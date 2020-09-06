Entering his senior year, Class of 2021 prospect Jahee Blake has multiple state championship appearances and one ring under his belt with his former high school team, the Heritage Pioneers of Lynchburg. He also has recorded a victory with his relay team in state track competition, so it’s obvious that he knows what it takes to be a part of a winning program at the prep level.

This year, he will bring that mentality and his skill set while participating in both sports at Brookville. The Bees football team is typically a formidable program and is looking to rebound from a 2019 season where they uncharacteristically finished below .500 and saw the season come to a close in the first round of the playoffs.