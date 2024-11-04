Piedmont Recap--Week 10

in other news
Game Blog - Bayside Beats Ocean Lakes 20-7
Review our Game Blog from Bayside's 20-7 win over Ocean Lakes that secured them a Region 5A playoff berth.
Hatfield's Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (11-1-24 Weekend)
Check out the Week 10 VHSL Dynamic Baker's Dozen Picks on 13 games across the state from our Matt Hatfield here!
Game Blog - Hampton Beats Bethel 35-21
Re-visit our LIVE Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Hampton beat Bethel 35-21 on Halloween to move to 7-3 overall.
Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Picks on 10-31-24
Check out the Halloween Tidewater Football Predictions from Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young right here.
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering 10-31-24 Games
Check out our latest VHSL Football Top Tens entering action on Thursday, October 31, 2024 right here.
