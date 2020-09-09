VirginiaPreps - Players Ready to Showcase In G.A.M.E 7v7 League

With no High School Football games taking place this Fall in the state of Virginia, recruits were left seeking an outlet to showcase their skills. Many athletes get that chance now in G.A.M.E Academy, operated by longtime college assistant Zohn Burden, who starred at Salem High School in Virginia Beach as a player before most recently serving as an assistant coach with the ACC's Virginia Tech Hokies, and Deon Glover, father of UNC freshman CB and former #1 prospect in Rivals' VA Top 45, Tony Grimes.

The league, consisting of club teams, is not affiliated with schools and will begin play this Friday. September 11th, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex and last for ten weeks. The games will be available to be live-streamed by coaches from around the country to help the recruiting efforts of players, many of whom lost out on valuable evaluations this past summer after COVID-19 canceled camps and evaluations. COVID-19 also forced the VHSL to postpone fall sports, including football to February of 2021 at the earliest.

One player hoping to cement his status and gain a few more opportunities before ultimately committing to a college university is Cox QB Dylan Hauser, who will be playing for the Green Machines. "I can't wait to get to work with my guys," Hauser said. "With not having senior film, I think having passing highlights will help. I've talked to a few college recruiters that look forward to coming on Friday nights."

Former Virginia Tech and ODU assistant coach Zohn Burden (left) is the Founder of GAME Academy (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Somewhat on the opposite side of his recruiting journey is 2024 WR Keylen Adams, Adams will be playing for "The Stable", a squad led by Green Run offensive coordinator Qutrell Payton. "I think it can help me a lot because I will have more film to put out for college coaches and scouts to watch," said Adams, already claiming an offer from UNC. Adams was looking forward to his freshman year at Green Run, but COVID-19 postponed that, giving him more time to sharpen up on his individual skills before officially suiting up for the Stallions. "I think this can help a lot because it gives me a chance to get used to reading High School level coverages and figuring out where I need to be on the field to make a play," Adams exclaimed.

Oscar Smith 2021 MLB/ATH Tae'Ron Richardson comes into camp, playing for the SoNo (South Norfolk for those not in the know) Tigers. "I feel as if my film shows that I can hit, but not as much as I can cover," Richardson said. "I feel this would be a perfect opportunity to show I can cover in space." Like Hauser, Richardson, will play his senior season in the spring.

For Richardson, the challenge of covering in 7v7 is good. "Usually in a regular game, I wouldn't be on an island checking a slot receiver man up," Richardson said. "In 7 on 7, it challenges me to cover a lot more ground."