The regular season has come to an end and now the playoffs are here. Some surprises took place as we begin the playoffs, none bigger than the 56-0 blowout Phoebus delivered to Oscar Smith, who had won 34 in a row over opponents from the Tidewater area.

Will there be some upsets awaiting us in the postseason? There very well could be with an 8-2 record as a No. 7 seed in Class 5 and also an 8-2 record on a No. 6 seed line in Class 2. Seemingly, there aren't as many teams below the .500 mark in the postseason as in years past. Only 16 programs with losing records qualified for the playoffs.

