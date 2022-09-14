News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/9/22 Weekend (Week 3)

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016.
Three weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went last weekend, including long winning streaks by Riverheads (52 straight wins) and Stone Bridge (26 consecutive victories) coming to an end against ranked foes from higher classifications...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Anthony Crespin and Freedom of Woodbridge opened eyes with their 36-13 triumph past two-time defending Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge
Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 54-0 over Grassfield

2

South County

2-0

W 34-6 over Hayfield

3

Freedom-PW

3-0

W 36-13 over Stone Bridge

4

Battlefield

2-0

W 35-6 over Gainesville

5

Western Branch

3-0

W 38-8 over Nansemond River

6

Lake Braddock

2-0

Idle

7

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 42-21 over Hermitage

8

Centreville

2-1

W 63-7 over Mount Vernon

9

Patriot

2-0

W 37-20 over Forest Park

10

Fairfax

2-0

Idle
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

3-0

W 63-0 over Prince George

2

Stone Bridge

2-1

L 13-36 to Freedom-PW

3

Maury

0-1

L 14-21 to New Bern, NC

4

Green Run

3-0

W 56-8 over Kellam

5

Mountain View

3-0

W 41-0 over Liberty-Bealeton

6

Hermitage

2-1

L 21-42 to Thomas Dale

7

Kempsville

2-1

W 44-0 over Ocean Lakes

8

Independence

3-0

W 53-7 over Bishop Ireton

9

Indian River

2-1

L 0-28 to King's Fork

10

Midlothian

2-0

W 42-0 over Clover Hill
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

2-0

Idle

2

Dinwiddie

3-0

W 55-7 over North Stafford

3

King's Fork

2-0

W 28-0 over Indian River

4

Salem

2-1

W 49-12 over William Fleming

5

Louisa

3-0

W 31-22 over Massaponax

6

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 49-0 over GW-Danville

7

Tuscarora

2-0

Idle

8

King George

1-0

Idle

9

Patrick Henry-Ashland

1-1

L 25-37 to Glen Allen

10

Eastern View

3-0

W 28-0 over Stafford
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

2-0

W 25-0 over Warwick

2

Brookville

3-0

W 61-14 over Fluvanna

3

Liberty Christian

3-0

W 34-14 over Franklin County

4

Lake Taylor

2-0

W 62-28 over Currituck, NC

5

York

2-0

W 25-13 over Poquoson

6

Hopewell

0-2

L 17-20 to Norcom

7

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

W 50-14 over Appomattox

8

Lord Botetourt

2-1

W 35-21 over Riverheads

9

Rustburg

3-0

W 42-13 over Altavista

10

Lafayette

1-1

W 48-0 over Grafton
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

3-0

W 48-3 over Richlands

2

Ridgeview

3-0

W 37-14 over Central-Wise

3

Appomattox

1-2

L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg

4

Radford

3-0

W 48-0 over Fort Chiswell

5

Stuarts Draft

2-0

Idle

6

Central-Woodstock

3-0

W 42-21 over East Rockingham

7

Clarke County

2-0

W 27-16 over Skyline

8

Union

3-0

W 48-13 over J.I. Burton

9

King William

2-1

L 13-26 to Essex

10

Tazewell

1-2

L 6-20 to Colonial Heights
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

2-1

L 21-35 to Lord Botetourt

2

Galax

3-0

W 42-7 over Carroll County

3

Essex

3-0

W 26-13 over King William

4

King & Queen

3-0

W 53-0 over Cumberland

5

Rural Retreat

2-1

L 0-40 to Grayson County

6

Northumberland

2-0

W 34-6 over Charles City

7

Narrows

2-0

W 40-22 over Chilhowie

8

Holston

2-1

L 6-19 to John Battle

9

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

2-1

L 8-35 to Virginia High

10

Central-Lunenburg

3-0

W 48-6 over Brunswick


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

