757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-2-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on November 2, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

In this early morning edition, the fellas go over the High School Football action from both Thursday - Halloween - and Friday night, which ushered in the month of November as the regular season nears the finish line.

Catch Postgame Interviews with Hampton QB Marcus Chapman after a 35-21 triumph over rival Bethel and with Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White following his team's 20-7 victory over Tallwood.

Matt and Ed play a game of LIKE IT or LUMP IT with a series of questions on sports related topics that draw both agreements and disagreements.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 9 selections.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***



