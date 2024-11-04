Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 11-4-24 Edition

in other news
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s Week 10 updated VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.
The VHSL will update ratings and rankings each week every Monday and Thursday.
Please click on the links below:
2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 10 Edition)
2024 Weekly Top 20 Ratings (Week 10 Edition)
