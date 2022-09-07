How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/2/22 Weekend (Week 2)
Two weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went during the first weekend of September concerning those in our Top Ten rankings across the six classifications below...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over Hayfield
|
3
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 74-0 over Riverbend
|
5
|
1-1
|
L 15-22 to Stone Bridge
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 2-0 forfeit over Granby
|
7
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 34-31 over Madison
|
9
|
0-1
|
L 14-20 to Tuscarora in OT
|
10
|
1-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 48-7 over Manchester
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 22-15 over Centreville
|
3
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 36-7 over Cox
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 30-0 over Gar-Field
|
6
|
1-1
|
L 0-74 to Freedom-PW
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 51-14 over Henrico
|
8
|
1-1
|
W 50-2 over Kellam
|
9
|
2-0
|
W 28-18 over Riverside
|
10
|
Indian River
|
2-0
|
W 35-12 over J.R. Tucker
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 29-7 over Glen Allen
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 49-7 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3
|
1-0
|
W 41-0 over Smithfield
|
4
|
1-1
|
W 33-32 over Franklin County
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 45-15 over Courtland
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 56-6 over Gretna
|
7
|
2-0
|
W 20-14 over Colonial Forge (OT)
|
8
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
1-0
|
W 32-7 over Mills Godwin
|
10
|
Eastern View
|
4-0
|
W 48-0 over Great Bridge
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1-0
|
W 63-0 over Menchville
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 35-6 over Turner Ashby
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 35-14 over Bassett
|
4
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
1-1
|
L 7-49 to Dinwiddie
|
6
|
0-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
1-0
|
W 27-0 over Gloucester
|
8
|
Abingdon
|
1-1
|
L 13-22 to Christiansburg
|
9
|
1-1
|
W 70-0 over Blacksburg
|
10
|
0-1
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1-1
|
L 20-27 to Rustburg
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 34-20 over Grundy
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 38-8 over Tazewell
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 62-12 over Gate City
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 35-14 over Waynesboro
|
6
|
2-0
|
W 37-0 over Madison County
|
7
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Richlands
|
9
|
2-0
|
W 44-0 over Nandua
|
10
|
Tazewell
|
1-1
|
L 8-38 to Graham
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
W 55-14 over Parry McCluer
|
2
|
2-0
|
W 28-14 over Giles
|
3
|
2-0
|
W 40-0 over Jamestown
|
4
|
2-0
|
W 58-0 over Windsor
|
5
|
2-0
|
W 39-0 over Eastern Montgomery
|
6
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
1-0
|
Game cancelled
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 42-12 over Twin Springs
|
9
|
1-1
|
L 12-42 to Holston
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
2-0
|
W 48-24 over Lebanon
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.