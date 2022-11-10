News More News
VHSL Football Top Tens - End of 2022 Regular Season Edition

Ty Taylor ran for 136 yards and a touchdown as Phoebus surprisingly steamrolled reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith 56-0 at Darling Stadium on November 5th
Ty Taylor ran for 136 yards and a touchdown as Phoebus surprisingly steamrolled reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith 56-0 at Darling Stadium on November 5th (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
We head into the postseason with 14 undefeated teams in Virginia High School Football with five of them at the Class 4 level alone.

Only one defending State Champion, Phoebus, enters the playoffs with an unblemished record. That comes after hammering two-time reigning Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith 56-0, reversing the outcome of last year when they fell to the Tigers 42-0 in Chesapeake.

The highest classification, Class 6, sees three unbeatens march on the postseason, but there won't be that many when the State Playoffs. That's because two of them, Freedom-Woodbridge and Battlefield, are in Region 6B and could potentially meet for the regional title on Thanksgiving weekend.

Both Region 4B and Region 4C feature multiple unblemished squads as well.

This will be our final installment of the rankings until the State Playoffs conclude in December. So enjoy our newest Top Tens for all six classifications below, and buckle up for what should be an exciting ride through the playoffs.


Follow 2022 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

2022 VHSL First Round Playoff Pairings Here

Track 2022 VHSL Playoff Brackets / Results Here


Note - This list was published prior to opening round playoff games on Thursday, November 10, 2022


Tony Rojas and the Fairfax Lions capped an undefeated 10-0 regular season, the school's first since 1999
Tony Rojas and the Fairfax Lions capped an undefeated 10-0 regular season, the school's first since 1999
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

10-0

Idle

2 (3)

Battlefield

10-0

W 17-7 over Patriot

3 (5)

Fairfax

10-0

W 55-30 over West Springfield

4 (6)

South County

9-1

W 33-24 over Lake Braddock

5 (2)

Oscar Smith

8-1

L 0-56 to Phoebus

6 (4)

Thomas Dale

9-1

L 23-63 to Dinwiddie

7 (7)

Patriot

9-1

L 7-17 to Battlefield

8 (9)

Western Branch

8-2

Idle

9 (10)

Manchester

8-2

W 38-31 over Monacan

10 (HM)

Madison

7-3

W 34-7 over Chantilly
Dropped Out: #8 Lake Braddock (8-2) fell to #6 South County 33-24

Honorable Mention:
Centreville (8-2)
West Springfield (8-2)

Jahzae Kimbrough caught a 53-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage as Patrick Henry-Roanoke beat Salem 17-7 for their first victory in the head-to-head series in 28 years
Jahzae Kimbrough caught a 53-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage as Patrick Henry-Roanoke beat Salem 17-7 for their first victory in the head-to-head series in 28 years (Submitted Photo)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Highland Springs

10-0

W 29-0 over Varina

2 (2)

Green Run

10-0

W 42-14 over Landstown

3 (3)

Stone Bridge

9-1

W 56-7 over Independence

4 (4)

Maury

7-1

W 45-14 over Norview

5 (5)

Kempsville

9-1

W 57-10 over First Colonial

6 (7)

Mountain View

9-1

W 24-12 over Riverbend

7 (8)

Midlothian

9-1

W 30-14 over James River

8 (9)

PH-Roanoke

8-2

W 17-7 over Salem

9 (6)

Riverbend

8-2

L 12-24 to Mountain View

10 (10)

Cox

8-2

W 31-6 over Kellam
Dropped Out: #10 Albemarle (7-2) fell to Class 4 #4 Louisa 69-34

Honorable Mention:
Indian River (7-3)
Briar Woods (7-3)
Salem-VB (7-3)


Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Snyder has been a key reason for Loudoun County taking a perfect 10-0 mark into the Region 4C playoffs
Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Snyder has been a key reason for Loudoun County taking a perfect 10-0 mark into the Region 4C playoffs (@LoudounCountyFB Twitter)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (2)

Dinwiddie

10-0

W 63-23 over Thomas Dale

2 (4)

Louisa

10-0

W 50-12 over Meadowbrook

3 (5)

King George

10-0

W 40-7 over Courtland

4 (1)

Varina

9-1

L 0-29 to Highland Springs

5 (7)

Loudoun County

10-0

W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

6 (8)

Kettle Run

10-0

W 47-20 over Sherando

7 (9)

E.C. Glass

9-1

W 26-14 over Liberty Christian

8 (10)

Warwick

9-1

Idle

9 (3)

Salem

8-2

L 7-17 to PH-Roanoke

10 (6)

King's Fork

8-2

L 20-21 to Nansemond River (OT)

Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (9-1)
Eastern View (8-2)
Hanover (8-2)


Lafayette's Jaylen Pretlow has 52 touchdowns in the past two years for a Rams team that is streaking into the playoffs, having won nine straight games since a season-opening loss to Region 4B contender King George
Lafayette's Jaylen Pretlow has 52 touchdowns in the past two years for a Rams team that is streaking into the playoffs, having won nine straight games since a season-opening loss to Region 4B contender King George (Matthew Hatfield, VirgiiniaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

10-0

W 56-0 over Oscar Smith

2 (3)

Lake Taylor

9-1

W 61-13 over J.R. Tucker

3 (2)

Liberty Christian

9-1

L 14-26 to E.C. Glass

4 (4)

Heritage-Lynchburg

8-2

W 45-20 over Amherst

5 (5)

Lord Botetourt

9-1

W 41-14 over Staunton River

6 (6)

Lafayette

9-1

W 49-7 over Warhill

7 (7)

Brentsville District

9-1

Idle

8 (8)

Brookville

7-3

W 35-14 over Rustburg

9 (10)

Turner Ashby

8-2

W 35-14 over Rockbridge

10 (HM)

Magna Vista

7-3

W 55-28 over Patrick County
Dropped Out: #9 Bassett (7-3) fell to Martinsville 17-10

Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (8-2)
Norcom (7-3)
Hopewell (6-4)
York (7-3)
Christiansburg (7-3)


Kevin Clifford's Highlanders of Glenvar bring plenty of momentum into the playoffs, having won seven of their past eight games with a huge triumph on the final play over Radford
Kevin Clifford's Highlanders of Glenvar bring plenty of momentum into the playoffs, having won seven of their past eight games with a huge triumph on the final play over Radford (Rod Johnson)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

10-0

W 47-13 over Marion

2 (3)

Strasburg

9-1

W 22-17 over Central-Woodstock

3 (4)

Radford

9-1

W 42-7 over James River-Buchanan

4 (5)

Ridgeview

9-1

W 41-0 over Gate City

5 (2)

Central-Woodstock

8-2

L 17-22 to Strasburg

6 (6)

Appomattox

7-3

Idle

7 (7)

Luray

8-2

W 49-14 over Madison County

8 (9)

Virginia High

8-2

W 52-28 over Richlands

9 (10)

Glenvar

7-3

W 49-14 over Giles

10 (HM)

Martinsville

9-1

W 17-10 over Bassett
Dropped Out: #8 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (7-3) fell to Mills Godwin 34-7

Honorable Mention:
King William (7-3)
Clarke County (7-3)
Buckingham (8-2)


Bam Jones rushed for 950 yards and 17 TD's on 105 attempts during the regular season as Central-Lunenburg completed its first 10-0 start since 1995
Bam Jones rushed for 950 yards and 17 TD's on 105 attempts during the regular season as Central-Lunenburg completed its first 10-0 start since 1995 (Marianna Williams)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Essex

10-0

W 42-0 over Rappahannock

2 (2)

Riverheads

8-1

W 35-13 over Stuarts Draft

3 (3)

Central-Lunenburg

10-0

W 22-8 over Amelia County

4 (5)

Narrows

8-1

W 42-35 over Bath County

5 (6)

George Wythe

6-3

Idle

6 (4)

King & Queen

8-2

L 25-45 to King William

7 (10)

Galax

6-3

W 31-14 over Grayson County

8 (8)

Northumberland

8-2

W 53-20 over Lancaster

9 (7)

Grayson County

8-2

L 14-31 to Galax

10 (HM)

Patrick Henry-GS

7-3

W 56-0 over Northwood
Dropped Out: #9 Grundy (5-4) fell to Central-Wise 41-8

Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (7-2)
Holston (7-3)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


