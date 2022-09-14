How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/9/22 Weekend (Week 3)
Three weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went last weekend, including long winning streaks by Riverheads (52 straight wins) and Stone Bridge (26 consecutive victories) coming to an end against ranked foes from higher classifications...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 54-0 over Grassfield
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over Hayfield
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 36-13 over Stone Bridge
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 35-6 over Gainesville
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 38-8 over Nansemond River
|
6
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 42-21 over Hermitage
|
8
|
2-1
|
W 63-7 over Mount Vernon
|
9
|
2-0
|
W 37-20 over Forest Park
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
2-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 63-0 over Prince George
|
2
|
2-1
|
L 13-36 to Freedom-PW
|
3
|
0-1
|
L 14-21 to New Bern, NC
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 56-8 over Kellam
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 41-0 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
6
|
2-1
|
L 21-42 to Thomas Dale
|
7
|
2-1
|
W 44-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
8
|
3-0
|
W 53-7 over Bishop Ireton
|
9
|
Indian River
|
2-1
|
L 0-28 to King's Fork
|
10
|
Midlothian
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Clover Hill
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 55-7 over North Stafford
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 28-0 over Indian River
|
4
|
2-1
|
W 49-12 over William Fleming
|
5
|
3-0
|
W 31-22 over Massaponax
|
6
|
3-0
|
W 49-0 over GW-Danville
|
7
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
1-1
|
L 25-37 to Glen Allen
|
10
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Stafford
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 25-0 over Warwick
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 61-14 over Fluvanna
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 34-14 over Franklin County
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 62-28 over Currituck, NC
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 25-13 over Poquoson
|
6
|
0-2
|
L 17-20 to Norcom
|
7
|
2-1
|
W 50-14 over Appomattox
|
8
|
2-1
|
W 35-21 over Riverheads
|
9
|
Rustburg
|
3-0
|
W 42-13 over Altavista
|
10
|
1-1
|
W 48-0 over Grafton
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 48-3 over Richlands
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 37-14 over Central-Wise
|
3
|
1-2
|
L 14-50 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
3-0
|
W 42-21 over East Rockingham
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 27-16 over Skyline
|
8
|
3-0
|
W 48-13 over J.I. Burton
|
9
|
2-1
|
L 13-26 to Essex
|
10
|
Tazewell
|
1-2
|
L 6-20 to Colonial Heights
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-1
|
L 21-35 to Lord Botetourt
|
2
|
3-0
|
W 42-7 over Carroll County
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 26-13 over King William
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 53-0 over Cumberland
|
5
|
2-1
|
L 0-40 to Grayson County
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over Charles City
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 40-22 over Chilhowie
|
8
|
2-1
|
L 6-19 to John Battle
|
9
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
2-1
|
L 8-35 to Virginia High
|
10
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
3-0
|
W 48-6 over Brunswick
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.