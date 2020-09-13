VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be to highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see other noteworthy information different parts of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.







News

7v7 Game Academy Leagues begins in the Tidewater allowing athletes to play competitively and showcase their skills. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/players-ready-to-showcase-in-g-a-m-e-7v7-league)

Parents and Players plan “Let Them Play” rally in Richmond on Monday, September 14. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/parents-players-hope-rally-will-prompt-vhsl-to-let-them-play-)

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 2021 WR Jaylen Jones announces he will forgo senior season with the Vikings and enroll with Virginia Tech early.





Commitment Alert!

Freedom-Woodbridge 2021 WR Umari Hatcher commits to Syracuse. Hatcher had 80 receptions for 1849 yards and 25 TD's over the past two seasons.

Salem-Virginia Beach 2021 DE/OLB Isaiah Henderson has commits to Air Force. A 1st Team All-Region 5A performer, Henderson had 71 tackles, 18 for loss and 9 sacks last fall.

Tuscarora 2021 DL Matei Fitz commits to James Madison. Fitz had 102 tackles, 28 for loss, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles in his junior year.

Highland Springs 2021 ATH Jamareeh Jones committed to play at Boston College.





Offer Recap

2022 Tuscarora RB Bryce Duke pulled in an offer from Cincinnati.

Life Christian 2022 RB Anthony Turner pulled in an offer from Boston College.

2023 DL T.J. Bush from Bishop Ireton received his first two offers from Coastal Carolina and Maryland.

Highland Springs 2022 DE Rashaud Pernell received an offer from Coastal Carolina.

Class of 2022 CB/WR Quanye Veney from Highland Springs pulls in a Coastal Carolina offer.

2022 DE Aiden Gobaira from Chantilly picked up an offer from Indiana.

Brookville 2021 DL Lance Blankenship earned his second offer from Frostburg State.

Massaponax Class of 21 prospect Elijah Christopher gained an offer from West Virginia State.

Class of 2021 ATH Mike Swain Jr.from Massaponax picked up an offer from West Virginia State.

Class of 2022 prospect Harrison Saint Germain from Westfield received an in-state offer from Old Dominion.

2022 OL Zach Rice from Liberty Christian Academy picks up an offer from Minnesota.

South Carolina offered 2023 RB Ike Daniels from Mountain View.

2021 WR Nate Tinnell from Broadway received his first offer from Frostburg State.

Nansemond River 2021 DT Payton Payne picked up an offer from Frostburg State University.

Class of '21 QB Dalton Griffith from Luray and Charles Mutter from King George picked up offers from Frostburg State on Saturday.





Players to Watch

Holding 7 offers currently, 2021 WR Jahee Blake is expected to make a large impact at Brookville after transferring from Heritage for his senior season. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/jahee-blake-is-taking-it-to-a-higher-level)

St. Michael the Archangel and Class of 2022 OL Michael Perry plan to begin competition on the gridiron later this week hosting Fork Union on Friday, September 18th.

Class of 2023 quarterback Wade Fox is preparing for a big sophomore year, hist first full season as starter at Madison County. (https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/news/player-to-watch-madison-county-class-of-2023-qb-wade-fox)





Upcoming Camps and Combines

Recruit Nation will be hosting their Elite Showcase camp on Saturday, October 10th in Harrisonburg, VA.













Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He also provides freelance contributions to the Daily Progress. Robert began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state of Virginia.

Feedback is appreciated! We want to give you the information you want to see and read. If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know.

Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and find him on twitter @bigrob2523.