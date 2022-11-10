VHSL Football Top Tens - End of 2022 Regular Season Edition
We head into the postseason with 14 undefeated teams in Virginia High School Football with five of them at the Class 4 level alone.
Only one defending State Champion, Phoebus, enters the playoffs with an unblemished record. That comes after hammering two-time reigning Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith 56-0, reversing the outcome of last year when they fell to the Tigers 42-0 in Chesapeake.
The highest classification, Class 6, sees three unbeatens march on the postseason, but there won't be that many when the State Playoffs. That's because two of them, Freedom-Woodbridge and Battlefield, are in Region 6B and could potentially meet for the regional title on Thanksgiving weekend.
Both Region 4B and Region 4C feature multiple unblemished squads as well.
This will be our final installment of the rankings until the State Playoffs conclude in December. So enjoy our newest Top Tens for all six classifications below, and buckle up for what should be an exciting ride through the playoffs.
Note - This list was published prior to opening round playoff games on Thursday, November 10, 2022
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
Idle
|
2 (3)
|
10-0
|
W 17-7 over Patriot
|
3 (5)
|
Fairfax
|
10-0
|
W 55-30 over West Springfield
|
4 (6)
|
9-1
|
W 33-24 over Lake Braddock
|
5 (2)
|
8-1
|
L 0-56 to Phoebus
|
6 (4)
|
9-1
|
L 23-63 to Dinwiddie
|
7 (7)
|
9-1
|
L 7-17 to Battlefield
|
8 (9)
|
8-2
|
Idle
|
9 (10)
|
Manchester
|
8-2
|
W 38-31 over Monacan
|
10 (HM)
|
Madison
|
7-3
|
W 34-7 over Chantilly
Honorable Mention:
Centreville (8-2)
West Springfield (8-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
W 29-0 over Varina
|
2 (2)
|
10-0
|
W 42-14 over Landstown
|
3 (3)
|
9-1
|
W 56-7 over Independence
|
4 (4)
|
7-1
|
W 45-14 over Norview
|
5 (5)
|
9-1
|
W 57-10 over First Colonial
|
6 (7)
|
9-1
|
W 24-12 over Riverbend
|
7 (8)
|
Midlothian
|
9-1
|
W 30-14 over James River
|
8 (9)
|
8-2
|
W 17-7 over Salem
|
9 (6)
|
8-2
|
L 12-24 to Mountain View
|
10 (10)
|
Cox
|
8-2
|
W 31-6 over Kellam
Honorable Mention:
Indian River (7-3)
Briar Woods (7-3)
Salem-VB (7-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (2)
|
10-0
|
W 63-23 over Thomas Dale
|
2 (4)
|
10-0
|
W 50-12 over Meadowbrook
|
3 (5)
|
10-0
|
W 40-7 over Courtland
|
4 (1)
|
9-1
|
L 0-29 to Highland Springs
|
5 (7)
|
Loudoun County
|
10-0
|
W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
6 (8)
|
Kettle Run
|
10-0
|
W 47-20 over Sherando
|
7 (9)
|
9-1
|
W 26-14 over Liberty Christian
|
8 (10)
|
Warwick
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
9 (3)
|
8-2
|
L 7-17 to PH-Roanoke
|
10 (6)
|
8-2
|
L 20-21 to Nansemond River (OT)
Honorable Mention:
Tuscarora (9-1)
Eastern View (8-2)
Hanover (8-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
W 56-0 over Oscar Smith
|
2 (3)
|
9-1
|
W 61-13 over J.R. Tucker
|
3 (2)
|
9-1
|
L 14-26 to E.C. Glass
|
4 (4)
|
8-2
|
W 45-20 over Amherst
|
5 (5)
|
9-1
|
W 41-14 over Staunton River
|
6 (6)
|
9-1
|
W 49-7 over Warhill
|
7 (7)
|
Brentsville District
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
8 (8)
|
7-3
|
W 35-14 over Rustburg
|
9 (10)
|
Turner Ashby
|
8-2
|
W 35-14 over Rockbridge
|
10 (HM)
|
Magna Vista
|
7-3
|
W 55-28 over Patrick County
Honorable Mention:
Spotswood (8-2)
Norcom (7-3)
Hopewell (6-4)
York (7-3)
Christiansburg (7-3)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
W 47-13 over Marion
|
2 (3)
|
Strasburg
|
9-1
|
W 22-17 over Central-Woodstock
|
3 (4)
|
9-1
|
W 42-7 over James River-Buchanan
|
4 (5)
|
9-1
|
W 41-0 over Gate City
|
5 (2)
|
8-2
|
L 17-22 to Strasburg
|
6 (6)
|
7-3
|
Idle
|
7 (7)
|
Luray
|
8-2
|
W 49-14 over Madison County
|
8 (9)
|
8-2
|
W 52-28 over Richlands
|
9 (10)
|
Glenvar
|
7-3
|
W 49-14 over Giles
|
10 (HM)
|
Martinsville
|
9-1
|
W 17-10 over Bassett
Honorable Mention:
King William (7-3)
Clarke County (7-3)
Buckingham (8-2)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
10-0
|
W 42-0 over Rappahannock
|
2 (2)
|
8-1
|
W 35-13 over Stuarts Draft
|
3 (3)
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
10-0
|
W 22-8 over Amelia County
|
4 (5)
|
8-1
|
W 42-35 over Bath County
|
5 (6)
|
George Wythe
|
6-3
|
Idle
|
6 (4)
|
8-2
|
L 25-45 to King William
|
7 (10)
|
6-3
|
W 31-14 over Grayson County
|
8 (8)
|
8-2
|
W 53-20 over Lancaster
|
9 (7)
|
Grayson County
|
8-2
|
L 14-31 to Galax
|
10 (HM)
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
7-3
|
W 56-0 over Northwood
Honorable Mention:
Twin Springs (7-2)
Holston (7-3)
