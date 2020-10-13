VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Oct 11th Edition

The Elite Showcase combine took place in Harrisonburg this past weekend and several players stood out. Click HERE for the recap. See below for a brief glimpse of the action.

In VISAA D1 football action Saturday, Fork Union fell 21-20 to Portsmouth Christian . Our own Reese Becker provides coverage of the event HERE .

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Commitment Alert

Life Christian 2021 OL Christopher Iverson has committed to The Citadel. We spoke with Iverson a few weeks ago before the beginning of the fall season. Check it out HERE.

Offer Recap

Class of 2021 athlete Kameron Holman from Goochland landed and offer from UVA-Wise.

UVA-Wise also extended an offer to Matoaca 2021 athlete Devin Bailey.

Episcopal’s Jaiven Plummer continues to be active on the recruiting scene. The 2022 WR pulled in an SEC offer from Vanderbilt this week.

Class of 2022 lineman Jacob Sacra from Madison County also pulled in an offer from the Commodores continuing to grow his list of scholarship opportunities.

Nansemond Suffolk Academy RB George Pettaway received an offer from NC State out of the ACC.

Class of 2021 RB Tre Mason from Life Christian received an offer from Seton Hill University.

2021 lineman Charlie Watkins from John Champe HS received an offer from Morehead State.

Logan McGhee, Class of 2021 WR/Safety at Louisa County received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Glen Allen’s Camden Kirker received a roster spot offer from Shenandoah University.

2021 WR Jahee Blake from Brookville hauled in another offer, this one from Central State University. Read more about Blake HERE.

Another 2021 Brookville star received an offer this week. JT Brown was offered by Christopher Newport.

Class of ’21 LB Kameron Olds from Midlothian received an offer from UVA-Wise this week. Read more about Olds HERE.









Players to Watch

Class of 2022 RB Tevin White from North Stafford moves Arizona State up in his college interest. We caught up with the Wolverines star earlier this summer. Watch the interview HERE.





Schedules

Fork Union will host St. Michael the Archangel this Friday at 4 p.m. in a rematch of the season opener for both teams when the Blue Devils came out with a 32-21 win over the defending VISAA DIII State Champions.

InfiniT Football will be hosting an Elite Series Camp October 17th at River City Sportsplex.

Team Savage is holding a combine in the 540 for athletes throughout the state on Sunday, November 8th at Culpeper Sports Plex.













