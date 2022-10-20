Coming off a week where there were quite a few surprises 14 ranked teams going down, including ten to schools outside our Top Tens, we have a few showdowns looming across the Commonwealth. Most all of them involve teams in the same region as potential playoff previews if you will.

The big one to circle up in Northern Virginia comes as Occoquan Region 6C and Patriot District rivals collide with Fairfax, led by four-star prospect and Penn State recruit Tony Rojas, visiting fellow 7-0 Lake Braddock, which has a running back of their own putting up monster numbers in Elliot Meine. Both teams put up over 40 points per game.

Worth checking out in Region 4B is King George, with a perfect 6-0 mark and featuring highly recruited 2024 wide receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, playing host to a 7-1 Eastern View team, headlined by 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. The winner helps itself immensely when it comes to power points in Region 4B, where the likes of reigning State Champ Varina and Dinwiddie have their sights set on claiming the top seed.

Bull Run District rivals square off when Luray hosts Strasburg in a battle of 6-1 teams that may very well run into each other again in the Region 2B postseason. Technically, Strasburg hasn't lost on the field as their lone blemish came via forfeit to Skyline. Luray's seniors have not beaten the Rams before, so they will be plenty amped for this opportunity in front of the home fans.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.



Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 13, 2022



