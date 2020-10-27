When the Virginia High School League decided to postpone football and all other fall sports to next February due to COVID-19, it left Joseph Holland with a little too much time on his hands.

Sure, the Culpeper High School senior has schoolwork to do. He also has a part-time job waiting tables at the Flavor on Main restaurant and bar in downtown Culpeper.

There's also the multiple workouts each week that Blue Devils head coach James Ford has been conducting to keep Holland and his teammates ready for the kickoff they all hope is coming in a few short months.

Still, there have been moments where Holland has wondered if this pandemic would rob him of an opportunity to play college football—a very real fear that many uncommitted seniors across the state are trying to tackle.

Holland's fears were alleviated in a major way when Virginia, his dream school, extended him a preferred walk-on offer Sunday afternoon. He wasted little time grabbing the brass ring, announcing that he'd accepted the offer via his Twitter account Monday evening.



