News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-09 16:55:32 -0600') }} football Edit

How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 11/4/22 Weekend (Week 11)

Kevin Chadwick Jr. and the Madison Warhawks closed the regular season with seven straight wins following an 0-3 start to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 6D
Kevin Chadwick Jr. and the Madison Warhawks closed the regular season with seven straight wins following an 0-3 start to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 6D
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The regular season has come to an end and now the playoffs are here. Some surprises took place as we begin the playoffs, none bigger than the 56-0 blowout Phoebus delivered to Oscar Smith, who had won 34 in a row over opponents from the Tidewater area.

Will there be some upsets awaiting us in the postseason? There very well could be with an 8-2 record as a No. 7 seed in Class 5 and also an 8-2 record on a No. 6 seed line in Class 2. Seemingly, there aren't as many teams below the .500 mark in the postseason as in years past. Only 16 programs with losing records qualified for the playoffs.

See 2022 First Round Playoff Pairings Here


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

10-0

W 65-0 over C.D. Hylton

2

Oscar Smith

8-1

L 0-56 to Phoebus

3

Battlefield

10-0

W 17-7 over Patriot

4

Thomas Dale

9-1

L 23-63 to Dinwiddie

5

Fairfax

10-0

W 55-30 over West Springfield

6

South County

9-1

W 33-24 over Lake Braddock

7

Patriot

9-1

L 7-17 to Battlefield

8

Lake Braddock

8-2

L 24-33 to South County

9

Western Branch

8-2

Idle

10

Manchester

8-2

W 38-31 over Monacan
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

10-0

W 29-0 over Varina

2

Green Run

10-0

W 42-14 over Landstown

3

Stone Bridge

9-1

W 56-7 over Independence

4

Maury

7-1

W 45-14 over Norview

5

Kempsville

9-1

W 57-10 over First Colonial

6

Riverbend

8-2

L 12-24 to Mountain View

7

Mountain View

8-2

W 24-12 over Riverbend

8

Midlothian

9-1

W 30-14 over James River-Midlothian

9

PH-Roanoke

8-2

W 17-7 over Salem

10

Cox

8-2

W 31-6 over Kellam
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

9-1

L 0-29 to Highland Springs

2

Dinwiddie

10-0

W 63-23 over Thomas Dale

3

Salem

8-2

L 7-17 to PH-Roanoke

4

Louisa

10-0

W 49-21 over Goochland

5

King George

10-0

W 40-7 over Courtland

6

King's Fork

8-2

L 20-21 to Nansemond River (OT)

7

Loudoun County

10-0

W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

8

Kettle Run

10-0

W 47-20 over Sherando

9

E.C. Glass

9-1

W 26-14 over Liberty Christian

10

Warwick

9-1

Idle
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

10-0

W 56-0 over Oscar Smith

2

Liberty Christian

9-1

L 14-26 to E.C. Glass

3

Lake Taylor

9-1

W 61-13 over J.R. Tucker

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

8-2

W 45-20 over Amherst

5

Lord Botetourt

9-1

W 41-14 over Staunton River

6

Lafayette

9-1

W 49-7 over Warhill

7

Brentsville District

9-1

Idle

8

Brookville

7-3

W 35-14 over Rustburg

9

Bassett

7-3

L 10-17 to Martinsville

10

Turner Ashby

8-2

W 35-14 over Rockbridge
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

10-0

W 47-13 over Marion

2

Central-Woodstock

8-2

L 17-22 to Strasburg

3

Strasburg

9-1

W 22-17 over Central-Woodstock

4

Radford

9-1

W 42-7 over James River-Buchanan

5

Ridgeview

9-1

W 41-0 over Gate City

6

Appomattox

7-3

Idle

7

Luray

8-2

W 49-14 over Madison County

8

TJ-Richmond

7-3

L 7-34 to Mills Godwin

9

Virginia High

8-2

W 52-28 over Richlands

10

Glenvar

7-3

W 49-14 over Giles
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

10-0

W 42-0 over Rappahannock

2

Riverheads

8-1

W 35-13 over Stuarts Draft

3

Central-Lunenburg

10-0

W 22-8 over Amelia County

4

King & Queen

8-2

L 25-45 to King William

5

Narrows

8-1

W 42-35 over Bath County

6

George Wythe

6-3

Idle

7

Grayson County

8-2

L 14-31 to Galax

8

Northumberland

7-2

W 53-20 over Lancaster

9

Grundy

5-4

L 8-41 to Central-Wise

10

Galax

6-3

W 31-14 over Grayson County


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}