VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10/19/23 Games


Au'tori Newkirk and the Maury Commodores continue to sizzle offensively, averaging 55.9 points per game while outscoring Eastern District opponents by more than 65 points per outing (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The biggest shakeups this week come in Clas 5 and Class 3, where there were some teams knocked off and prompted four of the six changes when it comes to teams exiting the rankings or entering.

In Class 5, three squads dropped out with L.C. Bird falling to Dominion District rival Huguenot, Nansemond River getting toppled by Southeastern District counterpart Indian River in a high-scoring affair, and Hermitage getting edged by a whisker by Colonial District foe Glen Allen.

The two big results in Class 3 that impacted things were William Byrd shutting out Lord Botetourt 16-0, marking the first time the Cavaliers were blanked in a football contest since the 2012 postseason, which also came courtesy of the Terriers. Also, in the Central District, a Hopewell team dealing with some injuries got blitzed by Matoaca, 35-7.

Still, with three weeks left in the reuglar season, we're looking at 27 unbeaten teams as the most reside in Class 6 and Class 4, whereas the fewest are in Class 2 with just Radford and Central-Woodstock remaining unblemished.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


See the Full Rankings below...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, October 19, 2023



Cameron Binkowski and the Bobcats have been stifling all season defensively in limiting opponents to 34 total points through seven games - an average of less than five per game - with four straight shutouts to their credit thus far
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

6-0

W 66-0 over Colgan

2 (2)

Highland Springs

6-1

W 48-0 over Potomac (MD)

3 (3)

Madison

7-0

Idle

4 (4)

Thomas Dale

7-0

W 42-8 over Meadowbrook

5 (5)

Manchester

6-1

W 48-8 over Clover Hill

6 (6)

Battlefield

7-0

W 42-0 over Gainesville

7 (7)

South County

5-2

Idle

8 (8)

Mountain View

7-0

W 34-6 over Brooke Point

9 (9)

South Lakes

7-0

W 56-18 over Oakton

10 (10)

Colonial Forge

7-1

W 41-21 over Riverbend

Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-1)
Oscar Smith (5-2)
West Springfield (6-1)
Glen Allen (5-2)



Known most for his prowess on the defensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech commit Gerard Johnson hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass from 20 yards out with 15 seconds to go in a 21-18 comeback win over Landstown (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

7-0

W 63-0 over Booker T.

2 (2)

Green Run

7-0

W 38-0 over Ocean Lakes

3 (3)

Warwick

8-0

W 45-0 over Woodside

4 (4)

King's Fork

7-0

W 84-12 over Lakeland

5 (5)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

6-1

W 35-28 over Cave Spring

6 (6)

Briar Woods

6-1

W 28-0 over Potomac Falls

7 (10)

Matoaca

5-2

W 35-7 over Hopewell

8 NR)

Indian River

4-3

W 45-38 over Nansemond River

9 (HM)

Louisa

5-1

W 62-8 over Charlottesville

10 (NR)

Cox

5-2

W 21-18 over Landstown
Dropped Out: #7 L.C. Bird (5-2) fell to Huguenot 12-9; #8 Nansemond River (5-2) fell to Indian River 45-38; #9 Hermitage (5-2) fell to Glen Allen 17-16

Honorable Mention:
Louisa (5-1)
Granby (5-1)



Linwood Johnson and the Varina Blue Devils are among several quality teams out of Region 4D trying to make the State Playoffs this year (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

7-0

W 35-0 over Bethel

2 (2)

Varina

5-1

W 38-9 over Hanover

3 (3)

Salem

6-1

Idle

4 (4)

King George

7-0

W 59-13 over Caroline

5 (6)

Warhill

7-0

W 35-6 over Grafton

6 (7)

Dinwiddie

4-3

W 61-21 over Petersburg

7 (HM)

Jefferson Forest

7-0

W 23-0 over E.C. Glass

8 (8)

Tuscarora

7-0

W 45-6 over Rock Ridge

9 (9)

Eastern View

7-0

W 49-7 over Spotsylvania

10 (10)

John Champe

6-1

W 50-29 over Woodgrove
Dropped Out: #5 E.C. Glass (5-2) fell to Jefferson Forest 23-0

Honorable Mention:
Millbrook (5-2)
Churchland (5-2)




From left to right - John Kiker, Israel Hairston, Dominic Dulak and Brayden Andrews were among those who struck to the William Byrd plan, even when the going was tough (Ray Cox, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Liberty Christian

6-0

W 49-0 over Liberty-Bedford

2 (2)

Magna Vista

7-0

W 52-6 over Martinsville

3 (3)

Kettle Run

7-0

W 41-7 over Sherando

4 (6)

Brentsville District

6-1

Idle

5 (7)

Turner Ashby

7-0

W 47-0 over East Rockingham

6 (8)

Christiansburg

7-1

W 62-20 over Hidden Valley

7 (HM)

William Byrd

6-1

W 16-0 over Lord Botetourt

8 (9)

Lafayette

5-2

W 52-0 over Tabb

9 (3)

Lord Botetourt

5-2

L 0-16 to William Byrd

10 (5)

Hopewell

5-2

L7-35 to Matoaca
Dropped Out: #10 Heritage-Lynchburg (4-3) fell to Rustburg 22-16

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (7-1)
TJ-Richmond (6-0)
Rustburg (5-2)
Alleghany (6-1)



Ryan O'Quinn continues to put up big numbers as the triggerman for Ridgeview, which hopes to make a deep playoff push in a competitive Region 2D field that also includes Mountain 7 District rival Union and defending State Champ Graham (Submitted Photo)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Radford

8-0

W 55-27 over Patrick County

2 (2)

Central-Woodstock

7-0

W 30-7 over Madison County

3 (3)

Union

7-1

W 48-0 over Central-Wise

4 (4)

Graham

6-1

W 59-14 over Lebanon

5 (5)

Riverheads

6-1

W 42-13 over Buffalo Gap

6 (6)

Clarke County

6-1

W 54-0 over Page County

7 (7)

Ridgeview

7-1

W 28-12 over John Battle

8 (9)

Strasburg

5-1

W 42-0 over Luray

9 (10)

Gretna

5-2

W 26-16 over Altavista

10 (8)

Glenvar

5-2

L 10-27 to Alleghany

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (6-1)
Central-Lunenburg (7-1)
Poquoson (5-2)



Peyton Musick keeps airing it out for Honaker, which won a memorable shoot-out by a count of 74-51 over Narrows in what some wouldn't mind seeing as a potential State Playoff Preview
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

7-0

W 74-51 over Narrows

2 (2)

Grayson County

7-0

W 35-30 over Bluefield, WV

3 (3)

Essex

7-0

W 56-35 over Northumberland

4 (4)

Sussex Central

6-1

Idle

5 (6)

Rye Cove

6-1

Idle

6 (8)

Bath County

7-0

W 49-0 over Eastern Montgomery

7 (5)

Narrows

5-2

L 51-74 to Honaker

8 (7)

Northumberland

5-2

L 35-56 to Essex

9 (9)

Galax

4-3

W 14-6 over Giles

10 (HM)

Twin Springs

6-1

W 28-20 over Eastside
Dropped Out: #10 Altavista (5-2) fell to Class 2 #10 Gretna 26-16

Honorable Mention:
Brunswick (6-1)
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-2)
West Point (5-2)
Lancaster (4-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


