6 over Chancellor
|
6 (3)
|
6-1
|
L 21-52 to Oscar Smith
|
7 (7)
|
Loudoun County
|
7-0
|
W 27-7 over Lightridge
|
8 (8)
|
Kettle Run
|
8-0
|
W 52-32 over Millbrook
|
9 (9)
|
6-1
|
W 55-6 over Jefferson Forest
|
10 (10)
|
Warwick
|
7-1
|
W 21-10 over Heritage-NN
Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (6-1)
Eastern View (7-1)
Amherst (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (5-2)
Powhatan (6-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 62-0 over Kecoughtan
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 14-6 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3 (3)
|
6-1
|
W 34-19 over Churchland
|
4 (4)
|
5-2
|
L 6-14 to Liberty Christian
|
5 (5)
|
5-2
|
W 62-13 over Liberty-Bedford
|
6 (6)
|
6-1
|
W 41-27 over William Fleming
|
7 (7)
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over King William
|
8 (8)
|
Brentsville District
|
7-1
|
W 55-14 over William Monroe
|
9 (9)
|
Staunton
|
7-0
|
W 14-12 over Fort Defiance
|
10 (10)
|
5-2
|
W 50-14 over Tunstall
Honorable Mention:
Cave Spring (5-2)
Norcom (6-2)
Christiansburg (6-2)
Magna Vista (5-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 49-21 over Virginia High
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 42-6 over John Battle
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
4 (6)
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-0
|
W 21-0 over J.R. Tucker
|
5 (5)
|
7-1
|
W 52-7 over Skyline
|
6 (7)
|
Strasburg
|
6-1
|
W 42-14 over Madison County
|
7 (4)
|
Luray
|
6-1
|
L 14-35 to East Rockingham
|
8 (HM)
|
5-3
|
W 34-6 over Nelson County
|
9 (HM)
|
Floyd County
|
6-1
|
L 7-28 to Norcom
|
10 (10)
|
5-2
|
W 49-13 over Honaker
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Poquoson (5-2)
Gate City (5-2)
Clarke County (5-2)
Stuarts Draft (5-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
7-0
|
W 66-12 over Colonial Beach
|
2 (2)
|
5-1
|
W 41-21 over Wilson Memorial
|
3 (3)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
8-0
|
W 47-6 over Prince Edward
|
4 (6)
|
Grayson County
|
7-0
|
W 34-14 over Giles
|
5 (5)
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
6 (7)
|
5-1
|
W 44-38 over Covington
|
7 (8)
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
5-2
|
Idle
|
8 (HM)
|
George Wythe
|
5-3
|
W 20-7 over Galax
|
9 (10)
|
4-2
|
W 20-14 over Westmoreland
|
10 (4)
|
4-3
|
L 7-20 to George Wythe
Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (6-1)
Grundy (4-3)
West Point (5-2)
