We head into the postseason with 14 undefeated teams in Virginia High School Football with five of them at the Class 4 level alone.

Only one defending State Champion, Phoebus, enters the playoffs with an unblemished record. That comes after hammering two-time reigning Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith 56-0, reversing the outcome of last year when they fell to the Tigers 42-0 in Chesapeake.

The highest classification, Class 6, sees three unbeatens march on the postseason, but there won't be that many when the State Playoffs. That's because two of them, Freedom-Woodbridge and Battlefield, are in Region 6B and could potentially meet for the regional title on Thanksgiving weekend.

Both Region 4B and Region 4C feature multiple unblemished squads as well.

This will be our final installment of the rankings until the State Playoffs conclude in December. So enjoy our newest Top Tens for all six classifications below, and buckle up for what should be an exciting ride through the playoffs.



Note - This list was published prior to opening round playoff games on Thursday, November 10, 2022



