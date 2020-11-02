VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Oct 31st Edition





Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

News

The VISAA moved forward with recommendations for the Winter Sports Championships this week. More info on what that means moving forward HERE.

In another much anticipated announcement, the VHSL is moving forward with plans for schools to return to sports following the Virginia governor’s approval of Executive Order 67. Read more HERE.

The Virginia Spartans 7v7 team notched another victory 44-0 this weekend to advance to 2-0. Led by Patriot quarterback Cody Rogers, the Spartans have outscored their opponents 89-0 in the two wins. Read more about Rogers HERE.

After falling behind, North Cross rallied to knock off Fork Union 28-20 in VISAA action on Friday.

Saint Michael the Archangel rolled to a 41-8 victory over Saint Johns (MD) over the weekend.





Commitment Alert

Culpeper 2021 OLB Joseph Holland from Culpeper committed to Virginia after receiving a preferred walk-on offer from the Cavaliers. Devin Payne gives the scoop on Holland’s announcement HERE.

2021 QB Bo Kite from Deep Run announced his commitment to Army this week. More info HERE.

Salem-VB 2021 LB Zemarion Harrell committed to play his college football at Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt.

Ridgeview 2021 RB Trenton Adkins committed to Toledo from the Mid-American Conference.

2021 L.C. Bird Ath Kris Trinidad committed to Old Dominion.





Offer Recap

2023 DT T.J. Bush from Bishop Ireton added an offer from Vanderbilt.

Nottoway 2022 ATH Tyler Banks received an offer from Virginia Tech from the ACC.

2022 ATH Jaiven Plummer from Episcopal pulled offers from West Virginia and California this week.

Westfield 2022 TE Harrison Saint Germain landed his latest offer from Campbell.

St. Christopher's 2022 WR Andre Greene received his newest offer from Nebreska out of the Big Ten.

Brookville 2021 WR Jahee Blake received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia.

2021 WR/S Jabari Parker from Highland Springs received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia.

2021 RB/S Matt Strong from Hidden Valley received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech.

Eastern View 2021 OL/DL Elijah Hoskin picked up an offer from Wagner.

Culpeper 2021 RB/LB Riley Harrison picked up an offer from Ferrum. He also added roster spot offers from Wagner and Averett University.

2021 LB Kameron Olds from Midlothian received an offer from Virginia State University.

Tuscarora 2021 LB Rainer Halveland pulled in an offer from Frostburg State University.

Glen Allen 2021 OLB Jason Johnson picked up an offer from Virginia Military Institute.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 2021 ATH Trace Pedigo has picked up an offer from Virginia Military Institute.

2021 ATH Sean Medley from Patrick Henry-Roanoke picked offers from Ferrum and Averett University.

Wakefield 2021 WR Lukai Hatcher received a new offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

2021 Skyline lineman Will Wolf also pulled in an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

2021 Athlete Jeb Secrist from Glenvar received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia.

Centreville 2021 QB Jack Shields received an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

2021 Magna Vista OL Dallas Ayers received an offer from Shenandoah University.

Magna Vista 2021 LB Delando Morris received an offer from Concord.

2021 DE/TE Blake Custer from Glenvar received a roster spot offer from Ferrum as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Campbell.

2021 Brookville defensive lineman Lance Blankenship also received a preferred walk-on offer from Campbell.

Spotsylvania 2021 OL/DL CJ Price picked up a roster spot offer from Ferrum.

2021 DL/OL Jacob Crowder from Glenvar received an offer from Catawba.

2021 DB/WR Caleb Henley from Christiansburg received an offer from Averett University.





Upcoming Events

InfiniT recruiting is hosting a combine-style camp on Saturday, November 7th in Midlothian, VA.

Team Savage is holding a combine in the 540 for athletes throughout the state on Sunday, November 8th at Culpeper Sports Plex.





