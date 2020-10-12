VirginiaPreps - Portsmouth Christian Tops Fork Union for Landmark Win

Coming into Saturday, Portsmouth Christian had only played one VISAA Division I school, a game which they had lost.

On the second Saturday of October for 2020, PCS welcomed another D-I school, Fork Union, with star running back V'Jon Hampton in the backfield for the Blue Devils.

This time, the Patriots bounced back, prevailing 21-20 to notch one of the biggest victories in the program's history.

Throughout the first half, rain poured down in Portsmouth as Fork Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead intermission, scoring on a monster 91-yard run by Hampton, who had 145 yards rushing in the first half.

Portsmouth Christian was hamstrung in the first half, with stud wide receiver/defensive back Taijon Yorkshire suspended for a violation of team rules.

"He (Yorkshire) is one of our best players," Portsmouth Christian Head Coach Josh Blalock acknowledged. "All-State on both sides of the ball last year, so without him in the first half, we knew it would be tough and we wanted to keep the game close. He was chomping at the bit in the locker room at halftime saying, 'Coach, I got you. Give me the ball.' He (Yorkshire) wanted to win it for his team."

Once the second half kicked off, PCS found their groove with Yorkshire back and the rain letting up for much of the third quarter. That also allowed quarterback Chase Harsh to find not just Yorkshire, but Asaad Brown, George Rennie, and Elijah Heeber on passes in the second half.

In the third quarter, Fork Union pulled out to a 20-7 lead after a Dominique Julius kick off return touchdown opened the second half, followed by a 35-yard score from Kieran Myer. Portsmouth Christian added points off a 10-yard Bubba Thomas touchdown run.

The momentum was beginning to shift towards the Patriots when Coach Blalock called an onside kick after a 70-yard fumble recovery by Zyon Morre. That set up a 1-yard Thomas touchdown run to make the score 20-14.

The kick bounced in the air and into the grasp of Patriots wide receiver Travis Towns with 7:49 left in the fourth period.

On the ensuing possession, Taijon Yorkshire, who had intercepted a ball in the third quarter. caught a 45-yard touchdown on the PCS sideline from Harsh to put the Patriots up 21-14.

When the Blue Devils got the ball back however, Omega Williams recovered a fumble with 3"12 left in the game allowing PCS to run a few plays and drain the clock down before turning it back to Fork Union with :35 left on the clock and a shot to win.

The Blue Devils would come up unsuccessful as Myer threw a pick to Portsmouth Christian WR/DB George Rennie with just 30 seconds left. It was redemption in many ways for Rennie on a couple of drops earlier in the game, coming through in a crucial situation to help his team seal the win.



