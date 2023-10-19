The biggest shakeups this week come in Clas 5 and Class 3, where there were some teams knocked off and prompted four of the six changes when it comes to teams exiting the rankings or entering.

In Class 5, three squads dropped out with L.C. Bird falling to Dominion District rival Huguenot, Nansemond River getting toppled by Southeastern District counterpart Indian River in a high-scoring affair, and Hermitage getting edged by a whisker by Colonial District foe Glen Allen.

The two big results in Class 3 that impacted things were William Byrd shutting out Lord Botetourt 16-0, marking the first time the Cavaliers were blanked in a football contest since the 2012 postseason, which also came courtesy of the Terriers. Also, in the Central District, a Hopewell team dealing with some injuries got blitzed by Matoaca, 35-7.

Still, with three weeks left in the reuglar season, we're looking at 27 unbeaten teams as the most reside in Class 6 and Class 4, whereas the fewest are in Class 2 with just Radford and Central-Woodstock remaining unblemished.



Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 19, 2023



