{{ timeAgo('2022-09-07 13:32:56 -0500') }} football Edit

How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/2/22 Weekend (Week 2)

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Two weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went during the first weekend of September concerning those in our Top Ten rankings across the six classifications below...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Oscar Smith

1-0

Idle

2

South County

2-0

W 34-6 over Hayfield

3

Battlefield

1-0

Idle

4

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 74-0 over Riverbend

5

Centreville

1-1

L 15-22 to Stone Bridge

6

Western Branch

2-0

W 2-0 forfeit over Granby

7

Thomas Dale

1-0

Idle

8

Lake Braddock

2-0

W 34-31 over Madison

9

Colonial Forge

0-1

L 14-20 to Tuscarora in OT

10

Colonial Forge

1-0

Idle
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

2-0

W 48-7 over Manchester

2

Stone Bridge

2-0

W 22-15 over Centreville

3

Maury

0-0

Idle

4

Green Run

2-0

W 36-7 over Cox

5

Mountain View

2-0

W 30-0 over Gar-Field

6

Riverbend

1-1

L 0-74 to Freedom-PW

7

Hermitage

2-0

W 51-14 over Henrico

8

Kempsville

1-1

W 50-2 over Kellam

9

Independence

2-0

W 28-18 over Riverside

10

Indian River

2-0

W 35-12 over J.R. Tucker
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

2-0

W 29-7 over Glen Allen

2

Dinwiddie

2-0

W 49-7 over Heritage-Lynchburg

3

King's Fork

1-0

W 41-0 over Smithfield

4

Salem

1-1

W 33-32 over Franklin County

5

Louisa

2-0

W 45-15 over Courtland

6

E.C. Glass

2-0

W 56-6 over Gretna

7

Tuscarora

2-0

W 20-14 over Colonial Forge (OT)

8

King George

1-0

Idle

9

Patrick Henry-Ashland

1-0

W 32-7 over Mills Godwin

10

Eastern View

4-0

W 48-0 over Great Bridge
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

1-0

W 63-0 over Menchville

2

Brookville

2-0

W 35-6 over Turner Ashby

3

Liberty Christian

2-0

W 35-14 over Bassett

4

Lake Taylor

1-0

Idle

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-1

L 7-49 to Dinwiddie

6

Hopewell

0-1

Idle

7

York

1-0

W 27-0 over Gloucester

8

Abingdon

1-1

L 13-22 to Christiansburg

9

Lord Botetourt

1-1

W 70-0 over Blacksburg

10

Lafayette

0-1

Idle
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Appomattox

1-1

L 20-27 to Rustburg

2

Ridgeview

2-0

W 34-20 over Grundy

3

Graham

2-0

W 38-8 over Tazewell

4

Radford

2-0

W 62-12 over Gate City

5

Stuarts Draft

2-0

W 35-14 over Waynesboro

6

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 37-0 over Madison County

7

Clarke County

1-0

Idle

8

Union

2-0

W 42-0 over Richlands

9

King William

2-0

W 44-0 over Nandua

10

Tazewell

1-1

L 8-38 to Graham
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

2-0

W 55-14 over Parry McCluer

2

Galax

2-0

W 28-14 over Giles

3

Essex

2-0

W 40-0 over Jamestown

4

King & Queen

2-0

W 58-0 over Windsor

5

Rural Retreat

2-0

W 39-0 over Eastern Montgomery

6

Northumberland

1-0

Idle

7

Narrows

1-0

Game cancelled

8

Holston

2-0

W 42-12 over Twin Springs

9

Twin Springs

1-1

L 12-42 to Holston

10

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

2-0

W 48-24 over Lebanon


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal.

