VirginiaPreps - Culpeper's Harrison Brings 'Old School' Mentality to Gridiron

With the Culpeper football team clinging to a slim lead late in the third quarter of a game against visiting Monticello last season, Riley Harrison saw an opportunity to give the Blue Devils some breathing room.

Reading the eyes of Mustangs quarterback Malachi Fields from his linebacker spot, Harrison stepped in front of a pass attempt by the University of Virginia commit and returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown.

Harrison's big play gave Culpeper a 16-6 advantage at the time and ultimately broke Monticello's back in a 30-6 Blue Devils victory—their only notch in the win column in 2019.

But even as Culpeper struggled to compete with a schedule full of bigger schools during its first year in the Class 4 Northwestern District, Harrison's efforts were a constant bright spot.

Where opposing ball carriers went, Harrison followed like a heat-seeking missile. He amassed a team-high 111 tackles (10 for loss), as well as two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to go along with the interception.

Those numbers earned Harrison first-team all-district and second-team all-Region 4C honors.

Harrison didn't limit himself to just dishing out punishment though.

Described by his coaches and teammates as an "old school" type of player who thrives on the game's physicality, Harrison enjoys taking big hits almost as much as he does handing them out. As a result, he rushed for 752 yards and two scores to lead the Blue Devils' platoon of running backs, churning up real estate at nearly six yards per attempt.

"Riley did whatever we asked of him," former Culpeper defensive coordinator and interim head coach Brandon Utz said. "And he did it well and with maximum effort at all times. He's always the first guy to throw himself into the fire for the good of his team.

"I love that kid," Utz added, brandishing a wide grin.

Assuming Virginia high school football kicks off in February as planned, Harrison will embark on his third season as a varsity starter. He attributes his longevity and performance to a mindset he adopted long ago.