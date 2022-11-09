How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 11/4/22 Weekend (Week 11)
The regular season has come to an end and now the playoffs are here. Some surprises took place as we begin the playoffs, none bigger than the 56-0 blowout Phoebus delivered to Oscar Smith, who had won 34 in a row over opponents from the Tidewater area.
Will there be some upsets awaiting us in the postseason? There very well could be with an 8-2 record as a No. 7 seed in Class 5 and also an 8-2 record on a No. 6 seed line in Class 2. Seemingly, there aren't as many teams below the .500 mark in the postseason as in years past. Only 16 programs with losing records qualified for the playoffs.
See 2022 First Round Playoff Pairings Here
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 65-0 over C.D. Hylton
|
2
|
8-1
|
L 0-56 to Phoebus
|
3
|
10-0
|
W 17-7 over Patriot
|
4
|
9-1
|
L 23-63 to Dinwiddie
|
5
|
Fairfax
|
10-0
|
W 55-30 over West Springfield
|
6
|
9-1
|
W 33-24 over Lake Braddock
|
7
|
9-1
|
L 7-17 to Battlefield
|
8
|
8-2
|
L 24-33 to South County
|
9
|
8-2
|
Idle
|
10
|
Manchester
|
8-2
|
W 38-31 over Monacan
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 29-0 over Varina
|
2
|
10-0
|
W 42-14 over Landstown
|
3
|
9-1
|
W 56-7 over Independence
|
4
|
7-1
|
W 45-14 over Norview
|
5
|
9-1
|
W 57-10 over First Colonial
|
6
|
8-2
|
L 12-24 to Mountain View
|
7
|
8-2
|
W 24-12 over Riverbend
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
9-1
|
W 30-14 over James River-Midlothian
|
9
|
PH-Roanoke
|
8-2
|
W 17-7 over Salem
|
10
|
Cox
|
8-2
|
W 31-6 over Kellam
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-1
|
L 0-29 to Highland Springs
|
2
|
10-0
|
W 63-23 over Thomas Dale
|
3
|
8-2
|
L 7-17 to PH-Roanoke
|
4
|
10-0
|
W 49-21 over Goochland
|
5
|
10-0
|
W 40-7 over Courtland
|
6
|
8-2
|
L 20-21 to Nansemond River (OT)
|
7
|
Loudoun County
|
10-0
|
W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
10-0
|
W 47-20 over Sherando
|
9
|
9-1
|
W 26-14 over Liberty Christian
|
10
|
Warwick
|
9-1
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 56-0 over Oscar Smith
|
2
|
9-1
|
L 14-26 to E.C. Glass
|
3
|
9-1
|
W 61-13 over J.R. Tucker
|
4
|
8-2
|
W 45-20 over Amherst
|
5
|
9-1
|
W 41-14 over Staunton River
|
6
|
9-1
|
W 49-7 over Warhill
|
7
|
Brentsville District
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
7-3
|
W 35-14 over Rustburg
|
9
|
7-3
|
L 10-17 to Martinsville
|
10
|
Turner Ashby
|
8-2
|
W 35-14 over Rockbridge
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 47-13 over Marion
|
2
|
8-2
|
L 17-22 to Strasburg
|
3
|
Strasburg
|
9-1
|
W 22-17 over Central-Woodstock
|
4
|
9-1
|
W 42-7 over James River-Buchanan
|
5
|
9-1
|
W 41-0 over Gate City
|
6
|
7-3
|
Idle
|
7
|
Luray
|
8-2
|
W 49-14 over Madison County
|
8
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-3
|
L 7-34 to Mills Godwin
|
9
|
8-2
|
W 52-28 over Richlands
|
10
|
Glenvar
|
7-3
|
W 49-14 over Giles
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 42-0 over Rappahannock
|
2
|
8-1
|
W 35-13 over Stuarts Draft
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
10-0
|
W 22-8 over Amelia County
|
4
|
8-2
|
L 25-45 to King William
|
5
|
8-1
|
W 42-35 over Bath County
|
6
|
George Wythe
|
6-3
|
Idle
|
7
|
Grayson County
|
8-2
|
L 14-31 to Galax
|
8
|
7-2
|
W 53-20 over Lancaster
|
9
|
5-4
|
L 8-41 to Central-Wise
|
10
|
6-3
|
W 31-14 over Grayson County
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.