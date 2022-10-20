News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/20/22 Games (Week 9)

Oscar Smith's Damon Etheridge intercepted three passes to bring his season count to eight as the Tigers scored the final 35 points to hand King's Fork its first loss of the season, 52-21 in Suffolk, on October 14, 2022 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Coming off a week where there were quite a few surprises 14 ranked teams going down, including ten to schools outside our Top Tens, we have a few showdowns looming across the Commonwealth. Most all of them involve teams in the same region as potential playoff previews if you will.

The big one to circle up in Northern Virginia comes as Occoquan Region 6C and Patriot District rivals collide with Fairfax, led by four-star prospect and Penn State recruit Tony Rojas, visiting fellow 7-0 Lake Braddock, which has a running back of their own putting up monster numbers in Elliot Meine. Both teams put up over 40 points per game.

Worth checking out in Region 4B is King George, with a perfect 6-0 mark and featuring highly recruited 2024 wide receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins, playing host to a 7-1 Eastern View team, headlined by 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. The winner helps itself immensely when it comes to power points in Region 4B, where the likes of reigning State Champ Varina and Dinwiddie have their sights set on claiming the top seed.

Bull Run District rivals square off when Luray hosts Strasburg in a battle of 6-1 teams that may very well run into each other again in the Region 2B postseason. Technically, Strasburg hasn't lost on the field as their lone blemish came via forfeit to Skyline. Luray's seniors have not beaten the Rams before, so they will be plenty amped for this opportunity in front of the home fans.

Check out the newest Top Ten rankings for all six classifications below.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2022 Football Schedule Here

Latest Set of VHSL Power Ratings Here


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 13, 2022


Although Kyle Simmons and his Westfield Bulldogs are no stranger to the Top Ten rankings, it has been a while since we've seen them contend and they are riding a six-game winning streak since their 25-14 season-opening loss to Unity Reed (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

8-0

W 68-6 over Woodbridge

2 (2)

Oscar Smith

6-0

W 52-21 over King's Fork

3 (3)

Battlefield

7-0

W 23-7 over Unity Reed

4 (4)

Lake Braddock

7-0

W 35-20 over Robinson

5 (5)

Thomas Dale

7-0

W 41-12 over Hopewell

6 (7)

Western Branch

7-1

W 56-3 over Hickory

7 (8)

South County

6-1

W 35-28 over West Springfield

8 (9)

Patriot

7-0

W 35-14 over Osbourn

9 (10)

Fairfax

7-0

W 78-0 over W.T. Woodson

10 (HM)

Westfield

6-1

W 48-14 over Oakton
Dropped Out: #6 Centreville (5-2) fell to Madison 21-18

Honorable Mention:
Manchester (6-1)
West Springfield (6-1)
Madison (4-3)
Robinson (5-2)
Franklin County (5-2)
West Potomac (5-2)


Penn State commit Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell and the Riverbend Bears have re-grouped from the 74-0 loss to Freedom with five straight wins going into a key tilt with Commonwealth District foe Colonial Forge (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

8-0

W 55-7 over Hanover

2 (2)

Green Run

7-0

W 63-0 over Ocean Lakes

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

6-1

Idle

4 (4)

Maury

5-1

W 56-0 over Churchland

5 (6)

Kempsville

7-1

W 14-10 over Salem-VB

6 (HM)

Riverbend

6-1

Idle

7 (HM)

Cox

6-1

W 24-6 over Landstown

8 (5)

Mountain View

6-1

L 8-12 to Colonial Forge

9 (8)

Midlothian

6-1

L 30-31 to Manchester (2OT)

10 (HM)

Albemarle

6-1

W 55-14 over Orange
Dropped Out: #7 Independence (6-1) fell to Briar Woods 21-12; #9 Douglas Freeman (6-1) fell to Hermitage 28-14; #10 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (5-2) fell to Cave Spring 34-28

Honorable Mention:
Woodside (6-1)
Salem-VB (5-2)
Hermitage (5-3)


VMI commit Davion Corpening, who had the game-clinching interception in their triple-overtime win over Woodside, is a key two-way performer for a Raiders team enjoying one of its best seasons in school history (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Varina

7-0

W 46-14 over Atlee

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

7-0

W 42-0 over Petersburg

3 (4)

Salem

6-1

Idle

4 (5)

Louisa

8-0

W 49-7 over Orange

5 (6)

King George

6-0

W 56-6 over Chancellor

6 (3)

King's Fork

6-1

L 21-52 to Oscar Smith

7 (7)

Loudoun County

7-0

W 27-7 over Lightridge

8 (8)

Kettle Run

8-0

W 52-32 over Millbrook

9 (9)

E.C. Glass

6-1

W 55-6 over Jefferson Forest

10 (10)

Warwick

7-1

W 21-10 over Heritage-NN

Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (6-1)
Eastern View (7-1)
Amherst (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (5-2)
Powhatan (6-1)


Caleb Davidson and the Bulldogs defeated Seminole District rival Heritage-Lynchburg 14-6 in a hard-fought battle to remain unbeaten (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

7-0

W 62-0 over Kecoughtan

2 (2)

Liberty Christian

7-0

W 14-6 over Heritage-Lynchburg

3 (3)

Lake Taylor

6-1

W 34-19 over Churchland

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-2

L 6-14 to Liberty Christian

5 (5)

Brookville

5-2

W 62-13 over Liberty-Bedford

6 (6)

Lord Botetourt

6-1

W 41-27 over William Fleming

7 (7)

Lafayette

6-1

W 35-0 over King William

8 (8)

Brentsville District

7-1

W 55-14 over William Monroe

9 (9)

Staunton

7-0

W 14-12 over Fort Defiance

10 (10)

Bassett

5-2

W 50-14 over Tunstall

Honorable Mention:
Cave Spring (5-2)
Norcom (6-2)
Christiansburg (6-2)
Magna Vista (5-3)


Jonathan Pennix, who recently committed to Virginia Tech, and the Raiders are back in the Top Ten with four straight victories following a 1-3 start to the campaign (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

7-0

W 49-21 over Virginia High

2 (2)

Ridgeview

7-0

W 42-6 over John Battle

3 (3)

Radford

7-0

Idle

4 (6)

TJ-Richmond

7-0

W 21-0 over J.R. Tucker

5 (5)

Central-Woodstock

7-1

W 52-7 over Skyline

6 (7)

Strasburg

6-1

W 42-14 over Madison County

7 (4)

Luray

6-1

L 14-35 to East Rockingham

8 (HM)

Appomattox

5-3

W 34-6 over Nelson County

9 (HM)

Floyd County

6-1

L 7-28 to Norcom

10 (10)

Virginia High

5-2

W 49-13 over Honaker
Dropped Out: #8 Martinsville (6-1) fell to Magna Vista 28-16 and #9 King William (4-3) fell to Class 3 #7 Lafayette 35-0

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Poquoson (5-2)
Gate City (5-2)
Clarke County (5-2)
Stuarts Draft (5-2)


The Central-Lunenburg Chargers are 8-0 to begin the 2022 season, marking the program's best start since an unbeaten regular season in 1995 (Submitted Photo)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

7-0

W 66-12 over Colonial Beach

2 (2)

Riverheads

5-1

W 41-21 over Wilson Memorial

3 (3)

Central-Lunenburg

8-0

W 47-6 over Prince Edward

4 (6)

Grayson County

7-0

W 34-14 over Giles

5 (5)

King & Queen

5-1

Idle

6 (7)

Narrows

5-1

W 44-38 over Covington

7 (8)

Patrick Henry-GS

5-2

Idle

8 (HM)

George Wythe

5-3

W 20-7 over Galax

9 (10)

Northumberland

4-2

W 20-14 over Westmoreland

10 (4)

Galax

4-3

L 7-20 to George Wythe
Dropped Out: #9 Buffalo Gap (4-3) fell to Stuarts Draft 17-12

Honorable Mention:
Rye Cove (6-1)
Grundy (4-3)
West Point (5-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


