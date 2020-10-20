VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Oct 18th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

News

In a rematch of their season opener, St. Michael the Archangel got the best of Fork Union 14-9 to rebound from the loss to the Blue Devils at the beginning of the season.

In more private school action, Portsmouth Christian defeated Atlantic Shores. Reese Becker gives the recap HERE.

Class of 2022 RB Tevin White from North Stafford announced the Top 6 schools in his recruitment this week which includes teams from the SEC, ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12. Click HERE to learn more.

ICYMI: The Elite Showcase combine was held in Harrisonburg last week and there were several top performers including a pair of quarterbacks who are rising seniors. Click HERE for the recap.

Offer Recap

Life Christian 2022 ATH Akim Sledge pulls in a Pac-12 offer from Stanford. Sophomore Season Highlights

Class of 2021 Mountain View quarterback Alexzavier Hernandez received and offer from North Carolina Wesleyan. Junior Season Highlights

Staunton River LB/RB Jayson Eanes of the Class of '21 received a roster spot offer from Averett University and Culver-Stockton. Junior Season Highlights

2021 DB Caleb Christian from Brookville received an offer from Christopher Newport. Junior Season Highlights

2021 C/DT Trey Reiter from Lord Botetourt was offered a preferred walk-on offer to Charleston Southern and an offer from West Virginia State. Junior Season Highlights

Bryson Oliver, also a Class of ’21 prospect from Lord Botetourt picked up an offer from West Virginia State. Junior Season Highlights

Lord Botetourt 2021 LB/FB Nic Pitzer also picked up offer from West Virginia State University. Junior Season Highlights

2021 WR/DB Logan Dehaven from Warren County was offered by Christopher Newport. Junior Season Highlights

Woodberry Forest 2021 QB Ben Locklear received a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech. Junior Season Highlights

2021 Brookville WR Jahee Blake picked up his 10th offer, his latest coming from Wingate. Junior Season Highlights

King George WR and FS Chris Cox was offered by Christopher Newport. Junior Season Highlights

Class of 2021 prospect D’airius Mosley from EC Glass received an offer from Ferrum. Junior Season Highlights

Class of ’21 LB Nick Johnson from Patrick Henry-Roanoke received an offer from Shenandoah University.

Players to Watch

Unity Reed’s Class of 2022 prospect Shawn Murphy is one of the top recruits in his class. In this article, the Rivals reacts with the latest. Click HERE to read more.

Class of 2022 LB Ashton Carroll from Hidden Valley recently received his first offer and is expected to garner more during his recruitment. Click HERE to read more.

Culpeper’s Riley Harrison of the Class of 2021 is dominant defensively for the Blue Devils and has potential at the next level. Read more from Devin Payne HERE.





Upcoming Events

Woodberry Forest will play their first game of the season this Saturday when they take on North Cross, the defending VISAA D-II state champions.

Beginning this week, the BOSS lineman camp is being held in Chantilly and being led by Donny Smith from Broad Run, Travis Huff, from Heritage-Leesburg and previous Briar Woods head coach Charlie Pierce.

InfiniT recruiting is hosting a combine-style camp on Saturday, November 7th in Midlothian, VA.

Team Savage is holding a combine in the 540 for athletes throughout the state on Sunday, November 8th at Culpeper Sports Plex.





