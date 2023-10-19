VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/19/23 Games
The biggest shakeups this week come in Clas 5 and Class 3, where there were some teams knocked off and prompted four of the six changes when it comes to teams exiting the rankings or entering.
In Class 5, three squads dropped out with L.C. Bird falling to Dominion District rival Huguenot, Nansemond River getting toppled by Southeastern District counterpart Indian River in a high-scoring affair, and Hermitage getting edged by a whisker by Colonial District foe Glen Allen.
The two big results in Class 3 that impacted things were William Byrd shutting out Lord Botetourt 16-0, marking the first time the Cavaliers were blanked in a football contest since the 2012 postseason, which also came courtesy of the Terriers. Also, in the Central District, a Hopewell team dealing with some injuries got blitzed by Matoaca, 35-7.
Still, with three weeks left in the reuglar season, we're looking at 27 unbeaten teams as the most reside in Class 6 and Class 4, whereas the fewest are in Class 2 with just Radford and Central-Woodstock remaining unblemished.
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 19, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
6-0
|
W 66-0 over Colgan
|
2 (2)
|
6-1
|
W 48-0 over Potomac (MD)
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
7-0
|
W 42-8 over Meadowbrook
|
5 (5)
|
6-1
|
W 48-8 over Clover Hill
|
6 (6)
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Gainesville
|
7 (7)
|
5-2
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
Mountain View
|
7-0
|
W 34-6 over Brooke Point
|
9 (9)
|
South Lakes
|
7-0
|
W 56-18 over Oakton
|
10 (10)
|
Colonial Forge
|
7-1
|
W 41-21 over Riverbend
Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-1)
Oscar Smith (5-2)
West Springfield (6-1)
Glen Allen (5-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
7-0
|
W 63-0 over Booker T.
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 38-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
3 (3)
|
8-0
|
W 45-0 over Woodside
|
4 (4)
|
7-0
|
W 84-12 over Lakeland
|
5 (5)
|
6-1
|
W 35-28 over Cave Spring
|
6 (6)
|
6-1
|
W 28-0 over Potomac Falls
|
7 (10)
|
5-2
|
W 35-7 over Hopewell
|
8 NR)
|
Indian River
|
4-3
|
W 45-38 over Nansemond River
|
9 (HM)
|
Louisa
|
5-1
|
W 62-8 over Charlottesville
|
10 (NR)
|
Cox
|
5-2
|
W 21-18 over Landstown
Honorable Mention:
Louisa (5-1)
Granby (5-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
7-0
|
W 35-0 over Bethel
|
2 (2)
|
5-1
|
W 38-9 over Hanover
|
3 (3)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
4 (4)
|
7-0
|
W 59-13 over Caroline
|
5 (6)
|
7-0
|
W 35-6 over Grafton
|
6 (7)
|
4-3
|
W 61-21 over Petersburg
|
7 (HM)
|
Jefferson Forest
|
7-0
|
W 23-0 over E.C. Glass
|
8 (8)
|
7-0
|
W 45-6 over Rock Ridge
|
9 (9)
|
Eastern View
|
7-0
|
W 49-7 over Spotsylvania
|
10 (10)
|
John Champe
|
6-1
|
W 50-29 over Woodgrove
Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (5-2)
Churchland (5-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
6-0
|
W 49-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
2 (2)
|
Magna Vista
|
7-0
|
W 52-6 over Martinsville
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
W 41-7 over Sherando
|
4 (6)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
5 (7)
|
Turner Ashby
|
7-0
|
W 47-0 over East Rockingham
|
6 (8)
|
7-1
|
W 62-20 over Hidden Valley
|
7 (HM)
|
William Byrd
|
6-1
|
W 16-0 over Lord Botetourt
|
8 (9)
|
5-2
|
W 52-0 over Tabb
|
9 (3)
|
5-2
|
L 0-16 to William Byrd
|
10 (5)
|
Hopewell
|
5-2
|
L7-35 to Matoaca
Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (7-1)
TJ-Richmond (6-0)
Rustburg (5-2)
Alleghany (6-1)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
8-0
|
W 55-27 over Patrick County
|
2 (2)
|
7-0
|
W 30-7 over Madison County
|
3 (3)
|
7-1
|
W 48-0 over Central-Wise
|
4 (4)
|
Graham
|
6-1
|
W 59-14 over Lebanon
|
5 (5)
|
Riverheads
|
6-1
|
W 42-13 over Buffalo Gap
|
6 (6)
|
6-1
|
W 54-0 over Page County
|
7 (7)
|
Ridgeview
|
7-1
|
W 28-12 over John Battle
|
8 (9)
|
Strasburg
|
5-1
|
W 42-0 over Luray
|
9 (10)
|
Gretna
|
5-2
|
W 26-16 over Altavista
|
10 (8)
|
5-2
|
L 10-27 to Alleghany
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Central-Lunenburg (7-1)
Poquoson (5-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
7-0
|
W 74-51 over Narrows
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
7-0
|
W 35-30 over Bluefield, WV
|
3 (3)
|
7-0
|
W 56-35 over Northumberland
|
4 (4)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
5 (6)
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
6 (8)
|
Bath County
|
7-0
|
W 49-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
7 (5)
|
5-2
|
L 51-74 to Honaker
|
8 (7)
|
5-2
|
L 35-56 to Essex
|
9 (9)
|
4-3
|
W 14-6 over Giles
|
10 (HM)
|
Twin Springs
|
6-1
|
W 28-20 over Eastside
Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-2)
West Point (5-2)
Lancaster (4-2)
