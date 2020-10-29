VirginiaPreps - Top Tier Two-Way Player Bo Kite commits to Army West Point

Top Tier Two-Way Player Bo Kite commits to Army West Point
The 2021 Army recruiting class continues to grow, but not just in numbers, but the associated talent that accompanies the incoming class.
For example, the 411 on Bo Kite is that he is a big athlete who can play a number of positions as it relates to his speed, athletic ability, and size.
When it comes to the 25th ranked Army Black Knights system, Kite could actually be a running back, quarterback, or outside linebacker.
“They like me a lot on the defensive side of the ball, specifically linebacker, but also said I could play some offense as well,” the multi-positional player acknowledged. “But they said we will see the best fit when I get there.
We asked Kite if he had a preference when it comes to which side of the ball he would like to be on once he arrives at West Point.
“I would like to end up at quarterback,” said the newest member of the 2021 recruiting class, who also noted that he has had his eyes on Army’s season and part of that formula of success is the brotherhood and players stepping up when called upon, despite the positional preference.
“I have watched them this year and they look real good and that was part of my decision as well ... look like they play as a team and all get along,” Kite stated.
Well, yesterday, the Rivals 2-star prospect and two-way player made his college decision amongst several offers, and the 6-foot-3, 220 pounder will be heading to West Point.
Kite, who is out of Glen Allen (VA) Deep Run High School, has seen his recruiting being handled by wide receiver coach, Keith Gaither.
“I just called him and said I was ready to commit,” Kite told GoBlackKnights.com. “He was very excited and it was a great call.”
But the pledge conversation did not stop with the Army wide receiver coach.
“Coach Gaither put me on the phone with Coach (Jeff) Monken and he was really excited as well ... he said he was ready for me to get there.”
Getting there for this class is unique to say the least because the majority of commits have never stepped foot on the grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“I did a virtual tour and then ended up getting a connection with an admissions tour,” said Kite. “I was very surprised how nice the football facilities are and one of the only schools I had offers from that had an indoor field.”
The student-athlete, who currently holds a 4.0 GPA and will be entering as a direct admit, holds several offers beyond Army West Point.
Offers come from such schools as William & Mary, Ball State, Navy, Lehigh, and several others along with preferred walk-on offer from Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Stay tuned as GoBlackKnights.com will have the breakdown of Kite’s commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2021 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.
