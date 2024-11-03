Varina Holds On, Tops Springers 28-19!

Traffic was heavy coming in, the time the game was over and interviews were done, folks were still sitting in traffic leaving Varina. Cars lined Messer Road stretching as far back as Route 5. Cars aligned roads, school lots packed... fans came out for this annual rivalry game anticipating a heavyweight fight. A buzz in the air, the scent of fried foods in the air from various food trucks... it felt more like an event than a football game but then again, this rivalry game is just that... an event. For Varina it was about big plays and big defense. The Blue Devils defense was excellent in the red zone forcing the Springers to field goal and field goal tries rather than the customary touchdowns. The Blue Devil offense thrived on the big play; touchdowns of 26, 43, 83 and 35 yards defined the day with Kaleb Wyche delivering 3 of those touchdowns with his arm. The Springers Nelson Layne scored twice on this day with the Springers relying on the run to lead them to victory behind the aforementioned Layne, Daeron Ferguson and Evan Ford but this group was no match for the Blue Devil defense. Penalties plagued both teams at times as did ball handling issues. Outside of a third quarter dominated by the Springers, Varina felt like the team in more control throughout the day. Truth be told, the Springers had they not had to settle for field goals could certainly have stolen this game. In the end, Varina would not be denied making the plays when it mattered the most.

(Photo by Danny Lewis)

1st Quarter Action

Varina fans might have felt a bit nervous four possessions into the first quarter. The Blue Devils had gathered just 31 yards in two possessions, one of those possessions ended in an interception. The Springers had a 3-0 on the other hand overcoming a Nelson Layne, Jr. fumble on the very first offensive snap of the day for the Springers. DaMari Carter, Jaysean Richardson & Jervell Barksdale all forced the Springers to their own 3 & out. The Springers went backwards on their next drive but within the red zone, although no touchdown a Harvey Anderson 24-yard field goal was the path to the lead. The Springers did lead did not last long. In fact, it took just 3 plays and 80 yards for the Blue Devils to score their first of four touchdowns of the day. Devin Henderson broke off a 37-yard run and if that were not a big enough play, Kaleb Wyche and Myles Anderson hooked up for a 43-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils went for two, did not get it but what they did get was a 6-3 lead.

In one way, shape or form the Springers stumbled throughout the day both literally and figuratively. Nelson Layne, Jr. converted on 3rd & 9, then when the Springers were facing a 3rd & 21 they were helped out by an unsportsmanlike call against Varina. On 3rd & 4 Layne took off running but in a scramble tripped up and took a loss of 10 yards and had to settle on punting.

2nd Quarter Action

The second quarter on the scoreboard was nearly a reflection of the first quarter with another Springer field goal and Blue Devil touchdown. Outside of the touchdown, it wasn't the best of quarters for Varina. Kaleb Wyche was hit for a loss of 10 yards and although the Blue Devils recovered 14 yards, the Blue Devils found themselves in the position of punting; or so it would seem. The Blue Devils attempted a fake punt that appeared to work but did not stand due to an ineligible receiver down field. The Blue Devils would have to punt after all. The Blue Devils wow moment of the day was sandwiched by two lukewarm possessions. In 4 plays the Blue Devils had their second touchdown of the day. The ball was last, Kaleb Wyche scrambled, got it, bought some time, saw DaMari Carter headed for the end zone and bingo! The two had a 35-yard touchdown that you have to see to believe.

That touchdown followed a second Springers field goal that tied the game for a short time. That field goal was settled upon after the Springers failed to get in the end zone again. Daeron Ferguson and Evan Ford were making plays on the ground but an incomplete pass on 3rd & 12 stalled this drive. The Springers following that Varina score covered 39 yards with 3 Daeron Ferguson carries and Nelson Layne, Jr. had his own share of carries; three as well. On 2nd & 7 the Springers lost the ball and Varina recovered.

3rd Quarter Action

The Springers dominated the third quarter as momentum had clearly shifted. The Springers had the ball at their own 40 to start the third quarter but a block in the back brought them back. Very next play Nelson Layne found a lane and took off down the field putting his athleticism on display with a 70-yard touchdown run. The Springers took the points rather than rolling the dice on a 2-point conversion with Harvey Anderson providing the PAT that brought the Springers within a point of their rival.

The Blue Devils had the ball just once in the third quarter and went 3 & out with Antoine Richardson & Josiah Martinez packing the punch on defense to shutdown the Blue Devils. The Springers got the ball back and went to work on trying to take the lead for just the second time on this day. The Springers would convert three third downs and a fourth down. Nelson Layne, Jr. would hit Evan Ford under pressure along the sidelines in another eye-popping play. The Springers had the ball at the 4 yard line of Varina, 1st & goal, a score felt imminent. A a chop block set the Springers back, now they faced a 1st & goal from the Varina 19 but the Springers kept coming

4th Quarter Action

The Springers could not penetrate the end zone but rather than go for it, they chose to lean on Harvey Anderson who had booted two field goals already today. The field goal, however, proved to be no good. The Blue Devils dodged a bullet and while the third quarter belonged to the Springers who rode a wave of momentum, the momentum was now changing hands. After Rikieh Hopkins got to Kaleb Wyche for a 3-yard loss, Wyche bounced back with an 83-yard pass to Devin Henderson. Just like that, with a PAT it was an 8-point game.

Tre Rogers and Myles Anderson would not permit the Springers to gain a yard on their possession, a 3 & out with a punt that Shaun Banks would block and give the Blue Devils the ball on Springer 22. Overcoming a penalty, Devin Henderson took it to the house from 26 yards out and boom! Varina had gone for watching the Springers on a wave of momentum to riding their own wave to two scores in less than 4 minutes.

If you know anything about the Springers, however, they don't give up... that is not their mo. 1st & 10 with the ball at the Varina 16 Varina was called for a penalty giving the Springers 5 more yards. Next play, Kaleb Wyche broke up a Nelson Layne pass and on 3rd & 2 the Springers were called for a delay of game. The Springers would not recover, they would again for a field goal and come away with nothing. Varina also came away with nothing for the first time in the quarter, a quick 3 & out. Springers were not done yet. Ball at their own 20 Nelson Layne put the team on his back and made play after play including a scramble that saw him go from one side of the field to the other side of the field. Devin Henderson of Varina saved a touchdown momentarily when he tripped up the Springers at the 7. The Springers had a fresh set of downs at the 7 with Daeron Ferguson picking up 5 yards and Nelson Layne taking it home from 2 yards out. With 3:03 to go the Springers trailed 19-28 after a missed PAT.

The Springers were running out of time so naturally they went for the onside kick but they were called for a false start. When they tried again, the Blue Devils recovered. Varina faced a 3rd & 5 when Devin Henderson carried and went down with Demontez Bullock-Coles going down with him punching at the ball repeatedly to knock it out of his hands. The Blue Devils, however, were called for a personal foul but they had the first down nonetheless and could run out the clock.

(Photo by Danny Lewis)

Varina 28, Highland Springs 19 Time Play Score (1Q) 5:20 24-yard field goal from Harvey Anderson. 3-0 Highland Springs (1Q) 3:50 43-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to Myles Anderson. PAT no good. 6-3 Varina (2Q) 7:12 31-yard field goal from Harvey Anderson. 6-6 Highland Springs (2Q) 5:57 35-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to DaMari Carter. 2-point conversion good. 14-6 Varina (3Q) 10:57 70-yard run from Nelson Layne, Jr.. Harvey Anderson PAT. 13-14 Highland Springs (4Q) 10:46 83-yard pass from Kaleb Wyche to Devin Henderson. PAT good. 21-13 Varina (4Q) 7:23 26-yard run from Devin Henderson. PAT good. 28-13 Varina (4Q) 3:03 2-yard run from Nelson Layne, Jr.. PAT no good. 19-28 Highland Springs

Players of the Game

Devin Henderson had 154 yards of offense including a touchdown run and catch and 6 tackles on the day earning MVP honors in the Great American Rivalry Series. Myles Anderson continues to be a big target for Kaleb Wyche with 3 catches for 73 yards and a score. Kaleb Wyche was once again sensational from the QB spot completing 10 of 13 for 220 yards and 3 TD's! Wyche also had 71 yards on 13 carries but a rarity, he did not rush for a TD. Jaiden Walker was the man on defense with 11 tackles with 2 for a loss plus a sack of Nelson Layne, Jr..

Post-Game Nuggets

This was Varina's first win over their rival since 2021. This would be Coach Marcus Lewis' 2nd win over the Springers, in head-to-head meetings as head coaches, Coach Loren Johnson has the edge 3-2. 28 points scored by the Blue Devils is the most in the series for Varina since 2013 when they scored 35. This was the first win at home for Varina in the series since 2012. The Springers still lead the series, now 36-21-1.

Coach Speak