VirginiaPreps - Portsmouth Christian Stays Hot; Prevails Late Against Rival Shores

Atlantic Shores, 1-0 after defeating Southern Wake (NC) 38-22 a week earlier, benefitted from the addition of Beach District standouts Damien Mazil (formerly of Kellam) and Kai Hodge (formerly of Ocean Lakes) at quarterback and running back respectively, as well as Carlos Smith (also an ex-Ocean Lakes Dolphin) on both offense and defense.

Mazil showed his talents early, throwing a 46-yard touchdown with 2:31 left in the first period to begin the scoring following both teams going through the process of feeling each other out like boxers in a heavyweight brawl.

As they would all day, Portsmouth Christian came right back with a score of their own when Chase Harsh found Asaad Brown for a 20-yard score with 1:41 left in the opening stanza.